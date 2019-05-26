Csonka’s AEW Double or Nothing 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Casino Battle Royal For Spot in First AEW Championship Match: Hangman Page won @ 10:45 [**¾]

– Kip Sabian defeated Sammy Guevara @ 9:55 via pin [***]

– SCU defeated Strong Hearts @ 14:00 via pin [****]

– Dr. Britt Baker defeated Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose, & Awesome Kong @ 11:05 via pin [***]

– Best Friends defeated Jack Evans & Angelico @ 12:55 via pin [***¾]

– Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, & Ryo Mizunami defeated Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, & Emi Sakura @ 13:10 via pin [****]

– Cody defeated Dustin Rhodes @ 22:35 via pin [****½]

– AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Young Bucks defeated The Lucha Bros @ 25:00 via pin [****½]

– Winner Fights to Determine AEW Champion: Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega @ 23:50 via pin [***¾]

– Jim Ross, Alex Marvez, & Excalibur are on commentary team.

Casino Battle Royal For Spot in First AEW Championship Match : Shawn Spears. Sonny Kiss, Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Isiah Kassidy. Marq Quen, Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus confirmed as appearing. JIP as the stream was delayed. Havoc, Janela, Pillman, Cutler, Nakazawa, Spears, Kassidy, MJF and others are in. Spears and MJF immediately pair off, and now Billy Gunn, Glacier, Jungle Boy, Ace Romero and Marq Quen join the battle. MJF mocks Glacier, but that’s a mistake as Glacier attacks with kicks and strikes. Nakazawa is eliminated. Janela lights up a smoke as Glacier eliminates Daze and MJF eliminates Glacier. Gun attacks as Pillman wipes out Janela. Cutler & Janela pair off, and now Luchasauraus, Marko Stunt, Sonny Kiss, and Tommy Dreamer now join the match. Romero hits a suicide dive. He battles with Luchasauraus now, trading strikes for the big man pair off spot. Dreamer introduces plunder and runs wild with trashcan lid spots. Cutter on Havoc and Luchasauraus hits double chokeslams. #21 and the last man is… Hangman Page. Page immediately runs wild to a big pop. MJF targets Dreamer as Janela and Page brawl. The dead eye /rite of passage follows by Page, but his knee gives out attacking Romero. Stunt and Jungle boy attack Romero but the fights them off. Romero then pounces Stunt out of the ring for the elimination. Jungle Boy then eliminates Romero. Dustin Thomas, the wrestler with no legs, works over Janela, but MJF attacks but Thomas eliminates Spears. MJF then eliminates Thomas. Cutler dumps Gunn. MJF tosses him. Luchasauraus with a tail whip kick and chokeslam to eliminate Janela through a table on the floor. SICK bump. Kiss works over Dreamer, but Dreamer eliminates him. Orange Cassidy arrives and lays in slow motion kicks on Dreamer; the crowd loves Cassidy but Dreamer tosses him. Havoc staples Dreamer and tosses him. Luchasauraus & Havoc double team Jungle Boy, and Havoc eliminates him. Luchasauraus, Havoc, MJF, & Page remain. They al beat down MJF, Acid rainmaker on Luchasauraus, and then the DVD on Page follows. Page cuts him off, and Luchasauraus dumps Havoc. MJF hides on the floor, Page works over Luchasauraus but Luchasauraus cuts him off and charges and Page low blows him for the elimination and MJF then attacks, but Page hits the buckshot lariat and eliminates MJF to win. Hangman Page won @ 10:45 [**¾] This was pretty good, the concept didn’t light the world on fire, and wasn’t as well booked as the over budget battle royal, but Page winning was the right call all things considered.

– Backstage, Kylie Rae is interviewed and she’s happy but interrupted by Peter Avalon & Leva Bates, playing into their librarian gimmicks, which is not good, at all.

– They hype Cody vs. Dustin.

Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian : They lockup and work to the mat and then to the ropes. Sabian grounds things, but Sammy escapes. Sabian takes him back down, but Sammy escapes and they pick up the pace and Sabian hits a RANA and dropkick. Sammy fires back and he hits a dropkick. Sabian then fakes him out and sends him to the floor and follows with a dive. Back in and Sammy rebounds with a dive. Back in and Sammy follows with chops. He then hits a double stomp and follows with strikes. Sammy lays in kicks, but Sabian hits a dragon screw and Indian death lock, but Sammy makes the ropes. He follows with a boot and runs into a powerslam. Sammy picks up the pace with a moonsault and running shooting star press for 2. Sabian cuts him of with an enziguri and springboard dropkick. Sabian follows with a PK for 2. They work into counters, Sammy hits a superman punch and they work the Tiger Mask/Dynamite Kid suplex spot to the floor. Sammy drapes him on the barricade and follows with a shooting star press off the apron. Back in and Sammy looks for the 630, but Sabian counters and hits deathly hallows for the win. Kip Sabian defeated Sammy Guevara @ 9:55 via pin [***] This was good and fun, but not as smooth as I would have hoped, but both guys looked good.

– We get a Sadie Gibbs promo.

– Alex Marvez has been REALLY rough on commentary so far.

– JR makes his way to the announce position.

– Cody and Brandi arrive.

– We see Kenny Omega walking and then Matt Jackson meeting with Michael Nakazawa, Nick then superkicks some goof asking for their credentials.

– The Bucks, Cody, Brandi, & Omega arrive in front of the crowd. They all try to welcome us to the show, but Omega takes the mic and he does the welcome. He thanks the crowd, and says they are here to party. Matt is excited to see 20,000 people here, but Cody says it’s 13,000. Matt says you round up so Cody says they set the record with 20,000. They are about to make history tonight and tonight is a revolution.

– We get the singing of the national anthem.

SCU vs. Strong Hearts (CIMA, Lindaman and T-Hawk : This is a smart choice for the opener as SCU are over and extremely reliable; they should give Strong Hearts a good debut match. During tag matches, there will be 10-counts instead of 5-counts to get out of the ring. CIMA and Daniels begin. They lockup and CIMA counters out and off the ropes Daniels hits a shoulder tackle. They work into lucha passes and end in a stalemate. Kaz and T-Hawk tag in. T-Hawk looks to work the arm, but Kaz counters out and cradles him for 2. He follows with knee strikes and a clothesline. T-Hawk answers back with chops, a shoulder tackle, but Sky tags in and double teams follow. T-Hawk fires back with elbows, and then a sitout powerbomb for 2. Lindaman tags in and double teams follow and Lindaman covers for 2. Sky cuts him off, and SCU follows with slingshot attacks and then clears the ring. Thy isolate Lindaman and work him over in the corner as Kaz covers for 2. Double teams follow and Daniels covers for 2. Lindaman fires back, and CIMA flies in with a double knee attack and strikes as it breaks down. T-Hawk runs wild and CIMA follows with double knees. Strong Hearts take control, isolating Daniels and working double teams. Lindaman tags back in and lays the boots to Daniels. The jawbreaker follows, and T-Hawk tags back in. More double teams follow and then triple teams on Daniels connect. Sky makes the save. STO by Daniels and Sky tags in, working over CIMA. Lindaman hits a German for 2 on Sky. The slam follows and Sky cuts off Lindaman with a dropkick and Kaz & CIMA get the tags, with Kaz running wild on he and T-Hawk, scoring a near fall. Daniels backing and hits a suicide dive. CIMA cuts off Kaz, it breaks down and Sky hits a cutter on CIMA. DDT on Lindaman, T-Hawk in and he dumps Kaz and works into a double down with Daniels. Daniels hits angel’s wings, but Lindaman hits a German on hi for 2 Meteora by CIMA but Kaz makes the save. Kaz hits a RANA to the floor and Sky follows with a tope. Back in and the best Meltzer ever finishes Lindaman. SCU defeated Strong Hearts @ 14:00 via pin [****] This was a great sprint styled opener, and a hello of a way to kick off the PPV proper. The only bad part was Ross’ commentary, as he kept calling Strong Hearts “Chinese.” CIMA is great at laying out trios matches, and will be an asset to AEW in that regard.

