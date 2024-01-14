Crazzy Steve Wins TNA Digital Media Title at Hard to Kill

The first title match of the new TNA era resulted in a new champion as Crazzy Steve won the Digital Media title at Hard to Kill. Steve defeated Tommy Dreamer, the former champion, in a no DQ match.

This is the first Digital Media title reign for Crazzy Steve, as well as the first singles title of any kind. He was previously a tag team champion. He ends the reign of Dreamer at 127 days, who won it on September 8, 2023.