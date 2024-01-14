wrestling / News
Crazzy Steve Wins TNA Digital Media Title at Hard to Kill
The first title match of the new TNA era resulted in a new champion as Crazzy Steve won the Digital Media title at Hard to Kill. Steve defeated Tommy Dreamer, the former champion, in a no DQ match.
This is the first Digital Media title reign for Crazzy Steve, as well as the first singles title of any kind. He was previously a tag team champion. He ends the reign of Dreamer at 127 days, who won it on September 8, 2023.
.@steveofcrazzy is set for action with @THETOMMYDREAMER and the Digital Media Championship is on the line!
RIGHT NOW on the #CountdownToHardToKill! pic.twitter.com/4n2PXKMMR6
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
.@steveofcrazzy is destroying @THETOMMYDREAMER with a chair! #CountdownToHardToKill! pic.twitter.com/3btvfxBwMM
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
.@steveofcrazzy lands a cutter with @THETOMMYDREAMER's head stuck in a chair! #CountdownToHardToKill pic.twitter.com/wPHBkozQMw
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
.@steveofcrazzy packed @THETOMMYDREAMER's shirt with forks and then executed a crushing Senton!#CountdownToHardToKill pic.twitter.com/Ep5N3IaTty
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024
#ANDNEW TNA Digital Media Champion!@steveofcrazzy #CountdownToHardToKill pic.twitter.com/EqVkCIiQfm
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024