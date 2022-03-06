Cook’s Impact Wrestling Sacrifice 2022 Review  

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for the 2022 version of Impact Sacrifice. Lots of action scheduled for tonight in my old stomping grounds of Louisville, KY. We got six title matches, some New Japan favorites, ROH folks without Honor & young wrestlers looking to make a name for themselves. Let’s hook em up!

Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt welcome us to Louisville. Some feedback in the background, I’m sure they’ll fix it before the show actually starts. The announcers run down the card, then we see a video documening the Moose/Heath issue.

Countdown to Sacrifice Match: Giselle Shaw vs. Lady Frost: The Quintessential Diva showing some confidence early, but Lady Frost has plenty of that as well. Shaw with a chop, but Frost with a front headscissor sending Shaw to the floor. Frost follows her out, but Shaw with another chop. Frost evades the whip into the steps with a cartwheel, then headscissors Shaw to the floor. Back in the ring, Frost with a knee, but Shaw blocks another handstand headscissor with a kick. Running European uppercut gets two for Shaw. Northern Lariat by Shaw as she takes advantage. Twisting Vader Bomb gets a two count, nicely done by Shaw. Fans are behind Frost. Shaw misses in the corner, lands some strikes. Big kick in the corner by Frost, then Frost cartwheels into a cannonball! That gets two. Shaw blocks the moonsault attempt, then hits a draping DDT. Only gets two. Frost rolls up Shaw out of a suplex attempt, but Shaw hits a backfist, then a twisting suplex for two. Frost sweeps the leg, then kicks Shaw down to the mat. Shaw blocks the moonsault attempt again, sets up a back superplex but Frost fights it off. Moonsault hits! It gets the three count!

Winner: Lady Frost

Match Rating: **1/2

Some impressive acrobatics from Frost here, and good presence from both. I can see both women having a bright future in the Knockouts Division.

We see a video documenting the issues between Mickie James & Tasha Steelz.

Mickie James talks to Gia Miller about how Tasha stole a victory from Chelsea Green and stole an opportunity for her. Chelsea is here to watch Mickie’s back tonight. Mickie wants to do this on her own, which seems like a bad idea to Chelsea & I. Mickie wants to legitimately move on to defending against Chelsea.

Countdown to Sacrifice Match: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett (w/Maria Kanellis-Bennett) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack: Maria joins Tom & Matthew at the commentation station. Bennett & Swann start things off. Some good back & forth early & Swann gets the advantage. Bennett runs into a boot in the corner. Bennett tags out & he & Taven hit a nice combo of kicks. Mack gets the tag, and he runs over Taven. Big shot in the corner by Mack. Mack with a rana! Big dropkick! Mack vaults onto the apron, but that leads to bad news. Bennett uranages him on the apron, Taven kicks him to the floor. Swann with a twisting move off the top and the fans already declare it awesome. Now Willie’s gonna do a dive and land right on his feet! OK, now that’s impressive. Taven hits a DDT back in the ring for a two count. Taven’s feet on the ropes didn’t make the difference this time. Bennett with a chop, then a catapult into a Taven kick, then a Taven elbowdrop gets two. The OGK trade kicks on Mack, cover gets two. Mack fights back with some slaps, but runs into a Taven superkick. Bennett gets decked by Mack. and Swann tags in. He’s going off on these guys, a rolling thunder on Taven gets two. Modified 3D gets a two count on Taven. Mack gets smacked down. Bennett with a DVD on Swann, Taven with Just the Tip for a two count. Spinebuster by Bennett on Swann, but Mack with a stunner on Taven! Shots being traded here. Swann isolated now…Mack blocks the Backpack Stunner kick combo, and Swann ends up rolling Bennett up for three!

Winner: Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Match Rating: **3/4

Some pretty spotty stuff here, good action in a short timeframe though. I don’t really get the whole “Taven’s garbage” vibe a lot of people have. Seems fine to me!

