Conrad Thompson On Eric Bischoff & Ric Flair’s Issues: ‘It Is What It Is’

Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair are at odds currently, and their mutual co-host Conrad Thompson recently weighed in on the matter. Flair has been vocal about his issues with a comment Bischoff made while being interviewed for the Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair documentary for Peacock. On the latest episode of What Happened When, Thompson — whose AdFreeShows banner hosts both Bischoff and Flair’s podcasts — touched on the situation. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On speculation that the issues are manufactured: “The internet believes that I’m trying to set up bulls**t feuds and all that. That’s not reality. When Ric Flair says whatever Ric Flair is going to say, it just kind of … I mean, it is what it is.”

On his interview for the Ric Flair documentary not being used: “I was interviewed, [but] it will not air. My wife [Flair’s daughter Megan] was interviewed. She’s in the teaser, a lot to unpack there. That might be a story you see about in the future.”