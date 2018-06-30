Watch CEO x NJPW: When Worlds Collide from CEOGaming on www.twitch.tv Csonka’s CEO x NJPW: When Worlds Collide Review

– Jushin Liger defeated Rocky Romero @ 10:25 via pin [**¾]

– The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay @ 14:15 via pin [**½]

– Jeff Cobb defeated Chase Owens @ 12:55 via pin [***]

– Dragon Lee & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Roppongi 3k @ 14:14 via pin [***½]

– Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi @ 22:00 via pin [****]

Jushin Liger vs. Rocky Romero : They lock up and work to he ropes, with Liger breaking clean. They lockup again and now Romero breaks clean. Romero now wants to shake hands, they do and now Romero attacks but Liger hits a back breaker and Romero powders. Back in and Liger tosses him back to the floor and follows. Back in and Liger grounds things, and starts working submissions. Romero escapes, and Liger follows with chops. Romero begs off and then dumps Liger and follows with a suicide dive. They brawl on the floor and Romero posts Liger balls first. Back in and Romero lays the boots to Liger. Romero lays in chops, but Liger fires up only for Romero to dropkick the knee. Romero now works the leg, and then Liger cuts him off and hits the back breaker. The Romero special follows by Liger, and then into a dragon sleeper. Romero escapes, counters out of the Liger bomb and hits a RANA. Romero now hits forever clotheslines and covers for 2. Romero lays in strikes and hits sliced bread for a near fall. Romero heads up top and Liger cuts him off, follows him up and Liger hits the superplex for 2. Romero counters the brainbuster and hits an enziguri but Liger hits the shotei and Liger bomb for the win. Jushin Liger defeated Rocky Romero @ 10:25 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opening match, a little rough at times, but largely fun with Liger winning to get the night off to a fun start.

The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay : Juice’s hand is still wrapped, selling the injury from Jay White. Juice and Loa to begin, they lock up and Loa attacks the hand and then lays in rights. Loa follows with a shoulder tackle. Juice cuts him off and hits a Russian leg sweep and senton. Finlay tags in and quick tags follow as they isolate Loa. Finlay now takes control, double teams follow and they cut off Tonga and clear the ring. The Guerrillas tease leaving but Juice and Finlay stop that by attacking on the floor. Back in and Tonga begs off, but they continue to work him over until Loa cuts them off. Tonga takes Finlay to he floor as Loa works over Juice. We get some crowd brawling as Loa hits a trough looking senton atomico for 2. Tonga works over Finlay in the crowd as Loa continues to punish Juice in the ring. The Guerrillas double team Juice back in the ring, Juice gets a desperation roll up for 2. The Guerrillas keep the heat, double teams follow and the cover gets 2 as Finlay makes the save. Loa grounds things, follows with rights and head butts but Juice dumps Loa but the tag is cut off. Juice hits a spinebuster, but Finlay is on the floor. Finlay is back, and Juice finally gets the tag. Finlay runs wild with uppercuts, and gets a cover for 2. Loa cuts him off with a powerslam. Tonga in and double teams follow. Guerrilla warfare follows but Juice makes the save. Juice then hits a neck breaker on both and lays in jabs, but Tonga hits gun stun. Finlay cuts him off and hits a backbreaker for 2. Tonga hits gun stun and that’s that. The Guerrillas of Destiny defeated Juice Robinson & David Finlay @ 14:15 via pin [**½] This was a very average match that never really got out of first gear, it was solid, but nothing more; disappointing actually.

Jeff Cobb vs. Chase Owens : They lockup and Cobb quickly overpowers Owens. Cobb now grounds things, but Owens makes the ropes. Cobb now tosses Owens around a bit, and now Owens wants a test of strength. Cobb agrees to it, cuts off the kick of Owens and then hits an atomic drop. Cobb follows with rights, and then an overhead belly to belly. Cobb continues to deliver suplexes, and covers for 2. Cobb looks to ground things, but Owens cuts him of by stunning him in the ropes. Owens now grounds things and fires up the crowd only to lock on a chinlock. The neck breaker follows for 2. Owens is being a good asshole here. Owens follows with rights, Cobb fires back but Owens connects with a superkick. Owens follows with more rights, plays to the crowd but Cobb catches him with a dropkick to cut him off. He now follows with chops, and hits a suplex for 2. The moonsault then connects for 2. Owens cuts him off with a shot to the throat, but Cobb hits a spinning side slam for 2. Owens dumps Cobb to the floor and follows with a dropkick, Back in and Owens hits a top rope elbow drop. He follows with corner attacks and a running knee strike gets 2. Owens lays in rights, a big boot, and another. Cobb fires up and lays in rights as they trade. Owens hits a combo of strikes and an enziguri. The jewel heist follows for 2. Owens looks for the package piledriver, Cobb escapes and hits a head butt and lariat; Cobb finishes it with the tour of the islands. Jeff Cobb defeated Chase Owens @ 12:55 via pin [***] This was a good back and forth match, with Owens getting a lot in and putting in another quality performance before Cobb picked up the win.