– Excalibur is completely carrying the commentary team. Allie joins commentary for this next match.

– Brandi Rhodes arrives and introduces Awesome Kong to join the match.

Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Awesome Kong : Rose and Kong face off right away but Rae & Baker attack. Kong dumps Rose and then slams Rae down. She slams Baker onto Rae and then misses a splash. Baker low bridges her to the floor, and Rae cradles her for 2. They work into back and forth with Baker getting a cradle for 2. They trade strikes, and Rae misses a charge and Kong catches a Baker high cross but Rae wipes them out with a suicide dive. Rose rolls Rae back in and covers for 2. The slam and leg drop follow for 2. Rae battles back but runs into a spinebuster for 2. Baker rolls back in and hits sling blade on Rose and covers for 2. Baker knocks Kong back to the floor, and Rose then hits her with the Samoan drop. Rose looks for a powerbomb, but Rae counters into a code red for 2 as Baker makes the save. Baker follows with rights on Rae, Rose takes her out and slams Rae. Rose heads up top and Baker cuts her off, follows her up and Rae joins in as does Kong for the tower of doom. Kong takes Baker to the floor, lays in strikes, and rolls her back to the apron and Baker fights her off with a superkick. Rose spears Kong into the steps. Rae then hits a superkick on Baker, but Baker hits the ripcord forearm and neck breaker for 2. Rae counters the superkick into a dead lift German for a good near fall. Rae fires up but Baker hits a superkick and the last shot for the win. Dr. Britt Baker defeated Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose, & Awesome Kong @ 11:05 via pin [***] This was a good match that allowed Baker &Rae to shine, while Kong & Rose were just along for the ride for the most part, but Kong got a great reaction and was received well after the Brandi tease.

Jack Evans & Angelico vs. The Best Friends (Trent & Chuckie T) : Trent and Evans begin. They lockup and Evans grounds the action. Trent powers out and just absorbs the shoulder tackles of Evans. Trent takes him down and Chuckie tags in and hits a dropkick. Angelico in and the Best Friends take control and then get dropkicked as they go for a hug. They isolate and double team Trent, and then knock Chuckie to the floor. They lay in a flurry of kicks on Trent, and the tandem 450 follows for 2. Angelico tags in and follows with elbow strikes, covering for 2. Angelico then grounds things, working submissions, but Chuckie makes the save. Angelico gets cut off with double boots by Trent, but Evans cuts off the tag. He tags in and runs into a lariat by Trent. Chuckie tags in and runs wild on Evans. Angelico in and Chuckie suplexes Evans onto Angelico. He then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Chuckie stuns Evans off the ropes and hits sliced bread in Angelico on the floor. Trent it’s the tornado DDT on Evans, double stomp by Chuckie and that gets 2. Evans battles back with a PELE, but Chuckie hits a knee strike and the soul food/half and half combo follows. They hug and the lawn dart cutter gets 2. Angelico is back and he and Evans follow with kicks, and then an assisted moonsault follows for 2. Evans flies to the floor, taking out Chuckie. Knee strike by Angelico on Trent and the crucifix buckle bomb follows and Evans hits the 630 for 2 as Chuckie makes the save. Angelico dumps him and Trent cradles Evans for 2. Angelico cuts him off, they take Trent up top and Angelico misses a plancha to the floor, Chuckie makes the save and Best Friends hit the doomsday knee strike and Chuckie follows with a tope. Strong zero finishes it. Best Friends defeated Jack Evans & Angelico @ 12:55 via pin [***¾] This was a very good tag match, that constantly built through out, kept getting better, and the crowd loved it. Add in the post match and the tag division is off to a great start.

– Post match, lights out and SUPER SMASH BROTHERS ARRIVE. They have minions attack the teams and then take out Evans & Angelico. They then take out Trent with the bat breaker to stand tall.

– August 31st, AEW runs in Chicago.