Impact X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something: Tom wants the big hoss to open up Sacrifice, so there’s something he picked up from Jim Ross. Miguel isn’t going to win a lockup with Something. I’m just saying. He can land some big strikes though, and he can do some fun flips, but then Something can clothesline his head off. Only a one count though. Rollup gets 2 for Trey, and Jake stares into the man’s eyes. Miguel with some innovative offense targeting the left arm, but then Something hits a big sitout powerbomb for 2.8. Jake’s power edge is working pretty well right now, as Trey gets whipped into the corner pretty hard. Trey’s a fighter though, and those strikes aren’t bad. Jake’s strikes aren’t bad either, and that forearm looked stiffff. Big spear in the corner by Something gets a two count. We’ve got Jake hitting rolling clotheslines now, but Trey fights back. Trey with big forearms in the corner, then a springboard splash and a nip-up. Jake blocks a couple kicks, but didn’t block the Taijiri special. That gets two. Trey hits some chops but that just pisses Jake off. Jake sends Trey’s head into the mat, then hits the Shock Treatment for two! Shades of Abyss! Jake with a couple of clotheslines against the ropes. Trey with a twisting kick, sending Jake to the outside. Then we see Trey hit a friggin Canadian Destroyer, flying from the apron into Jake into the ramp. Yeesh! Trey rolls Jake back into the ring for the two count. Jake’s back now, powerbombing Trey into the buckles, then into his knee. Jake goes for another powerbomb, but Trey reverses that into a Meteora for two. Trey goes up top, but Jake follows him. Trey slides out of the superplex, hits a few strikes to put Jake into place for a Meteora off the top for three.

Winner: Trey Miguel (11 minutes via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

That’s what I like out of my X Division wrestling. Big moves, people kicking out of stuff, good times.

Tasha Steelz tells Gia Miller how she’s going to take Mickie James to Pettyville. She’s got a good rap, I dig it.

Eddie Edwards (w/Honor No More) vs. Rhino (w/Chris Sabin, Rich Swann & Willie Mack): Something tells me all of these people are going to be sent to the back sooner rather than later. Rhino’s dominant early, so Eddie needs to bail out. Eddie gets some chops in, and tells Rhino to come on. I don’t think that was smart. Eddie & Rhino trade shots, then Eddie gets tossed outside towards Rhino’s friends. Back in the ring, and Maria hands Eddie his kendo stick. The referee doesn’t like that, and he ejects Maria. I mean, if I was a referee, Maria would be the last person I’d eject from ringside. But I’m a known pervert. Eddie & Rhino trade some more shots, Rhino runs off the ropes and gets tripped. Referee didn’t see that one though since Team Impact was talking to him. Whoops. This referee misses all kinds of offenses from Honor No More. Matthew drops a “Superstars” reference, lol. Eddie gets the upperhand while the fans chant for Rhino. Eddie runs into a clothesline though, then a shoulderblock in the corner by the Manbeast. The fans chant for a gore, but the referee gets distracted by all the men fighting at ringside. Vincent does a big dive. Then Rich Swann runs into the ring, jumps over the ref and dives onto everybody. That’s gotta be a DQ, right? Nah, Willie’s gonna dive off the rop rope onto everybody. Steve Maclin runs in and DDTs Edwards, who was going to hit Rhino with the kendo stick. He eggs Rhino on for the gore, then canes Rhino in the back! The fans are not approving of Steve Maclin at this moment. Eddie hits the Boston Knee Party for three.

Winner: Eddie Edwards (9 minutes via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

More story than match, which is fine. Steve Maclin is a man that stands alone, by gawd!

We get a video of Kaleb with a K causing many issues between the Iinspiration & Influence.

The Influence let Kaleb know that he isn’t going to ringside with them tonight. Probably a smart decision.

