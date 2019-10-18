wrestling / News

MLW News: Court Bauer Says Fusion YouTube Releases Could Be Ending, More on Producer’s Release

October 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion TV MLW’s MLW: FUSION LIVE

– It looks as if the release of MLW: Fusion episodes on YouTube may be coming to an end soon. Court Bauer posted to Twitter and said that it was a “good chance” that the show may stop posting episodes on the video platform, citing YouTube’s low ad rates and geo-blocking:

– As reported on Monday, MLW released producer Alex Greenfield over the weekend. According to the WON, MLW felt like they had to let Greenfield go because he was pitching himself hard to AEW and that there “were issues in how that was done.” While MLW consider themselves allies of AEW, they felt they had no choice but to fire Greenfield who has been with the group since its relaunch.