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, & Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, & Ryo Mizunami : Yuka and Shida begin. They work into some back and forth. Kong and Mizunami tag in and lockup with Kong overpowering her. They trade shoulder tackles, and Mizunami finally takes her down. Kong lights her up with strikes and tags in Sakura. Riho tags in as well, they work into a test of strength, and Riho gets the sunset flip counter for 2. Sakura cuts her off with a back breaker, and Yuka tags in an hits a RANA, and then a dropkick for 2. The slam follows, and Sakura tags in and follows with Mongolian chops and then tosses Riho around. The Romero special follows, and Kong tags in. Kong grounds things and follows with kicks on Riho. She tries to fire back, but Kong cuts her off with a slam and elbow drop for 2. The piledriver follows and Riho’s team makes the save. Yuka goes for pins on Riho, but Riho hits the double stomp. Mizunami tags in and runs wild and spears Kong. Chops to Yuka follow, and then the corner clothesline connects. The dead lift German follows and then the lariat connects. Riho hits a head scissors and 619 on Kong. Kong cuts her off and hits a sick backdrop driver for 2. Kong misses the fall away elbow drop, and Shida tags in and hits an enziguri and Sakura cuts her off. Kong grabs the can, misses and Shida gets the kendo stick and Kong cuts her off as Sakura takes the ref. Sakura hits the cross body and backbreaker. Shida battles back, lays in strikes, and a knee strike. It breaks down, Shida takes Sakura up top and hits the dead lift superplex and Mizunami follows with the Alabama jam for 2. Kong suplexes Mizunami & Riho, Yuka then hits a dive to the floor. Brainbuster by Kong on Shida and Sakura hits the moonsault for the… 2. They rang the bell but it was only 2. Sakura looks to finish it but Shida moves and Kong hits Sakura and Shida finishes it with a running knee strike. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, & Ryo Mizunami defeated Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, & Emi Sakura @ 13:10 via pin [****] Outside of the timing issue with the bell at the end (the ref covered well for it), the Joshi’s absolutely killed it here and delivered big time with a hot crowd. The tag matches have kicked ass here so far tonight.

– Cody gets the Triple H themed throne entrance. He even has a sledgehammer and destroys the throne. He got a huge reaction for his entrance.

Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes : Brandi is at ringside. Dustin is wearing a sleeveless red and black body suit, with half face paint. The crowd is hot to begin and they haven’t even touched. They lock up and Cody shoves Dustin away. Cody takes him down and then does the Stardust pose. Cody picks up the pace and hits the dropdown uppercut before dumping Dustin. The suicide dive follows, but Dustin fires back with a kick and apron cannonball. Back in and the bulldog follows. Dustin lays in corner strikes, jabs and then Cody powders. Back in and Brandi gets involved, allowing Cody to take control and covers for 2. He grounds the action, and then follows with dragon screws and covers for 2. Cody follows with the snap slam for 2. Cody again grounds the action, but Dustin fires up with clotheslines and an uppercut. He traps Cody in the corner and shattered dreams is countered as Cody pulls off the buckle pad and runs Dustin into it. Cody lays the boots to him, and Dustin rolls to the floor and Brandi spears him. The ref boots Brandi to the back. DDP arrives and carries Brandi to the back. Dustin is busted open as Cody follows with strikes. Cody wipes the blood on his chest and back in, covers for 2. Dustin tapped a gusher here as Cody lays in more strikes. Cody continues to control, whipping Dustin to the buckles. Dustin tries to fire up, but Cody hits a curb stomp for 2. Cody to the ropes and connects with a double sledge. He heads all the way up top now, leaps over Dustin and Dustin then catches him with the snap slam for 2. Cody then cuts him off with the figure four. Dustin fights, looks to roll the hold, and does. My God he’s a crimson mask as they make they ropes. Cody takes off his weight belt, the ref takes it and Dustin grabs it and pulls his tight down and whips Cody. Dustin follows with a code red for 2. The crowd loves this as they work up top and Dustin hits the superplex, and follows with the curtain call for 2. Cody fights off cross Rhodes with a low blow and disaster kick. Cross Rhodes follows but Dustin kicks out. Dustin is just dripping blood here, hits a head butt and he hits cross Rhodes and Cody kicks out. They trade strikes center ring, the crowd tries to rally Dustin and Cody ends up with a clothesline and that gets 2, but I think they were trying a Spanish fly but he slipped off due to the blood, but it looked fine. Cody hits Din’s fire and follows with cross Rhodes and finally finishes it. Cody defeated Dustin Rhodes @ 22:35 via pin [****½] I have been highly critical of Cody in the past, but he put in a great performance here, but not to be outdone, Dustin put in one of if not his finest performances ever at age 50, selling like a million dollars and bleeding buckets while convincingly hanging with his younger brother. It had blood, emotion, great heat and was different than anything else on the show; this ruled and both men kicked ass. I love the pro wrestling as the match and post match was beautifully done and excellent overall.