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration (c) (Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee) vs. The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne): Poor Dave Penzer has no idea how to say “Tenille Dashwood”. 8:38 Jessie gets the early advantage on Tenille and inspires the crowd in the process. Madison tags in and gets doubleteamed by Jessie & Cassie. Madison & Cassie trade pin attempts, then Cassie works the arm. All four in the ring now. Madison & Tenille dare to mock Jessie & Cassie, so they get sent outside. Outside things change, as Cassie gets dropped on the apron & Jessie gets sent into the ringpost. Madison dominates Jessie in the ring now while Cassie is still out of commission on the outside. Jessie gets caught in the tree of woe, then Madison pulls her hair from the floor. A Taste of Tenille in the corner gets a two count. Jessie with a knee to the face of Tenille, and Cassie tags in like a house affire! She stomps a mudhole in Tenille, kicks Madison away. Perfectplex on Dashwood gets two! Cassie tags Jessie for the doubleteam, but Tenille fights it off. Nearfall on Tenille. The double suplex fails. Cassie gets hit with the running kick from Tenille and that gets two! Here comes Kaleb with a K! Spin kick from Cassie gets two! Kaleb slides one of the belts into the ring, and Dashwood hits Lee with it! New champions!

Winners: The Influence (10 minutes via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Heath & Rhino talk about Maclin’s betrayal & Heath’s upcoming title shot. Anthony Carelli, of all people, shows up to give Heath a pep talk.

Brian Myers has his own announce table to call the rest of the show, but W. Morrisey comes out to break that up. Security breaks that up, but they don’t break it up when one of their own gets powerbombed through the table. He must have not been popular with his co-workers.

Jonah vs. PCO: PCO’s Honor No More buddies conspicuous by their absence here. This is just two men getting it on like men should. PCO with the early advantage, and a dropkick to the back of a seated Jonah sends him outside. This referee trying to count these guys out, I don’t know why he’s bothering. They slug it out. Australian leg sweep on the ramp by Jonah! Back in the ring, Jonah has some strikes for PCO. Jonah with more chops, and PCO wants some more of that. PCO now with some chops. Lotta chops. Jonah gets clotheslined over the top, then PCO with the tope Homicida! Now he sets Jonah up for that apron dive that never ever ever works. Well, it actually did work this time. I’ll be damned. PCO goes up top but Jonah follows him up. Super duper plex! The men exchange forearms. PCO with a German suplex, then Jonah with a German suplex! Jonah clotheslines PCO down. PCO situp! A single-arm DDT on PCO doesn’t do much. Vertical suplex by Jonah, and PCO is convulsing back to life until getting kicked back down. Jonah goes up top, but PCO blocks that. Some interesting camera effects here. PCOcanrana! PCO going up for the PCOsault, he hits it! Only 2, what the hell? Jonah rolls outside, and PCO follows him there. PCO charges, and Jonah sends him into the steps. We’ve got Jonah Tombstoning PCO on the steel steps. The fans ask the referee to check PCO’s pulse. Jonah is not done, and he powerbombs PCO from the steps onto the floor. Sends him back into the ring, and here’s the Tsunami to the head & neck! That ends it.

Winner: Jonah (11 minutes via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***1/2

PCO doesn’t want help getting out of the ring. Doesn’t need it.

Gia Miller talks about how Alex Shelley was one of Jay White’s mentors. Jay White talks about how Shelley doesn’t know what he’s become.

Alex Shelley vs. Jay White: 9:14 Dueling chants as Louisville can’t choose a favorite. Dueling go-behinds. Shelley works the headlock. White goes to the hair, but it’s Shelley gaining the advantage. Works the arm of the Switchblade, but a back elbow to the ear breaks that up. Shelley pounds White down in the corner. White runs into a back elbow, Shelley lands a shot to that elbow. Shelley’s baseball slide finds nothing, but he trips White and elbows him in the throat. Knee to the back of White’s head. The tide turns when Shelley’s springboard crossbody meets White’s knees. Backbreaker by White. White sends Shelley outside with a top rope assisted Stunner. White sends Shelley into the apron three times. Back into the ring, White maintains the offensive with some big chops. Whip into the corner, Shelley staggers into a back elbow. Pumphandle backbreaker gets 2 for White. Shelley fights back for a minute, runs over White with a forearm. Big knee then a thrust kick, then a Taijiri special from Shelley. Shelley misses in the corner & White hits the DDT. Uppercut in the corner, and a twisting suplex by White gets two. White runs into Shelley’s boots in the corner, then Shelley flatlines White into the middle turnbuckle. White gets back on the advantage with the ol’ thumb to the eye. Strikes exchanged. Shelley wants White’s best, and he’s getting it. Some vicious chops. Shelley fights back with chops of his own, then some forearms. White with the uranage. Gets two. I have no idea how the referee saw the foot on the rope at that angle, but he did! Good vision. Shelley hits the Sliced Bread for two. Enziguri from Shelley. Shelley teases the Blade Runner, White fights out, but gets kicked down for two. Shelley goes for the Border City Stretch, but White rolls out, and after some twists & turns Shelley locks in the BCS. White manages to find the ropes. Shelley kicks White’s hand off the ropes, goes after the arm with an armbreaker. Another enziguri sends White outside. Shelley tries a springboard crossbody to the floor, but White catches him and hits the Blade Runner onto the corner of the apron! Back in the ring, White goes for another Blade Runner, but Shelley reverses into one of his own! Back to the Border City Stretch! Shelley tries to get White into a better position, but White finangles his way into the Blade Runner & the three count! 9:33

