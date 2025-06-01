Create-A-Pro The Chosen Ones Results 5.31.25: Jeff Jarrett In Six-Man Tag Match, More

Create-A-Pro Wrestling held their The Chosen One show on Saturday night, with Jeff Jarrett competing and more. You can see the full results from the Melville, New York show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Aaron Rourke def. Dan Barry

* CAP Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Nat Castle def. B3CCA, Paris Van Dale and Rebecca J. Scott

* CAP Tag Team Championship Match: The Shooter Boys def. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

* Dante Drago & Heath defeat Jake Lang & Sidney Bakabella

* CAP Women’s Championship Match: Gabby Forza def. Alisha Edwards

* CPA, Jeff Jarrett & Nick Robles defeat The Adrenaline Express & TJ Crawford

* King of CAP Battle Royal: Leo Sparrow def. Adam Kirkland, Bryce Donovan, Evil Kip, Iutik Sucio, Jack Tomlinson, Jey Mesias, JGeorge, Joe Shoes, Justin Finn, Just Joe, Liam Davis, Mark Sterling, Nathan Blake, Pat Fitzpatrick, Phil Cardigan, Quinton Griffin, Robbie Cassale, Sebastian Amor, Skyler Mac, Steven Azure, Steven Somerset, TK Wylde, Tommy Invincible, Tremenda Mafifencia, and Wally Allen

* CAP Championship Match: Bobby Orlando def. Rich Swann

Oh no, I’m upside-down again. Thanks for having me, @CreateAPro and thanks to everyone who came out and said hi at table. See you all again soon. pic.twitter.com/fyMKU55hwZ — Capt. Joe Shoes (@TheJoeShoes) June 1, 2025