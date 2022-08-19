wrestling / News
Crowbar Crowned New Outlaw Wrestling Championship
August 18, 2022
We have a new Outlaw Wrestling Champion following the company’s Thursday night event. PWInsider reports that Crowbar defeated Homicide to win the title at the show, which took place in Queens, New York.
Homicide has been the Outlaw Wrestling Champion since November 18th, 2021 when he beat Mercedes Martinez, O’Shay Edwards, and Rich Swann in the finals of a tournament to crown the champion.