Winner: Jay White (19 minutes via pinfall)

Match Rating: ****

We see a standing ovation from everybody! Shelley offers a handshake, but Jay White isn’t having any of it.

Eric Young tells the Good Brothers how VBD were standing in the shadows & plotting.

Champ Champ Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green: Chelsea wants that ROH gold, so that’s what’s on the line. A tie up doesn’t lead to much between these two that know each other very well. Chelsea knocks Deonna outside, then hits the tope suicida! Back in the ring, and Deonna clotheslines Chelsea down. Deonna maintains the advantage in the ring. She locks in the Fujiwara armbar on Chelsea’s weak arm, Chelsea rolls out but gets knocked back down for a two count. Bow & arrow by Deonna. Chelsea fights back, but a pump kick from Deonna sends her down. Dobule knees from Chelsea, and a sunset flip gets two. Some near-falls here to blow up the referee! Deonna goes back to the armbar. Double strike sends both women down. Chelsea sends Deonna into the middle turnbuckle, then stomps her into the bottom turnbuckle for two. Chelsea sends Deonna down to the mat then goes up top, Deonna avoids that, then hits a suplex for two! Back to the armbar! Chelsea rolls out, and gets an armbar of her own! Deonna gets out, and hits a nice move on that left wrist of Green. Chelsea’s selling it hard, and the referee’s buying in. Deonna is too. Chelsea throws Deonna away, then Deonna locks in that armbar to get the submission.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo (8 minutes via submission or referee stoppage, wasn’t quite sure on that one)

Match Rating: ***

I wasn’t a huge fan of the finish, but I get the feeling this is going to play into the next match, so I ain’t mad.

Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz (w/Savannah Evans): Mickie came down at the end of the previous match all upset because her friend got hurt, then Tasha made her entrance. So here we are having a match while Chelsea is still getting medical attention at ringside. Tasha attacks while Mickie is looking at Chelsea, and the referee rings the bell so the match starts. Mickie turns the tide and stomps a mudhole in Tasha. Running kick gets two. Mickie locks in a Boston Crab, but Savannah decides she’s going to go after Chelsea, and Mickie breaks the move to break that up. Tasha with a tope suicida while Chelsea finally gets dragged away by the officials. Tasha sends Mickie into the steps, then back into the ring for a two count. Rehwoldt claiming the match order is made up weeks ahead of time got an LOL from me, not gonna lie. Mickie fights back in the corner with some lick assisted chops. Steelz with a running uppercut in the corner. Snap mare, then a PK gets two. Tasha makes Mickie humble with the camel clutch! Mickie fights out of that, lifts her up into a jawbreaker. Tasha now targets Mickie’s left leg, but Mickie hits some closed fists to break that up. They’re tied up on the top turnbuckle, and eventually they tumble to the floor. Back in the ring and they’re exchanging shots. Thesz press & piston like right hands from Mickie. Series of clotheslines from Mickie. Neckbreaker gets two. Tasha avoids the Mick Kick, but can’t avoid the DDT. Savannah is in the ring now to distract the referee. Mickie sends her outside, but Tasha hits the crucifix bomb for a two count! Tasha with some punches, Mickie fires back. Tasha runs into an elbow, then a hurricanrana. Tasha introduces Mickie to the middle turnbuckle. Tasha’s attempt at Stratusfaction gets blocked. Mcikie hits a flapjack and kips up. Mickie goes up top, but Evans is back to cause issues. Mickie kicks her off, but jumps into a cutter from Tasha. Count gets three, and history has been made in Louisville!

