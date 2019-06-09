Csonka’s Impact A Night You Can’t MIST 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Rascalz defeated oVe @ 7:55 via pin [***¼]

– Moose defeated Luchasaurus @ 9:00 via pin [***]

– Little Guido Maritato defeated Clayton Gainz @ 8:45 via pin [**½]

– Knockouts Title Match: Champion Taya defeated Jordynne Grace @ 10:45 via pin [***]

– HOH Title Match: Champion Willie Mack defeated Rich Swann & Teddy Hart @ 11:20 via pin [***¾]

– PHILLY Street Fight: Sami Callihan defeated Eddie Edwards @ 17:15 via pin [***½]

– The Great Muta & Tommy Dreamer defeated Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact @ 20:10 via pin [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

The Rascalz (Trey, Dez, Wentz) vs. oVe (Fulton, Dave, & Jake) : Trey and Dave begin.-They work into back and forth with Trey hitting the lucha arm drag. Jake tags in and suplexes him to the buckles. Trey counters back and tags in Dez. Wentz joins him and double teams follow for 2. Fulton now tags in, and takes out all three opponents with ease. Dez tries to fire back, but Fulton pummels him in the corner. Dez fires back with a superkick, but Fulton cuts him off and oVe double teams follow, and Dave covers for 2. He follows with a PK, Jake tags in and follows with a suplex for 2. They work quick tags, with Dave covering for 2. Dave locks on a crossface, but Dez counters out but eats kicks. Fulton tags in and double teams follow. Fulton misses a charge, enziguri by Dez and he tags in Trey, he runs wild and Wentz flies in with the code breaker and a combo of double teams follow for 2. It completely breaks down, rapid-fie offense follows and Fulton looks for chokeslams, but the Rascalz triple team him and they isolate Dave, meteora and the assisted moonsault follows for the win. The Rascalz defeated oVe @ 7:55 via pin [***¼] This was a good, fun, and all action opener with the right team winning.

Moose vs. Luchasaurus : Apologies for the abbreviated coverage of this match, I had an issue with my daughter. This was a good hossy battle, that was competitive and showed off the power and speed of both men well. It was no nonsense and exactly what I wanted from the match, two big guys beating each other down with some fun stuff added in. Moose won with a low blow and spear. Moose defeated Luchasaurus @ 9:00 via pin [***]

Little Guido Maritato vs. Clayton Gainz : Guido shoots and takes Gainz down. He looks to out grapple him, rolling for an arm bar, but Gainz counters and they work to the ropes. They lock up and Gainz follows with a shoulder tackle, and Guido takes him down and they trade arm drags. Gainz now follows with a slam, and celebrates. The delayed suplex is countered into a small package for 2. Guido they motorboats the double Duprees at ringside until Gainz cuts him off with a superkick. Guido follows with chops, but Gainz cuts him off and takes thee ref so that the Duprees can choke out Guido. Guido battles back, and the backslide follows for 2. Gainz cuts him off with a spinebuster, chokes him out in the corner, and follows with clotheslines and the delayed suplex connects. Gainz now misses the Vader bomb, allowing Guido to fire back with kicks and strikes. The basement dropkick follows for 2. The Sicilian slice connects for 2. Gainz cuts him off with a powerslam, covering for 2. Guido now hits the unprettier for the win. Little Guido Maritato defeated Clayton Gainz @ 8:45 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with Guido looking good.

Knockouts Title Match: Champion Taya vs. Jordynne Grace : Johnny Bravo is at ringside. They lock up and Grace starts to work the arm. Taya fights her off, counters, and they work to the mat and into a stalemate. They work into standing switches, with Grace taking her down and they then trade shoulder tackles. Grace then hits the pounce, and follows with double knees and the sliding forearm. She attacks Bravo, but that allows Taya to attack and takeout the knee. Grace fights back, but Bravo pulls her to the floor. Back in and Taya covers for 2. She grounds the action, following with kicks, and covering for 2. Taya then dumps her to the floor. She follows, chokes her out and lays in kicks. Grace fights back and slams her to the barricade, but Taya then posts Grace. Taya follows with strikes, but Grace moves and she hits Bravo allowing Grace to hit a suplex on the floor. Back in and Grace follows with slaps, and then slams Taya to the barricade. Grace rolls back in, Taya follows and they trade strikes. Grace unloads with a flurry and Taya fires back with kicks and covers for 2. Taya charges and runs into a boot, Grace takes her down and follows with a senton off the ropes for 2. Grace then follows with a suicide dive, but back in and Taya hits the spear for 2. Taya takes her up top, follows and Grace fights her off with head butts. The Vader bomb follows and the Grace driver connects but Bravo pulls out the ref. He hits Grace with a chair and Taya covers for the win. Champion Taya defeated Jordynne Grace @ 10:45 via pin [***] Despite the expected dirty finish, this was another good match from these two.

