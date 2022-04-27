wrestling / News
Rapper Copywrite Drops Diss Track On John Cena, Accuses Cena of Stealing His Lyrics
Rapper Copywrite has accused John Cena of stealing his lyrics in a new diss track directed at the WWE star and actor. Roundhouse Music Co. sent out a press release promoting Copywrite’s new single “Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?” from his album The High Exaulted II which alleges that Cena stole lyrics from Copywrite for his own music and WWE work.
In the track, Copywrite provides an example of his own lyrics and then an audio clip of Cena saying essentially the same thing on WWE TV:
Copyrwrite: “I gotta level with homie/It ain’t that you ain’t on my level you it’s that you ain’t on the level below me”
Cena: “So I’m gonna level with you homie. Regardless of how good you think you are you not on my level you not even on the level below me”
You can check out the full press release below, as well as the diss track:
Copywrite vs. John Cena: A Battle of Words
On his new album The High Exhaulted II, buzzing Columbus rapper Copywrite has shared news of an intriguing situation that occurred with WWE wrestler John Cena. On track 3, titled “Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?”, he reveals that Cena stole his lyrics for his own music and WWE performances in a barrage of bars that dissect the fiasco with the wrestler. As Copy says, he first caught Cena stealing lyrics for his WWE act as rapper on YouTube-
“I got the news from a fan out the blue, at first I think was the truth/
Til he sent the YouTube link as the proof/
Now I’m tryna think what to do”.
Embarrassingly for Cena, it was in fact glaringly obvious to the veteran rapper that his lyrics had been ripped off without permission, as Copy rhymes “bit it, it was so apparent”. After a beat switch, the second half of the track ups the ante even further and finds him coming at Cena with sharply-crafted, fierce bars. Lines like “lies, what your rap career is based on” and “right now, John loves to play emcee” expose Cena’s biting vehemently, driving home the point that he used many lifted lyrics to formulate his rap act for WWE.
“Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?” is a potent diss track that attacks Cena from all angles, taking no prisoners in the process. In hip-hop history, biting lyrics and styles has always been a cardinal sin, and it appears Cena has committed these sins in regards to stealing shamelessly. “Spoiler Alert / Have U Cena?” offers interesting surprises at every turn, as Copy sharply dissects the situation and throws lyrical darts at Cena with each bar.
