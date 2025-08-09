Corey Graves Will Be Announcer For English Broadcast of AAA Triplemania XXXIII

PWInsider reports that Corey Graves will be the lead English announcer for AAA Triplemania XXXIII. This comes after Graves was the English-language announce team for Worlds Collide, along with Konnan. It remains to be seen who, if anyone, will be paired with Graves for the broadcast. Triplemania happens on August 16th from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. It will stream on Youtube.