– Cody tells Dustin he can’t retire here, and says that next month at Fight for the Fallen, he and Dustin will team to face the Young Bucks. He doesn’t need a partner or a friend, he needs his brother. They share a hug to a huge pop.

– We get highlights of Page winning the Casino Royal to go onto face the winner of Omega vs. Jericho for the AEW Title at a later date. They reveal the AEW world title belt, with Bret Hart bringing it to the ring. Bret, already used better in AEW than in WCW, thanks the fans and brings out Hangman Page. MJF interrupts to asshole chants. He says he’s the fastest rising star in wrestling, and jokes with Bret about his Hall of Fame attack. MJF then runs down Page for having a bad leg and says he should take him out back and shoot him. He demands that Page give up his title shot, calls Bret old, and runs down his catchphrase. Jungle Boy arrives and then Jimmy Havoc. No one likes poor MJF. Page drops to the floor and they kick the shit out of MJF. Havoc and Jungle Boy take him into the crowd and continue the attack. This worked as a good buffer segment following the emotional Cody vs. Dustin match.

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Champions The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. : Matt and Pentagon begin. Pentagon removes a glove and talks shit to Matt. They lock up and Pentagon teases the penta driver, Matt counters out and Fenix tags in. Matt attacks with kicks, Nick tags in and Fenix hits arm drags and clears the ring. Nick back in and they work into lucha passes, and then into a counter exchange on the floor. They end in a stalemate, back in and Fenix lays in chops. They trade shoulder tackles, more chops by Fenix and they trade chops now. Fenix follows wit a dropkick and Pentagon cuts off Matt and double superkicks follow as the challengers run wild with double teams and cover for 2. Nick fights back and cuts them off, tags in Matt and he follows with clotheslines. He then press slams Fenix and spears Pentagon. Nick tags in and double teams follow on Pentagon. The Bucks work quick tags and ends up hitting Matt as Pentagon escapes, but all is well as they continue with double teams. Matt follows with rights, but another miscommunication allows Pentagon to send Nick into Matt. Fenix tags in and crotches Nick and follows with a RANA. Cutter on Matt and that gets 2. Fenix follows with chops, tags in Pentagon and he follows with kicks but Matt counters with a stunner. Tag to Fenix and he cuts off the tag but Matt hits rolling northern lights suplexes, and s sharpshooter until Pentagon breaks it up. Nick tags in and runs wild off the hot tag. HOT TAG NICK IS BACK! Knee strike and the bulldog/lariat combo connects. Matt tags back in and the Bucks get stereo sharpshooters. The Luchas fight and make the ropes. Nick hits the draping 450 but Pentagon makes the save on the pin. Matt tags backing and they hit the buckle bomb combo, and take Fenix up top and the doomsday sliced bread follows for 2. Pentagon is back, laying in chops and then eats a superkick, and everyone is down now. Pentagon & Matt roll to the apron and Pentagon lays in kicks, and Matt fires back. Pentagon hits a running destroyer on Matt on the apron and Fenix hits one on Nick back in the ring for a great near fall. The luchas look for dives, and Fenix flies to the floor and wipes out the Bucks. Back in and the penta driver/Gory bomb follows on the Bucks as Fenix hits the swanton for 2. They look for the double stomp/penta driver combo, but Matt makes the save. He gets the tag and suplexes Pentagon, double superkick to a flying Fenix, and Matt follows with a big boot. He takes Fenix up top and hits the buckle brainbuster! More bang for your buck connects on Pentagon and he kicks out! Nick hits a dive as Matt hits a package piledriver for 2 on Pentagon. Fenix cuts of the Meltzer driver, Pentagon does the arm break spot on Matt and fear factor connects for 2. Fenix tags in and follows with kicks to Matt as Nick is down on the floor. Matt cuts him off and Nick flies in with the Meltzer diver for the win. Champions The Young Bucks defeated The Lucha Bros @ 25:00 via pin [****½] This was an excellent match as tag team wrestling was featured again. It was completely different from Cody vs. Dustin, but with an amazingly hot crowd, balls to the wall action, and both teams shining as they emptied their entire arsenals to try and not only one up each other, but also to win and be champions. Everyone was on point here, everything worked, and it more than delivered on expectations. This tag division has so much talent and potential to be great and a true highlight of the promotion.

