Cora Jade Calls Bron Breakker ‘Love Of My Life’ In New Instagram Pic
Cora Jade shared a new photo to Instagram with Bron Breakker for what appears to have been a date night. The NXT star posted to her account to share a picture of herself and Breakker at a golf course, captioning it:
“Love of my life”
The two have reportedly been dating for a couple of months.
