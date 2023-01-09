Conrad Thompson Says WWE Sale Has Been Brewing For A While

WWE is reportedly lining up things for a potential sale, and Conrad Thompson says it’s been something that’s been in the works for a while. As reported late last week, the company has hired JP Morgan as an advisor for a potential sale following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Thompson discussed the situation on the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows, noting that he’s had information suggesting that the company was being prepped for a sale for a while now.

“I’ve been saying on this program for a while that WWE was going to sell,” he said (per Fightful). “You know why I said that? Because I knew. Remember when Nick Khan first joined WWE? When he joined, he was an agent. I happen to have some friends who need representation like that. My friend was represented by the same company that Nick Khan was sort of running. When my friend sees that this guy who runs this big agency is now going to WWE, he thought, ‘What the f**k, this doesn’t make any sense.'”

Thompson continued, “He called his contact, ‘What’s up with Nick going (to WWE)?’ He said, this is years ago, [Nick] has a deal with Vince where his contract gets a big payday when he helps facilitate a sale. He told me the number, I won’t say the number because that’s talking about someone’s money and that’s not cool, but let’s say this, it’s more than AEW’s TV contract is for a year. It’s a lot. I’ve heard back channel, before Mean Gene [Gene Okerlund] passed, he said, ‘I heard from…’ I won’t say who he heard from, ‘when the stock gets to so and so…’ this has been brewing for a while.”

Nick Khan joined WWE in 2020. Reports have suggested that WWE is not guaranteed to sell, but that if a sale happens it’s likely to happen before the middle of this year when the TV rights negotiations would start taking place.