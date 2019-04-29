Corey Graves Talks About His Close Friendship with Seth Rollins, His Job as 911 Dispatcher Prior to Joining WWE

In an interview with Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Corey Graves revealed that Seth Rollins is one of his closest friends in the WWE and helped him out when the two were in FCW together. Here are highlights:

On Seth Rollins: “Seth’s one of my closest friends in WWE. I used to travel with him a lot. I’ve known him back from the independents years ago and we’d always see each other once in a blue moon, always kind of had a cool rapport. And then when I got to FCW at the time, pre-NXT, he was there and he was kind of the closest thing I had at the time to really a friend of any sort just being that we sort of knew each other. And he kind of showed me the ropes and kind of taught me how to stay afloat there until I got comfortable. And then he and I and Ambrose and Juice Robinson would ride together all over, every show, every week, so I got to know all those guys really well. Except for Ambrose because he still like…does his own thing.”

On the various jobs he’s had in his life: “I was an EMT at one point. My plan I was going to go be a paramedic. My whole senior year of high school, I had like an internship where I would go to school for a couple of periods and go work on an ambulance just outside of Pittsburgh. I did that for a while and I loved it but I learned that wasn’t what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. It just wasn’t for me. As exciting as it could be at times, it was really boring. Because about 80% of your calls are like some old guy who forgot to take his medicine and he thinks he’s dying now. And you have to go, ‘Oh no Mr. Smith, did you take your medicine?’ Pretty uneventful. But then every once in a while, I got to see some pretty wild things working on an ambulance. Definitely some experiences. And then from there I actually worked 911 as a dispatcher later on in life. I left that whole world for a while, I was working in a tattoo shop. I was a body piercer for about seven years. […] I worked in the tattoo shop for a long time, loved that, ended up meeting my now ex-wife, and she was pregnant. So I needed to have a real job because I had a baby on the way, so I went and got the job at 911 for the city of Pittsburgh. That’s what I was doing up until the day WWE called me.”

