Conrad Thompson Reacts to Suggestions He & Jeff Jarrett Start a Wrestling Promotion
There have been some fans online suggesting that Conrad Thompson and Jeff Jarrett start a wrestling promotion with all the talent available, and Thompson took to Twitter to react. Between ROH’s hiatus and WWE’s spate of releases, a hot topic on social media is the availability of top talent and there has been speculation that another wrestling company could start up using some of them.
Thompson, who hosts the My World podcast with Jarrett, replied with some GIFs suggesting he’s not entirely averse to the idea as you can see below. To be clear, there are no indications that such a move is actually in the works:
https://t.co/A063bgL6z9 pic.twitter.com/55CR1dGmoJ
— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) November 19, 2021
https://t.co/Mq1YRxiD06 pic.twitter.com/YdTanL8ZNW
— Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) November 19, 2021
