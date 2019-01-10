Crowbar Says He Pitched a Wrestling Show to Spike TV Before TNA, Talks Rescue Mania Promotion

– Christopher Ford, best known as Crowbar, spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his Rescue Mania Wrestling promotion and more. Highlights are below:

On his Rescue Mania promotion: “It was supposed to be a one-and-done. I do indie wrestling for fun. I’m at a point in my career where I don’t care what people think. Call me a mark, call me whatever.”

On working with Kevin Sullivan on the promotion: “I’ve known Kevin for years and he was the first guy to bring me into WCW prior to Crowbar… He brought me into WCW as Devon Storm when I was still a college student and we’ve kept in contact ever since.”

On nearly launching a wrestling company with Spike before the network signed TNA: “When Jeff Jarrett and TNA were pitching to Spike, after WWE left [Spike TV], we had a meeting – me, [Sullivan] and J.J. Dillon. It just didn’t go through. They loved our concept – it was going to be called Spike Championship Wrestling…We had a concept, but we had no video. We had no tape. We hadn’t done anything.”

On his goals with Rescue Mania Wrestling: “It’s a very different product, and here’s where I’m going. A lot of the product today is getting more realistic like with Ring of Honor. WWE is even more adult – you have guys that are characters but the outlandish costumes aren’t there. It’s more serious, more adult-oriented. We try to model [Rescue Mania] after the early Nitros, maybe even late 1980s stuff. You had guys that looked like characters and were larger than life… Everyone has somewhat of a character and you have the bigger guys on top. It’s worked so far. Our audience is mainly kids and families and we’ve had a positive response. I’ve had many parents come up to me and say, ‘My kid loved it. They were so engaged. They were yelling at the ref. It really reminded me of the wrestling that we grew up watching.’ And that’s what our goal is.”