Winner: Tasha Steelz (14 minutes via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

We get a video breaking down the issues between these tag teams.

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows w/Chris Bey) (c) vs. Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering (w/Deaner): Anderson & Young start things off. Young gets the advantage with the arm drag. Anderson with one of his own. Karl punches Eric in the corner. Another arm drag from Karl, another arm drag from Eric. Tag to Doc, Eric thumbs him in the eye and tags in Joe Doering. Big meaty men slapping meat! They trade shouldeblocks. Doc with a pump kick for one, then some 12-6 elbows to the chest of Joe Doering. Rear chinlock! Doering fights out. Both men go down after Joe runs Doc over. Tags to Karl & Eric. Karl takes the advantge. Senton splash by Karl, then a fisherman neck breaker gets two. Eric flips out of a back suplex attempt and tags in Doering, and now VBD has the mismatch. Doering with the Stampede, then EY with the top rope elbow for two. Doc gets the tag and cleans house on Young & Doering. Anderson tags in for the modified 3D, and that gets two. Gallows slams Young down for the two count, then knocks Doering off the apron. They set up the Magic Killer, but EY fights out of that and Doc goes tumbling to the outside. Doering tags in, hits an FU & a clothesline. EY hits a suplex & Doering covers for two. Young goes up top, but Karl’s in to punch him. Karl goes for the superplex, Young blocks. Doc follows Karl onto the middle rope. Joe Doering comes in for the Tower of Doom. He drags Young over to the corner so he can make the tag. Anderson fights back with some strikes, then hits the spinebuster! Doering gets right up and clotheslines Anderson out of his shoes. Doc & EY are fighting up to the stage. EY with the low blow, then the piledriver on the stage! Good gravy! Powerbomb by Doering into a neckbreaker by Young gets the three! We’ve got new champions!

Winners: Violent By Design (11 minutes via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

I’m a little surprised that G.O.D. didn’t end up being the team to take the straps off of the Good Brothers, but VBD can be counted on to be around.

Anthony Carelli joins Tom & Matthew on commentary. He’s very confident in Heath’s chances against Moose.

Impact World Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Heath: Moose talks some trash, Heath with some punches. Moose drives Heath into the corner and puts that to a stop. Moose chucks Heath across the ring. Hard whip into the turnbuckle. Moose once again chucks Heath across the ring. Moose tears Heath’s shirt in the corner for the chop, but Heath fights back. Outside the ring, Heath walks into a kick. Moose sends Heath head first into the turnbuckle, then works him over some more. Moose breaks the ten count by the official and rolls Heath back into the ring. He targets the left hand of Heath, then the right hand. Then the right ankle, then Heath gets chopped down. Then the head. Abdominal stretch by Moose, with elbows to the ribs. Heath bites Moose’s hand to break it up, then gets punched down. Outside the ring, Heath gets driven into the apron twice. Heath finally fights back a bit, then hits a springboard crossbody to the floor. He gets a nearfall with a rollup, then hits the Wake Up Call for two. Moose fights back with a uranage, then hits the spear. That will be it.

Winner: Moose (12 minutes via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Before we can reflect on this, it’s JOSH ALEXANDER! HE DOESN’T EVEN WORK HERE ANYMORE? CAN HE EVEN BE HERE LEGALLY? C4 TO MOOSE! Josh talks about how Scott D’Amore wanted him to keep his emotions in check. Scott was right to send him home. He got to spend some time with his family, and as it turns out, Josh’s home is a mile away from Anthem’s corporate office. So he stopped by and signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling! As it turns out, he has another contract, a contract for the main event of Rebellion: Moose vs. Josh Alexander! We are looking at the next Impact World Champion!

And that’s how we end Sacrifice.