Csonka’s AEW Countdown Full Gear Review

We open with comments from various competitors talking about Saturday’s PPV, including Moxley, Ortiz, & the Bucks and then run down of the major matches on the show.

Santana & Ortiz talk about being proud of who they and where they have come to. They are Pride & Powerful, which is their way of life. Ortiz was fired the fuck up there and it’s great. He talks about their NYC roots as Santana says they came from the gutter. That transitions to footage of the Bucks in California, and talking about their roles as EVPs and wrestlers. Excalibur put them over as an all-time great tag team, but the Bucks are doubting themselves because the tag division is so stacked.

Ortiz says they are hungry and they are coming for that top spot. Excalibur puts them over as Santana talks about guarding his sister from a shootout when they were younger. That leads to footage of the former LAX debuting as Excalibur praises Jericho for bringing them in. Jim Ross says they seized an opportunity, while Santana says they respect the Bucks, but says they lack heart.

We get footage of the Bucks dong backyard stuff as their father built them a ring when they were young. Santana says they did their thing on their own, with no support. Matt doubts if they are still the best, as Excalibur says they have had setbacks. He feels their love has been rekindled and Ortiz says they will take what’s theirs and that is why they are in AEW. We se footage of them joining the Inner Circle and jericho putting them over. Ortiz says they are a unit, and the Bucks aren’t ready for what’s to come. Footage of the feud follows as Ross says Jericho leading them is great for Santana & Ortiz. Excalibur thinks it will be a fight and sees the Bucks winning, while Ross thinks Santana & Ortiz may be the better team. Santana says the best is yet to come and the Bucks will feel that Saturday night.

Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez hype the rest of the card.

We now head to hype for Jon Moxley and his instant feud with Kenny Omega. They discuss his elbow injury and Moxley discusses his injury and how much difficulty he had with the initial injury in 2017, including his MRSA infection and getting re-injured. It sucked and we see him playing with his dogs on his time off. That leads to his training at Extreme Couture, where he rebuilt himself from the ground up. We now turn to Japan and how it influenced Kenny Omega. He finds passion there and discusses how much the Japanese fans care about the wrestling there. He loves how the building becomes part of the matches. Japan made him the man he is.

We head to Philly and the old ECW arena with CZW footage of Moxley. He talks about the building’s refurbishment and says he loved the building. So much of what he is was defined in that building. He walks inside and can smell the blood, sweat and fear. Some of his greatest victories were over himself here, pushing himself, and becoming the man he is. We go to Sumo Hall and Omega working the recent DDT show. Omega isn’t impressed with Moxley’s history in the ECW arena, and how important the buildings in Japan are. Omega says he can go where Moxley wants to go but Moxley disagrees. Omega says he knows Moxley is happy about the unsanctioned match, while Moxley says he’s at his best when he’s at his worst. Omega says they weren’t going to chain wrestle and trade suplexes. This leads to footage of their AEW interactions with audio of Moxley’s Dynamite promo on the match. Omega thanks Moxley for this because he’s at his best when he’s backed up against a wall. Omega is glad they are going to that dark place.

We turn to build for Jericho vs. Cody, painting Jericho as a legend and Cody as AEW’s possible savior. Ross says the fans are emotionally invested, and that turns to Jericho taking credit for AEW’s success. We see the formation of the Inner Circle and how they took over. We get video of the various Inner Circle vs. Elite & friends brawls. Sammy, Santana, Ortiz, & Excalibur put over Jericho while Ross talks about Jericho’s huge ego. We see footage of Jericho winning the championship and Ross putting him over big for the last few years. Santana & Ortiz say they bonded over Jericho’s book and modeled their careers after him. Sammy says Jericho is AEW and there is no AEW without him. They turn to Cody’s responsibilities as an EVP & wrestler, and how his focus may be split. Ross is worried about his possible split focus, while Brandi puts over Cody’s passion. DDP says he’s known Cody since he was 12m wile Cody’s mom talks about his drive in athletics. MJF says Cody is out to prove himself as DDP says Cody sees himself as a top guy. Tony says Cody has a great legacy and is a great wrestler. Cody’s mom talks about him trying to live up to Dusty’s legacy. We see footage of Cody training for the match as MJF says it means everything to Cody while Santana & Ortiz say he will lose. Ross says Jericho is focused while Cody has many responsibilities that same day. They show the Hager attack on Dustin as the show ends.

