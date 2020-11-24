In a recent edition of Talk is Jericho, Court Bauer discussed Vince McMahon got upset with Donald Trump during their WWE angle, what Vince told celebrities that worked with him, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Court Bauer on why Vince McMahon got upset with Donald Trump during their WWE angle: “Donald Trump was there doing the angle with Vince, and one night, we’re doing some sort of in-ring deal with Trump and Vince and it was cold because it was the lead-up to WrestleMania. Donald has that big winter jacket and he’s 6-4 or something like that. He’s kind of a deceptively tall guy…..so, they’re doing a promo, and Vince and him are going face-to-face as the Battle of Billionaires thing goes down. Afterward, we’re in the limo, and Vince is just livid. They get along great, but there’s that kindred spirit thing with them and everything. He felt like Donald had intentionally shown him up and he’s like, ‘Did you see that? He was wearing that jacket, clearly his shoulder pad was stuffed to look bigger than me, it’s ridiculous.’ And he was really hot about Trump trying to look bigger than him. I think the next time out Vince was jacked and everything. He would not have any of it.”

On what Vince told celebrities that worked with him: “It’s funny too because Vince, whenever he would work with a celebrity or a wrestler, he would say, ‘just hit me, just go for it, don’t hesitate to hit me, don’t make it look fake, don’t worry, I’m not going to get upset if you tag me, I potato everyone all the time, so don’t worry about it.’ He wanted it to look real rather than it not look credible.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.