Csonka’s EVOLVE 134 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) defeated The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) and The Unwanted (Joe Gacy & Sean Maluta) @ 6:35 via pin [***]

– Anthony Gutierrez defeated Jimmy Karryt @ 1:30 via submission [NR]

– No Holds Barred Match***]

– Brandon Taggart defeated Craig Mitchell, GPA, Karam, Noah Gray, & Stephen Wolf @ 9:20 via pin [***¼]

– EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match: Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff defeated Curt Stallion & Matt Riddle @ 13:02 via pin [***¾]

– Anthony Greene (w/Brandi Lauren) defeated PACO @ 7:40 via pin [**½]

– Kendo Sticks Are Legal Match: Shotzi Blackheart defeated Brandi Lauren @ 6:00 via pin [***]

– EVOLVE Title Triple Threat Match: Champion Austin Theory defeated JD Drake and Josh Briggs @ 14:00 via pin [***¾]

– WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Drew Gulak defeated KUSHIDA @ 12:00 via pin [****¼]

The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) vs. The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. The Unwanted (Joe Gacy & Sean Maluta) : The Unwanted rushed the ring seconds into the match and beat every one down, turning this into a triple threat. We restarted with fast and furious action, the Skulk ran wild for a bit things broke down with everyone brawling until the Unwanted took over, getting some solid heat following the initial interruption. They picked up the pace as the Besties got involved, running wild and the crowd loves them so much. It breaks down into the big move buffet and near falls nicely. The crowd was really rallying for the Besties but they got taken out as the finish saw The Skulk hit OPS for the win. The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) defeated The Besties In The World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) and The Unwanted (Joe Gacy & Sean Maluta) @ 6:35 via pin [***] This was a good fun, and energetic little opener.

Anthony Gutierrez vs. Jimmy Karryt : Gutierrez runs wild with strikes, ground and pound and then submission attempts. Jimmy makes the comeback until Gutierrez triangles him and follow with hammer fists and then taps him with the triangle. Anthony Gutierrez defeated Jimmy Karryt @ 1:30 via submission [NR] This was a fun and dominant win for Gutierrez; a good piece of business.

– Post match, Arturo Ruas arrives and laughs at Gutierrez. Henry arrives and we have our next match.

Anthony Henry vs. Arturo Ruas : This is no hold barred. They work into a shoot fight styled beginning, with Ruas flashing kicks until Henry takes control as they brawl to the floor and into the crowd. Henry gets put through a gimmick table, as the brawl continues. They light each other up as Ruas maintains control. Henry battles back until Ruas suplexes him on the floor. Henry cuts him off and delivers running kicks to the barricade until Ruas hits an XPLODER followed by ground and pound. Henry posts him until Ruas works the knee bar in the ropes. Ruas starts picking him apart until Henry hits an XPLODER into a stretch muffler, they trade cradles and Henry stacks him up to pickup the win. Anthony Henry defeated Arturo Ruas @ via pin [***] This was a good, intense brawl and a nice stylistic change of pace on the show.

– Post match, Henry puts over the fight and says he best Theory last night, beat Ruas here and wants a title shot.

Brandon Taggart vs. Craig Mitchell vs. GPA vs. Karam vs. Noah Gray vs. Stephen Wolf : Scramble match time so we all brawl at the bell. It breaks down into GPA & Mitchell, Chicago area rivals and they work into some fun back and forth until Wolf takes over. Karam cuts him off, he and Taggart work over Gray, Mitchell clears the ring and follows with a dive. Tope by Gray, Wolf is attacked by GPA and Wolf dumps him to the pile and follows with the shooting star press. Back in and Karam tosses Wolf around, hits sky high on Taggart and Mitchell makes the save. It breaks down, GPA & Mitchell brawl as Gray cuts off Mitchell. Wolf takes him out, Karam pummels him and gets dumped as GPA hits a dive allowing Taggart to dump Wolf onto the pile and finish Gray with the blue thunder bomb. Brandon Taggart defeated Craig Mitchell, GPA, Karam, Noah Gray, & Stephen Wolf @ 9:20 via pin [***¼] This was a good, energetic and crowd pleasing scramble, providing another good change of pace.

Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff vs. Curt Stallion & Matt Riddle : Stallion has basically turned into an indie bro so the paring works quite well. Ayla is at ringside. Fox and Stallion start us off, working into a stalemate. Fox takes control, dances with Ruff and they grapple to the ropes as Riddle and Ruff tag in. They fist bump and Riddle takes early control, easily grounding Ruff. He starts working submissions, but Ruff makes the ropes. Riddle talks shit as Ruff starts going for cradles and picks up near falls. Riddle quickly cuts him off with the German and broton as Stallion follows with a senton atomico. He takes the heat on Ruff and picks up near falls. Quick tags follow as Ruff counters into a German, but Riddle pops up and hits the knee strike and fisherman’s buster for 2. Stallion the takes control, just brutalizing Ruff with suplexes and the corner dropkick for 2. Riddle then follow with the brohammer for 2. Riddle dumps Fox, but Ruff counters the doomsday device and hits the sling blade DDT. Fox tags in, runs wild and follows with the double lethal injection. The top rope swanton misses and Ruff and Riddle tag in, Riddle starts throwing suplexes, knee strikes and the PK for 2. The challengers run wild and Riddle hits the floating bro for 2. Fox makes the save and gets dumped. The doomsday is stopped by Fox and Ruff hits a poison RANA. Dive by Fox, RANA by Ruff and Fox hits the 450 for the win. Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff defeated Curt Stallion & Matt Riddle @ 13:02 via pin [***¾] This was really good with a ton of fun action; Ruff & Stallion get better each time I see them, Riddle is great and AR Fox continues to be great and competently under appreciated in his time. Match of the show so far.

Anthony Greene (w/Brandi Lauren) vs. PACO : This is PACO’s EVOLVE debut. Greene takes early control, tries to bully PACO around but PACO fires back and scores with the high cross before dumping Greene. The suicide dive follows but Greene quickly cuts him off. That allows Greene to take control, delivering strikes; the snow plow follows for 2. he takes the heat, grounding the action until PACO fires back and hits a missile dropkick, strikes and knee strikes. The tornado DDT then gets 2 PACO heads up top, flies and rolls through on the double stomp as Greene cuts him off. PACO manages to counter into the spiked RANA for 2. PACO up top and Greene cuts him off, delivers chops and PACO fights him off and the frog splash eats knees as Greene cradles him for 2. The big boot, Stallion neck breaker, and superkick follows for the win. Anthony Greene (w/Brandi Lauren) defeated PACO @ 7:40 via pin [**½] Greene is the established performer in EVOLVE here, but I felt came off as completely secondary as PACO was more interesting, engaging and came off much better to me here. This was fine.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Brandi Lauren : Kendo sticks are legal in this match. Shotzzi has of course signed with NXT, while Brandi had short stints in TNA/Impact & ROH, while being NXT’s favorite extra background woman. Shotzi arrives and attacks Greene, and Brandi cuts her of as we Heyman into our next match. She takes control with the White Russian leg sweep and chokes out Shotzi. Brandi’s working in jeans for this, which I appreciate. Brandi uses the kendo to attack the throat and covers for 2. She chokes out Shotzi again, Shotzi fires back and hits a kendo assisted backstabber. They trade strikes, Shotzi lights her up and takes control until Brandi fires back and get lit up with kendo shots for her troubles. Shotzi counters into a hanging choke, using the kendo but Brandi counters into the electric chair drop for 2. The rings of Saturn follows, but Shotzi counters out into a kendo assisted crossface. Greene pulls out the ref, Brandi taps but he doesn’t see it, and Shotzi attacks Greene, delivers kendo shots on both and fuck up Brandi’s day before finishing with the big top rope senton. Shotzi Blackheart defeated Brandi Lauren @ 6:00 via pin [***] This was good; short, intense, violent and to the point with the babyface prevailing.

