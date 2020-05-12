wrestling / News
Crazzy Steve Signs New Multi-Year Contract With Impact Wrestling
May 12, 2020 | Posted by
– WrestlingInc.com first reported that former tag team champion Crazzy Steve has re-upped with Impact Wrestling and signed a new multi-year contract with the promotion. Impact later confirmed the news earlier today via Twitter, which you can see below.
Crazzy Steve previously worked for Impact Wrestling from 2014-2017. He later made a return to the promotion last month at the Rebellion event as the mystery tag team partner for Tommy Dreamer and Rhino. He helped his team score the victory over their opponents of Madman Fulton, Jake Crist, and Dave Crist.
BREAKING: As reported by @WrestlingInc, Crazzy Steve has signed with IMPACT Wrestling! @steveofcrazzy pic.twitter.com/4VRd8fDz6B
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 12, 2020