– Jericho’s entrance mocks his various past incarnations.

Winner Fights to Determine AEW Champion: Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega : They brawl right away, taking things to the floor where Omega slams Jericho off the timekeeper’s table. Jericho cuts off a moonsault and shoves Omega into the crowd. Jericho gets a camera, but Omega cuts him off and hits a dropkick. Back in the ring and Omega follows with elbows and chops. The Finlay roll and moonsault follows for 2. Jericho cuts him off, slamming him to the buckles, and then chokes him out. Jericho now follows with chops, and the dropkick gets 2. Jericho lays in grounded strikes, but Omega fires back with chops, lighting up Jericho until Jericho hits a lariat to puts a stop to that and covers for 2. Jericho plays to the crowd, and then follows with strikes as Omega is bleeding from the nose. Omega hits a desperation RANA, and dumps Jericho. He looks for rise of the terminator, Jericho gets a table and Omega dropkicks it into his face and follows with the tope, wiping out Jericho and sending the table into his face. Omega slams the table on Jericho and then hits a springboard double stomp onto it. Omega sets up the table, they roll back in and Omega hits kotaru krusher and covers for 2. Jericho fights off the snapdragon, but Omega hits a spin kick and V trigger. Omega takes him up top and Jericho fights him off, but Omega continues to attack and hits the super backdrop driver, both men are down, and Omega finally covers for 2. Jericho cuts him off, but Omega hits V trigger, but Jericho counters the one winged angle with a German and follows with a ROUGH looking lionsault and then another for 2. Jericho then dumps Omega over the ropes and through the table on the floor. They trade strikes now as Omega is on the apron, and Jericho hits the springboard dropkick. Jericho slams him to the buckles, they work up top and Omega fights, and knocks Jericho to the mat. He then flies but Jericho catches him with the code breaker and covers for 2. Jericho follows with slaps and strikes, but Omega hits the snapdragon suplex. He hits another, and a knee strike but Jericho then counters but Omega hits the Kenny driller for 2. Omega sets but Jericho counters V trigger into the walls of Jericho. Omega fights for the ropes, but Jericho transitions to the high angle liontamer. Omega escapes and hits V trigger. Jericho fights back with a DDT and covers for 2. The enziguri follows, and Jericho then lays in knee strikes. Omega cuts of the lionsault but Jericho counters the one winged angel with a DDT. The code breaker follows and the Judas effect elbow connects for the win. Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega @ 23:50 via pin [***¾] This was a very good main event, that just never felt like it hit great or near the level of their past match in NJPW. The story was that Omega couldn’t score with the one winged angel, much like his chase with Okada, and couldn’t overcome and win due to that. It was very good, but following two excellent matches, felt as if it was missing something.

– Post match, Jericho mocks the marks in the crowd, and says he is AEW. This is a company for him, to prove his value; they got company, a TV deal, sold out the building and it was all due to him. He demands a thank you. JON MOXLEY ARRIVES and lays out Jericho with dirty deeds and then lays out the ref. Omega fights back and they brawl to the floor and into the crowd. The crowd is losing their shit for this. They fight onto the stage and onto the stack of giant poker chips where Moxley hits dirty deeds to stand tall. He then DVDs Omega off the chips and onto the stage.

– End scene.

