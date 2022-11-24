– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, wrestler Crowbar discussed still wanting to work matches against Rob Van Dam and Chris Jericho before he calls it a career. Crowbar is a big fan of the original ECW talents, and while he’s worked against many, he’s never crossed paths with RVD and Jericho.

Crowbar said, “Everybody’s going to say it’s the cliche one to say, but I’ve always been a big fan of guys that came out of ECW.” He added, “I would love that match [with Jericho specifically]. It would be timeless.”

While he admitted he didn’t believe a match with Jericho would happen, he said the last two years of his career have shown “a steady flow of unexpected things.” As a result, he doesn’t rule it out 100%.

Crowbar has previously worked some matches on AEW Dark: Elevation in the past.