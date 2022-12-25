– During a recent edition To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took former WCW boss Eric Bischoff to task over comments made by Bischoff in the upcoming documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair. At one point, Bischoff talks about needing to “make an example” out of Ric Flair over the incident where Flair missed Thunder to take his son to a wrestling tournament. Flair also noted to Flair other talents who were perceived as bigger stars despite Flair being one of the top-paid employees in the company, while also sarcastically saying, “I’ll go so far as to say in the 90s, Ric Flair and the Horsemen were the sh*ts, if that makes him feel better.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ric Flair on Bischoff’s comments about him: “Hopefully, he can explain to me why a guy that meant nothing to the company, according to him –- had no value [and] was replaced by so many different people … why he chose me to make an example of rather than someone like Scott Steiner or the guys that didn’t go to take drug tests or why guys didn’t show up for our shows. Just why pick me?”

On Eric Bischoff needing to make an “example” of him: “What purpose did it serve to make an example of me and try to break me for taking my son to the AU nationals for a secondary show called ‘Thunder’ that nobody went to?”