– Henry arrives to try and get involved in the main event, and Theory arrives to refuse this. He plays up his NXT signing and runs down Henry as not worthy of a shot or NXT. Drake tries to calm Henry and gets him to leave.

Champion Austin Theory vs. JD Drake vs. Josh Briggs : Theory powders at the bell so they follow him out and Theory get a chair. They look to attack, Briggs hits Drake and Theory attacks him as they tease finishes until Theory runs into a Drake punch. Briggs and Drake argue over pining Theory, and then trade hoss style until Theory hits the rolling dropkick. He attacks the previously injured hip of Briggs, and then works over Drake on the floor. Back to Briggs and Theory continues to assault the leg and the standing moonsault gets 2. Briggs battles back, but Theory cuts him off with a suplex for 2. Drake stuns Theory off the ropes, go to hell by Briggs, but Drake cuts him off and delivers chops to both Briggs and Theory. He works them both over and covers Briggs for 2. He follows with chops on Theory, lighting him up until Theory cuts him off and takes him up top. Drake fights him off and Drake flies to take out Briggs. It breaks down into a big move buffet and a triple down. Drake and Briggs brawl, trading strikes and Drake follows with a German, Briggs pops up and they just light each other up, drill bit by Drake, Theory attacks, and then gets dumped. Drake up top, superkick by Theory and follows with three seconds around the world, but Briggs powerbombs him for 2. Theory spills to the floor, Briggs takes over on Drake as they then trade clotheslines. Briggs counters into the chokeslam but Theory makes the save. Briggs cuts him off and dumps him, but Theory chair shots his bad leg and lays in more chair shots. Back in and Drake hits the stunner and cannonball! The moonsault connects for a GREAT near fall until Henry arrives and attacks his friend with a chair shot. Drake is shocked, gets laid out and Theory retains. Champion Austin Theory defeated JD Drake and Josh Briggs @ 14:00 via pin [***¾] This was a very good piece of business, laid out well with strong work, Theory is great as the douchey NXT bound champion, Briggs is the guy they want to beat him, Drake is a tremendous every man babyface and the Henry turn was well done.

– Post match, the crowd chants “WHY?” at Henry as he tares down Drake and leaves.

Champion Drew Gulak vs. KUSHIDA : KUSHIDA, who is 2-0 against Gulak in WWE, runs wild at the bell and dumps Gulak. They brawl to the floor and back in, KUSHIDA follows with the flying chops and missile dropkick to the knee. The figure four follows until Gulak makes the ropes. Gulak stuns him off the ropes and follows with the lariat of the top for 2. Gulak delivers chops and grounds KUSHIDA with a cravat. KUSHIDA counters back, attacking the knee again but Gulak quickly grounds him. The suplex follows for 2. He keeps KUSHIDA grounded, and then the northern lights suplex gets 2. Gulak keeps him grounded, working his submission game, and as KUSHIDA fades, he fires up and fights off the Argentine cutter and dropkicks the knee of Gulak. He follows with strikes, the cartwheel dropkick and DDT into the arm bar until Gulak makes the ropes. KUSHIDA keeps targeting the arm, follows with another arm bar, but Gulak counters into an ankle lock. KUSHIDA counters back into the arm bar but Gulak pulls the ankle lock again. He transitions to the Gu-lock and KUSHIDA counters into a cradle for 2. KUSHIDA follows with a flatliner to the buckles, but Gulak counters the hover board lock into a cradle for 2. backslide by KUSHIDA and trade near falls as KUSHIDA survives again. KUSHIDA follows with strikes, they trade and KUSHIDA hits the back handspring elbow and the hover board lock follows, Gulak rolls and gets the small package for 2. He then cradles him with the ropes for the win. Champion Drew Gulak defeated KUSHIDA @ 12:00 via pin [****¼] The king of CatchPoint returns to EVOLVE and successfully retains his championship. Both guys are great, working a great counter filled and grappling heavy match where the crowd bought into KUSHIDA winning, but Gulak had to dig deep into his heel playbook to retain against a man that was 2-0 against him. This was a banger and the best thing on the show.

