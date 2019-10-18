– It looks as if the release of MLW: Fusion episodes on YouTube may be coming to an end soon. Court Bauer posted to Twitter and said that it was a “good chance” that the show may stop posting episodes on the video platform, citing YouTube’s low ad rates and geo-blocking:

Binge away on @MLW on YouTube while you can… https://t.co/ku6ZIzPSWc — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) October 17, 2019

Good chance of it. If @YouTube had richer ad rates and didn’t remove key aspects of geo-blocking, etc., it wouldn’t be such an issue. Thankfully the streaming world has an appetite for @MLW. https://t.co/EVk1REoQ47 — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) October 17, 2019

– As reported on Monday, MLW released producer Alex Greenfield over the weekend. According to the WON, MLW felt like they had to let Greenfield go because he was pitching himself hard to AEW and that there “were issues in how that was done.” While MLW consider themselves allies of AEW, they felt they had no choice but to fire Greenfield who has been with the group since its relaunch.