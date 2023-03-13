Crimson Arrested After Violating Protection Order

Former TNA star Crimson was arrested after reportedly violating an order of protection. Clarksville Today in Tennnesee reports that Crimson, real name Anthony Mayweather, was arrested on Mar4ch 8th on a warrant that was issued after he called his juvenile son and sent several text messages to his wife Heather. That violated an order of protection in place against Mayweather, who was previously put in jail for headbutting his wife in 2016.

According to the report, police were present for some of the violations. Mayweather was taken into custody on March 8th and bonded out the same day.

Mayweather worked as Crimson from 2010 through 2013 in TNA, and returned to the company (now Impact) in both 2015 and 2017 with occasional one-off appearances since. He worked mostly for the NWA in 2021 and 2022, and had a brief run as NWA National Champion in early 2022. His most recent match for the NWA was as part of the Revolution Rumble on the December 3rd, 2022 episode of NWA USA.