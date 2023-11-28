Creed Brothers Earn Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Shot On Raw

The Creed Brothers are the new #1 contenders to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships after winning a Tag Team Turmoil match on Raw. Julius and Brutus Creed won a match that also included The New Day, Alpha Academy, DIY, Indus Sher, and Imperium to earn a future shot at the Tag Titles held by the Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The Creeds defeated Imperium last to win the match.

No word as of yet on when the team will get their title shot.

Highly entertaining, but the duo of @otiswwe & @TozawaAkira have been eliminated from Tag Team Turmoil on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/RpA96ttVC8 — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2023