Roppongi 3k vs. Dragon Lee & Ryusuke Taguchi : Yoh and Taguchi start off, they dance around and tease ass attacks. They work into a criss-cross, Taguchi of course gets tired and collapses, and Yoh covers for 2. Sho and Lee tag in, they trade strikes as things get more serious. They now trade shoulder tackles until Sho hits a RANA, but Lee lands on his feet. They work into counters and into a stand off. It breaks down as 3k takes control. They isolate Lee as Taguchi is dumped to the floor. 3k works double teams and the cover gets 2. 3k work quick tags, Taguchi tries to make the save, but the ref stops him. Yoh mocks him using some ass attacks and then does the Yano break spot. Sho tags in and takes Lee down. Yoh tags back in and hits a slam and covers for 2. The figure four follows, and but Lee makes the ropes. Taguchi makes the save. Lee battles back and hits a Spanish fly on Sho. Taguchi tags in and hits running ass attacks to both. The plancha follows and then a tope. BIG MATCH TAGUCHI BABY! Romero arrives and gets in the ring but Taguchi cuts him off and dumps him. Taguchi continues with ass attacks to Sho, and then hits rolling suplexes for 2. The ankle lock follows, Sho escapes and Yoh tags in, allowing 3k to work double teams, leading to the near fall. Le makes the save, it breaks down and Lee gets tossed. Sho & Yoh set for 3k, but Taguchi escapes and runs them together, Lee returns and trades knee strikes with Sho. Lee runs wild with Germans until Sho hits a lariat. Taguchi stuns Sho and Lee hits a RANA to the floor. Taguchi isolates Yoh and Yah counters bum a ye into a cradle for 2. Taguchi hits an ass attack, but Yoh hits a superkick. Taguchi now gets a Gedo clutch for the win. Dragon Lee & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Roppongi 3k @ 14:14 via pin [***½] This was a very good back and forth match that was a ton of fun. Taguchi & Lee picking up the win was a pleasant surprise and unexpected. This was easily the best thing on the show so far. The Sho & Lee stuff was really great.

Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi : Young Daryl Takahashi Jr. is out with LIJ. Ibushi and Takahashi to begin. They play to he crowd a bit, Daryl is of course very over. Ibushi stares down with Daryl, and it’s go time until Takahashi gets a roll up for 2. Takahashi attacks, using Daryl as a weapon and they work into a stand off. Naito tags in as does Omega. Naito plays mind games, they finally lock up and Naito hits a shoulder tackle. Naito dumps Omega and then Ibushi. He teases the dive and it’s tranquilo time. Back in and they cut of Naito and work double teams and then take out Takahashi. Cross slash is cut off and LIJ hits stereo neck breakers on the apron. This leads to floor brawling, LIJ works over Omega and suplexes him onto the ramp. Omega beats the count, and rolls back in. Naito lays the boots to him, rakes the eyes and Takahashi works a tarantula. The dropkick by Naito follows for 2. Takahashi tags in and lays in chops to Omega. Naito back in and rakes the eyes again. The corner dropkick combo follows. The neck breaker and dropkick follows and Naito covers for 2. Omega fires up with chops and fights off LIJ and tags in Ibushi. He runs wild and brawls with Naito. Ibushi lays in strikes and kicks; the standing moonsault gets 2. Naito powders and cross slash now connects. Back in and the double team you can’t escape connects and Naito kicks out. Takahashi cuts off golden trigger and Naito hits a reverse RANA on Ibushi. Takahashi in and works over Ibushi, hits a RANA and pop up powerbomb for 2. Ibushi fights back and hits a RANA. Naito cuts off the tag and lays the boots to Ibushi. Ibushi hits the double PELE and Omega is back in. Takahashi runs him into Ibushi and hits a German and kills Ibushi with the sunset bomb to the floor as Ibushi lands on his damn head. Back in and Takahashi hits dynamite plunger for 2. Omega in and hits a snapdragon, but Naito hits the German. Ibushi cuts him off with a lariat and everyone is down. Ibushi and Takahashi trade strikes, they light each other up and Ibushi drops him with a head kick. Omega tags in and hits the last shot. V trigger connects and Omega looks for one winged angel but Takahashi escapes. Naito in and Ibushi dumps him on his head with an assisted German. The indie taker gets 2 on Takahashi. The golden trigger finishes Takahashi. Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi defeated Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi @ 22:00 via pin [****] This was a great back and forth match, with everyone working hard and bumping big when they really didn’t have to; a fitting main event.

