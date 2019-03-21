Complete Schedule of Events For G1 Supercard Festival, Tickets On Sale Today

Tickets for the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard Festival of Honor officially went on sale today, for the event that happens on April 5. You can find the complete schedule of events in the press release below.

TICKETS FOR G1 SUPERCARD FESTIVAL MEET & GREETS GO ON SALE MARCH 21, SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

Pro wrestling fans from all around the globe have an opportunity to get up close and personal with the biggest stars in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling with Meet & Greet experiences at the G1 Supercard Festival of Honor on Friday, April 5th at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

Individual tickets for the Meet & Greet sessions, which include a personal photo and exclusive G1 Supercard 8×10 autographed by the talent, go on sale Thursday, March 21 at 12pm ET.

Tickets for each Meet & Greet will be available in limited quantities, so purchase early and don’t miss out! This online pre-sale will end Tuesday, April 2 at 5pm ET. While Meet & Greet tickets will be available on-site at the Festival, ordering in advance guarantees you will meet selected talent as quantities are limited for each.

Also going on sale March 21 at 12pm ET will be a very limited quantity of VIP Fast Pass tickets. A VIP Fast Pass ticket allows you to meet all of the advertised talent and skip every line! The VIP Fast Pass also includes entry into the Festival!

Meet & Greet sessions and queues will be conveniently set up by the Hulu Theater’s stage, ensuring that fans will get to experience all the endless entertainment that the Festival has to offer. This is guaranteed to be the most star-studded and interactive Festival of Honor yet.

Taking place the day before the historic G1 Supercard at sold-out Madison Square Garden, G1 Supercard Festival of Honor is a once-in-a-lifetime event that provides fans with the ultimate ROH/NJPW experience.

Admission for the G1 Supercard Festival of Honor is just $39 when you purchase in advance. It includes access to all festival entertainment, the official G1 Supercard Press Conference, and a special gift bag with a FREE G1 Supercard hat and lanyard ($30 value). Tickets purchased day of will cost $49.

Doors open at 10:00 am | Meet and Greets begin at 10:00 am | Stage Activities begin at 11:00 am

Re-entry WILL be allowed.

G1 Supercard Festival of Honor Schedule:

10:00am – Doors officially open to all fans.

Free G1 Supercard Hats and Lanyards will be distributed as fans enter the Hulu Theater.

Hulu Theater – Lobby

10:00am-12:00pm: Meet and Greet with The Kingdom

12:30pm-1:45pm: Meet and Greet with ROH World Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King)

2:00pm-3:30pm: Meet and Greet with ROH World Champion Jay Lethal

Also, in the lobby for the duration of the event you can find the official Merchandise stand for ROH/NJPW as well as an Information booth, Meet & Greet ticket sales, event sponsors, and pop up appearances for photo ops.

Hulu Theater – Floor

Meet and Greets

10:00am-12:00pm:

• NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay (this meet and greet will end at 12pm)

• Zack Sabre Jr. (this meet and greet will end at 12pm)

• Flip Gordon

• ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb

• RUSH

• Los Ingobernables de Japon (IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI, Shingo Takagi)

12:30pm-1:30pm:

• The Briscoes

• Kelly Klein

• Jenny Rose

• “The Villain” Marty Scurll

1:30pm-2:30pm:

• Sumie Sakai

• Mandy Leon

• Women of Honor World Champion Mayu Iwatani

• “The Villain” Marty Scurll (continued)

2:00pm-4:00pm:

• LifeBlood (Juice Robinson, Mark Haskins, Bandido, “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams)

• Kazuchika Okada

• Kota Ibushi

2:45pm-4:30pm:

• Hirooki Goto

• Dalton Castle

• Jushin “Thunder” Liger

Hulu Theater – On Stage

11:00am: Villain Enterprises Q&A

12:00pm: LifeBlood Q&A

1:00pm: “An Afternoon with Dalton Castle” including special guests, The Bouncers.

2:00pm: Come see Mega Ran’s Live Performance including his songs, “Going to the Garden” and “Heel Turn”.

2:45pm: Come see the Arm Wrestle Kingdom hosted by Matt Taven! Presented by the World Armwrestling League and featuring the stars of ROH.

4:00pm: Watch the pre-G1SC LIVE Coleman’s Pulpit with special guests PCO and Destro. This is not for the faint of heart.

5:00pm: Conclude the day’s events with the Official G1 Supercard Press Conference.

All VIP Fast Pass tickets can be picked up at the Information Booth located in the Lobby. Your VIP Fast Pass will get you to the head of the line at all Meet and Greets. All Meet and Greets (limit of 1 of each) are also included in this limited ticket.

Meet and Greet prices include an exclusive G1 Supercard 8×10 autographed by talent and a personal photo with your favorite star or team. Please visit ROHTickets.com for prices and info.

Meet and Greet tickets will be available for pre-order or for sale at the Festival but if you want the VIP experience, get your Fast Pass right away at Ticketmaster.com!!