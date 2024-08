The competitors have been revealed for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament. WWE announced on this week’s Smackdown that the opening brackets in the tournament are as follows:

* Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

* Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

* Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane

* Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven

The tournament will begin on September 4th and will crown the inaugural champion.