Conrad Thompson Provides Update On Jim Ross

As a result of health issues over the past year, Jim Ross has had to limit his announcing responsibilities for AEW.

Ross had undergone yet another surgery on Monday. This was after he disclosed earlier this month that he had undergone surgery for cancer on his right hip and is currently in the process of recovering.

Conrad Thompson, who co-hosts Grilling JR with Ross, provided this update on Ross:

“Just FaceTimed with @JRsBBQ and he’s in great spirits and thinking he will get to go home soon! His nurses are taking great care of him and his lovely daughter is there helping run point. He asked me to let everyone know the latest and if you don’t mind, throw one up for him! 🙏🏻”

We send our best wishes for a successful recovery.