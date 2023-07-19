Crazy Manny Says Kevin Owens Reached Out To Him After IWS vs. GCW Show Injury

Crazy Manny recently sung the praises of Kevin Owens, noting that Owens reached out to him after he was injured at IWS Vs. GCW UnFnSanctioned in March. Manny saw his ear get sliced off by a light tube during the show, and he spoke with Fightul’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight about how the WWE star was the first to text him after the match. You can see some highlights below:

On Owens being a wrestling fan: “Kevin is the epitome of a pro wrestling fan. Kevin lives, sleeps, and breathes pro wrestling.”

On Owens reaching out after he was hurt at IWS Vs. GCW UnFnSanctioned: “I leave [the venue] L’Olympia after getting my ear sewed on, the doctor wants me to go to the hospital because I had a hematoma under one of the cuts. He says, ‘You know, maybe you should go double-check this. The hospital is nearby, and they know you’re coming. It will take a couple of hours, but I’ll sleep better.’ Our doctor, we have real doctors backstage, they’re also people we grew up with. We have friends with careers, and they genuinely care about us.

“One of our students at the pro wrestling school drove me there and was going to drive me home. He’s sitting with me and the first text message, by this point it’s 1 AM and the internet had gone nuts. The first text message I get is Kevin Owens, who just finished a pay-per-view. ‘Manny, your ear, what the f**k?’ ‘S**t luck.’ ‘Are you okay? Are you at the hospital? Talk to me.’ I have this student who is three months into pro wrestling training, and he sees the name and is like, ‘is that really who I think it is?’ ‘Yeah, we’re all friends. We grew up and came up together.’ That’s why you see Mox [Jon Moxley] in GCW, it’s a generation who came up together. A lot of guys don’t let success get to them. A lot of guys do and forget about where they came from. Kevin, Sami Zayn, 2point0, Mike Bailey, these guys are real.”