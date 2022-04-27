Rapper Copywrite Drops Diss Track On John Cena, Accuses Cena of Stealing His Lyrics

Rapper Copywrite has accused John Cena of stealing his lyrics in a new diss track directed at the WWE star and actor. Roundhouse Music Co. sent out a press release promoting Copywrite’s new single “Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?” from his album The High Exaulted II which alleges that Cena stole lyrics from Copywrite for his own music and WWE work.

In the track, Copywrite provides an example of his own lyrics and then an audio clip of Cena saying essentially the same thing on WWE TV:

Copyrwrite: “I gotta level with homie/It ain’t that you ain’t on my level you it’s that you ain’t on the level below me”

Cena: “So I’m gonna level with you homie. Regardless of how good you think you are you not on my level you not even on the level below me”

You can check out the full press release below, as well as the diss track: