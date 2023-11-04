wrestling / News

WWE News: Corey Graves Praises WWE Superfan Documentary, Crown Jewel Highlights, UpUpDownDown Plays More Uno

November 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Superfan: The Story of Vladimir Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Corey Graves praised WWE’s latest documentary, Superfan: The Story of Vladimir.

He wrote: “Just had a chance to watch “Superfan: The Story of Vladimir” on @peacock. Absolutely beautiful. It’s all too easy to get lost “inside the bubble” and forget how magical this business can be, and that sometimes, it’s as “real” as anything else.

– The latest UpUpDownDown video features DaParty playing Uno.

– Here are highlights from today’s WWE Crown Jewel PPV:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Crown Jewel, Superfan: the Story of Vladimir, UpUpDownDown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading