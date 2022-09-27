wrestling / News

Cora Jade Calls Bron Breakker ‘Love Of My Life’ In New Instagram Pic

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cora Jade WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Cora Jade shared a new photo to Instagram with Bron Breakker for what appears to have been a date night. The NXT star posted to her account to share a picture of herself and Breakker at a golf course, captioning it:

“Love of my life”

The two have reportedly been dating for a couple of months.

