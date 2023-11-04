WWE News: Corey Graves Praises WWE Superfan Documentary, Crown Jewel Highlights, UpUpDownDown Plays More Uno

– In a post on Twitter, Corey Graves praised WWE’s latest documentary, Superfan: The Story of Vladimir.

He wrote: “Just had a chance to watch “Superfan: The Story of Vladimir” on @peacock. Absolutely beautiful. It’s all too easy to get lost “inside the bubble” and forget how magical this business can be, and that sometimes, it’s as “real” as anything else.”

— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 3, 2023