wrestling / News

Conrad Thompson Reacts to Suggestions He & Jeff Jarrett Start a Wrestling Promotion

November 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Jarrett WWE

There have been some fans online suggesting that Conrad Thompson and Jeff Jarrett start a wrestling promotion with all the talent available, and Thompson took to Twitter to react. Between ROH’s hiatus and WWE’s spate of releases, a hot topic on social media is the availability of top talent and there has been speculation that another wrestling company could start up using some of them.

Thompson, who hosts the My World podcast with Jarrett, replied with some GIFs suggesting he’s not entirely averse to the idea as you can see below. To be clear, there are no indications that such a move is actually in the works:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Conrad Thompson, Jeff Jarrett, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading