Hey kids! Steve Cook here with you for another edition of Monday Night Raw on Netflix! Tonight we've got some MITB qualifiers along with a huge Tag Team Championship Match.

Cook’s WWE Raw Review 5.26.25

We see a recap of Saturday Night’s Main Event, mostly the issues involving John Cena & Jey Uso. CODY RHODES came back! Then we see the return of Bronson Reed through the match between Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker vs. CM Punk & Sami Zayn.

Jey Uso is WALKING! Lyra Valkyria is WALKING! Sami Zayn slaps hands with fans, Finn Balor & JD McDonagh WALK backstage.

Seth Rollins walks to the ring with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed. Paul introduces himself to us, then introduces us to the rest of his accomplices. Bron Breakker will main event WrestleMania 45-50. It’s a damn spoiler! Paul lets us all know that CM Punk is not here tonight thanks to Bronson Reed. Bronson Reed previously put a beating on Seth Rollins worse than anything Punk could do. Heyman introduces us to the future of this industry, Seth Rollins. He milks it as much as possible. This is Seth’s vision and the way forward. Through complete power. Sounds like what Tampa’s politicians are trying to pass. He told us what he was going to do at WrestleMania and he did it. Rollins sounds tired of the fans chanting whatever. Seth is the only person capable of wielding the power, and he’d already be the World Champion if not for Sami Zayn & CM Punk. Punk found out on Saturday night what happens when you underestimate Rollins. Zayn will find this out tonight. Rollins will qualify for MITB, win the contract, and will cash in. Nobody will stop him. That’s why he is a visionary, a revolutionary, and is Seth Rollins.

Money in the Bank Qualifier: Penta vs. Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable: We see El Hijo del Vikingo at ringside, who will face Gable at Worlds Collide. Dragon Lee & Penta fight over who should beat up Gable. Lee ranas Penta into the corner, hits a big blow. Gable suplexes Lee, then suplexes Penta. Northern Lights on Lee gets two. Penta with some kicks, then a Sling blade. Penta drops Lee & Gable! Tope con hilo onto Lee & Gable on the floor as we go to commercial!

We return and Gable clears the announce table before Penta dives onto Lee. Lee & Penta trade some blows. Lee hits a sitout powerbomb on Gable for two. Penta goes for the Driver on Lee, Gable German suplexes both of them! Hits the moonsault for two! Vikingo kicks Gable! Lee with a double stomp, Penta with a Destroyer! Penta hits the Driver to advance to MITB!

Winner: Penta (6:53 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

Wouldn’t mind seeing Penta & Dragon Lee meet at some point! This was a triple threat with a lot of traffic going on, not the ideal situation for a dream match like that.

We go to the Judgment Day clubhouse. Liv Morgan appears! She’ll address everything that’s going on after she talks to Adam Pearce. Rusev will appear later tonight!

Akira Tozawa vs. Rusev: Tozawa fights right away before getting clotheslined out of his boots. Accolade time. Tozawa taps.

Winner: Rusev (:55 via submission)

Sheamus comes out! He takes off his jacket and is ready to fight Rusev! Rusev decides to walk off instead.

Cathy Kelly talks to some Netflix comics. They walk up to the War Raiders and take some chops. I’m not even going to act like I care who these people are. Not gonna happen, one of the times I dissed a comedian on this show was one of the new “Three Stooges”, readers got mad and then the guy buried the experience since he hated wrestling.

Sami Zayn is mad at himself for not coming out earlier, Jey Uso talks him into his senses. Jey wants Sami to snatch that briefcase and has his back.

World Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (c)) vs. The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. Brutus & Julius Creed: We get some dives before the referee even thinks about ringing the bell. Erik gets sent into the steps. The Creeds & New Day raise each other’s hands as we go to commercial.

We return, Woods hits a double stomp to Erik. Erik of course gets the advantage and tags Ivar who cleans house. Cross body to a couple of them. Ivar sends some people outside. He goes up top, Kofi hits a kick. Julius places Erik up top. Superplex! Ivar with a big splash for two. The Creeds with some double teams. Ivar & Erik take control for a second. Brutus Creed dives outside. Kofi does too, but Ivar squashes him on the side of the ring. Xavier rolls up Erik with the tights and gets the win!

Winners: The New Day (6:07 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: **

Nothing too special here, just some heat for the New Day. Not really enough to launch into.

Liv & Raquel walk up on Kairi Sane & IYO SKY. Kairi challenges Liv to a match tonight!

Jey Uso comes out, it’s time to Yeet!

We return and Jey is yeeting! He’s in this city! Everybody is after the champ. Before Jey can launch too much into his current issues, Gunther makes his entrance. Gunther says congratulations are due for the 15 year jubilee of the Usos in WWE. He congratulates Jey for his first defense against Logan Paul. Gunther sees that Jey is trying really hard and is on the side of his friends. Great qualities for a human being, terrible qualities for a champion. This position comes natural to Gunther, not to Jey. The only person Gunther cares about himself. He doesn’t think Jey has the intellect for the position, and will take care of business in two weeks and put the championship back around his waist. Jey is done with everybody saying his days are numbered. He has friends & family, he’s a real one. Jey invites Gunther to judge him. He’s not overlooking Gunther. He’s fighting for the fans’ support, and will make Gunther tap out again. YEET.

Titus O’Neil in the house!

Kairi Sane vs. Liv Morgan (w/Raquel Rodriquez): Tieup into the corner. Liv pulls Kairi’s hair into the mat. Liv pounds on Kairi in the corner, Kairi fights back. Kairi with a rana, then she kicks Liv out of the ring. Liv powerbombs Kairi onto the floor and we go to commercial.

We return to Liv trying the three amigos. Kairi fights out, hits a spear. Some axehandles, then a crossbody. Blockbuster by Kairi. Forearm in the corner, Kairi hits a flying forearm off the top for two. Liv misses a kick. Kairi with a half crab. Liv gets out, kicks Kairi in the corner. Middle rope Codebreaker gets two! Kairi with a backhand, a forearm gets two. Rollup by Liv gets 2, she hits a backstabber. Kairi gets a pin for two. Kairi goes up top, and Roxanne Perez intervenes! Some confusion outside between Roxanne & Raquel distracts Liv, and Kairi takes advantage and rolls Liv up out of Oblivion for the three count!

Winner: Kairi Sane (7:50 via pinfall)

Match Rating: **1/2

From what I could tell, Roxanne was just trying to do a good ol’ fashioned heel run-in, but Raquel & Liv were just too confused by anything old school. Poor girls. Kairi will take advantage of that type of stupidity any day of the week.

Rhea Ripley lets us know she’ll win Money in the Bank.

We’ll hear from Lyra Valkyria next!

Liv disses Raquel backstage, saying she should have known better as the veteran. Finn is all smiles in that Judgement Day clubhouse.

Lyra Valkyria is here, and she will face Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank. She’d prefer a new challenger, but Becky worked the right people into it. Becky came out and acted like the previous result didn’t matter, and now it’s personal. She’ll break Becky’s ego & bash her head in. Here comes Becky Lynch! She talks about her hot husband and says she’s the best thing that ever happened to Lyra. Lyra says people talk about her because she beat Becky. Becky says that if Lyra wins at MITB she’ll never challenge her for the IC title again. Lyra will have to raise her hand if she wins. Lyra doesn’t have an issue with raising a hand of a woman better than her, it just hasn’t been Becky yet.

Karrion Kross talks to Sami Zayn backstage, Sami has no time for his mind games. Kross reminds Sami that he’ll never win the title, Sami says he’ll deal with Kross later.

Cole & McAfee run down some matches taking place at Worlds Collide & Money in the Bank.

Money in the Bank Qualifier: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins (w/Paul Heyman): Finn lets Sami send Seth to the floor before attacking. Sami dives onto Seth on the floor, Finn attacks Sami from behind on said floor, then brings him into the ring for some chops. Seth clotheslines Sami down, then punches away. Finn chops both men. Seth fights back, Finn hits a double DDT on Seth & Sami for near-falls before we go to commercial.

Sami hits some punches on Seth in the corner, Finn gets his attention but that leads to a springboard moonsault from Sami to Seth & Finn on the floor. Sami goes for Blue Thunder, Seth turns that into a Falcon Arrow for two. Sami goes up top, knocks Finn off but Seth follows. Sunset flip powerbomb gets two thanks to Finn. Seth gets out of Finn’s move, Pedigree is blocked, Finn hits a sling blade, knocks Sami down, goes up top but Sami blocks and follows him up top. Sami with a superplex, but Seth hits a frog splash on Sami! We go to commercial!

Seth & Finn negotiate an alliance to work Sami over as we return. Sami knocks them both off the top rope, rolls into Seth and sends him out of the ring. Finn gains the advantage, hits a Sling blade & Seth breaks up the count. Seth hits the Pedigree on Finn, Sami breaks up the count. Seth hits the Pedigree on Sami and gets another two count. Seth goes for the stomp, misses, Sami hits a Blue Thunder bomb for two. Seth gets a brief advantage but gets exploded into the corner. Finn blocks the Helluva kick, knocks Sami down. Finn gets stomped, Sami hits the Helluva kick on Sami, Bronson Reed breaks up the count. Bron Breakker is there as well, Jey Uso comes down to even the odds and it’s pandalerium at ringside! Dirty Dom tries to help Finn but accidentally hits him and Seth hits a stomp on Finn to advance to the MITB Ladder Match!

Winner: Seth Rollins (14:00 shown via pinfall)

Match Rating: ***

Three of the best workers on this or any other roster, tough to go wrong with this matchup. Seth is obviously getting the push so there wasn’t too much doubt about the outcome. Fun main event anyway.

CM Punk’s music plays! Bron & Bronson go up the entranceway to intervene, but Punk enters from the audience and hits the GTS on Rollins!

CM Punk's music plays! Bron & Bronson go up the entranceway to intervene, but Punk enters from the audience and hits the GTS on Rollins!