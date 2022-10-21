Cora Jade Says She Contacted Roxanne Perez Right After ROH Announced Hiatus

Cora Jade will battle Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Halloween Havoc, and she recently talked about how she helped get Perez into WWE. Perez worked on ROH as Rok-C and Jade told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp how when ROH announced its hiatus last year, Jade immediately reached out to her longtime friend. You can check out the highlights below:

On her friendship with Perez: “Obviously, Roxanne and I have our differences now, but the reason we even became friends to begin with is because we had such a similar story and are close in age. She has the same passion as I do for this and it shows. That’s why we connected in so many different ways. I came in before her, but we were still close friends and text all the time. When we became tag champs, we went back in our messages with each other and we manifested this together. ‘We’re going to be tag champs, we’re going to do all this together. One day we’ll be like the next Sasha and Bayley.’ We had this dream to do it together. We set it out in our heads and now it’s unfolding in front of us. It’s crazy. She’s great.”

On reaching out to Perez after ROH announced their hiatus: “I texted her that day. We started talking and, to our luck, what we planned in our head even years ago, before I even got here, we talked about this. That day, I was like, ‘it’s time to make our plan come to life.’ Luckily, I was at her tryout and helped at her tryout. I was there helping because I wanted her there so bad. ‘Please let me help at this tryout. She’s coming. She’s mine, she’s my partner.’ It was great to be there and see her.”