Conrad Thompson Says Fans Shouldn’t Expect CM Punk At AEW All Out

Wrestling Inc reports that during a conference call to promote Starrcast III, Conrad Thompson said that wrestling fans shouldn’t expect to see CM Punk appear at AEW All Out this Saturday. Punk will have a panel at Starrcast a few hours before in Chicago. Here are highlights:

On wanting to get a big name for the event: “I was looking for something as a banner event for Las Vegas and Chicago at the same time. I hung my hat on the Roast of Ric Flair for Vegas but it didn’t happen. I wanted to have a rare appearance there and thought The Undertaker was going to be the guy, but everybody knows WWE pulled him.”

On getting CM Punk: “I got his email address and we exchanged a few emails over the course of several months. When it seemed like no deal would come together, very quickly one did. We’re thrilled CM Punk is dusting off the mic to join us. I think him being involved in anything wrestling-related has gotten people super interested in Starrcast and we’re excited to have him.”

On people asking Punk about a return to wrestling: “I’m not gonna combat it. I’m sure when he’s doing hundreds of meet-and-greets, every other person is gonna ask that. There’s a lot of people who really miss CM Punk and identify with his persona…but at the same time they don’t wanna just have memories. They wanna have new ones. My only thing is I wanna clarify since there is speculation out there. This is not a piggyback booking. I did not book CM Punk through AEW. He is not going to be at All Out. Anyone having that expectation is probably gonna be disappointed.”

On who is hosting Punk’s panel: “I will say it was something debated and discussed and I believe we have filled that spot. I know that piece was very important to CM Punk and I think people are gonna be pleased. The person who is going to do it has done his fair share of homework and it will not just be surface. They will get into the heart of the matter.”

On what’s been the hardest thing for him to book: “If we’re saying Starrcast, it’s the biggest tent pole event that we’ve had. The All In press conference I’m always going to go back to because it was such a big deal. The anticipation for that show was on another level… and I think this one might be there plus the feather in the cap of getting CM Punk. So as far as Starrcast, [getting Punk] is probably it. But if we’re considering podcasting, I think Something to Wrestle will probably be what people associate with me the most.”