HOH Title Match: Champion Willie Mack vs. Rich Swann vs. Teddy Hart : They all shake hands and immediately brawl. Hart and Swann work into counters, Mack superkicks Hart and he and Swann follow with double teams. The standing moonsault and frog splash follows for 2. Hart powders, as Mack and Swann trade strikes. Mack follows with a pounce, and Hart pulls Swann to the floor and lays in strikes but Mack follows with the tope. He then works over both with strikes, and then apron bombs Swann. Hart follows with strikes, and a suplex on the floor on each man. Hart then follows with a huge top rope moonsault to the floor. Hart then hits a piledriver/DT combo on both opponents and follows with the lionsault for 2. Project Ciampa follows on Swann, and then the destroyer on Mack connects. He takes Swann up top and hits a RANA, but Swann counters and rolls into the sharpshooter. Mack cuts him of with sling blade, and covers for 2. Hart pulls Mack to the apron and Swann joins them and a superkick, stunner, and cutter follow on Hart. Mack and Swann roll back in and they trade strikes. Swann lays in a flurry, Mack fires back, they trade kicks and Mack follows with forearms and kicks. The cannonball connects, and the XPLODER follows for 2. Mack takes out Hart, but Swann hits lethal injection and Hart makes the save and then eats a superkick. Swann takes him up top, follows, and Mack joins in and that leads to the DOOMSDAY DETROYER from Hart. Stunner by Mack, and the frog splash finishes Hart. Champion Willie Mack defeated Rich Swann & Teddy Hart @ 11:20 via pin [***¾] This was a very good and tremendously fun match, and exactly the style you hoped for from these three. This is MOTN so far.

PHILLY Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards : Edwards has Kenny II with him. They set up boards n the corner before the bell even rings. They talk shit, push and shove and fight with the bat and kendo, with Sami DVDing Edwards through a board. Edwards then spears him through the other board and follows with a plancha. Sami connects with cookie sheet shots, and they brawl at ringside with Sami begging off and Edwards attacking until Sami hits him with the ring bell. He gets chairs and hits Edwards, and then gets a trashcan and throws it into his face. Edwards grabs a chair and hits Sami. Sami cuts him off by raking the eyes, hits him with a beer, and follows with chops. Edwards fights back, fires up and follows with a suicide dive. Edwards then hits him with a replica ECW title and then attacks with the trashcan shots. They trade chops, and Sami then takes a lap and runs into a table shot by Edwards. They work to the apron, trading strikes, and kicks. Eye rake by Sami and the cactus special follows. Sami gets another board, slides it in and then rolls Edwards back in. He follows and grabs Kenny II and nails Edwards with him. Edwards fights back, laying in strikes, and runs into an XPLODER onto the open chair. Edwards spills to the floor clutching at his knee. Sami drags him back in and follows with strikes. He gets the bat, but Edwards gets 2 mini-bats. He starts attacking, Sami spits at him so he spits back and put the trashcan on his head and plays drums with the mini-bats as one flies into the crowd, Edwards now gets a license plate and does the paper cut spot on Sami’s mouth with it. he sets up chairs, lays a board on them and Sami attacks. Low blow and groin claw by Edwards and the blue thunder bomb through the board follows for 2. Edwards backs off and Fulton arrives, and lays out Edwards with end of days, Sandman arrives to make the save. Sami then cradles Edwards with the jeans for the win. Sami Callihan defeated Eddie Edwards @ 17:15 via pin [***½] This was a very good match that made good use of the stipulation, but had a really flat finish.

– Ryan calls out Gunn. But instead gets D’Lo Brown. Brown says Gunn isn’t here due to travel issues. He says they will reschedule the match, and offers him a handshake but Ryan tries to make him touch his dick but Brown fights him off. The leg drop follows and Brown celebrates. He tries an atomic drop, but the dick is too strong and Ryan makes him touch it and does the dick flip. I can’t say I’m disappointed that the match was cancelled,

The Great Muta & Tommy Dreamer vs. Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact : Johnny Bravo & Taya are at ringside. Elgin and Dreamer begin. They lock up and Elgin overpowers him with ease. Lock up again, they work to the ropes and they trade shoulder tackles. Elgin charges but neither man goes down. He cuts off Dreamer with kicks, and follows with strikes and a clothesline. Dreamer fights back, hits a hip toss, but they both miss elbows and go face to face. Elgin shoves him, and tags in Impact. He moons the crowd. They stall for a while and Impact says he wants Muta. Dreamer gets the mic and tells the fans to chill and relax, and enjoy the Great Fucking Muta. Muta tags in and Impact talks shit to him. They lock up and Muta works the arm, they work into counters and Muta grounds the action. Impact counters into a chinlock, but Muta escapes and he locks on a chinlock. He then tags in Dreamer and double teams follow and Dreamer hits the Muta elbow drop. Muta then hits one. Dreamer follows with head butts, but Elgin cheap shots him and Impact hits a disaster kick. Elgin tags in, takes out Muta and then chokes out Dreamer. The delayed suplex follows, but Muta gets a broom and teases using it. Elgin follows with a slam, heads up top and misses the senton. Muta and Impact tag in and Muta attacks the knees, dragon screw on Elgin and then Impact. The knee bar follows, Elgin makes the save but Muta hits the dropkick. Dreamer tags in and Bravo attacks eats a DDT. Impact cuts him off and the standing shooting star gets 2. It breaks down, Muta is dumped and they double tem Dreamer. Moonlight drive follows and that gets 2. Muta back in and makes the save, and they all brawl to the floor. Dreamer looks for toys, and pulls out a table. He sets it up and Elgin attacks. He and Impact take control and work over Dreamer but Dreamer posts Elgin and lays him on the table. Dreamer to the apron and Impact cuts him off but Dreamer picks him up and Spicolli drivers him onto Elgin on the table. Back in and Taya low blows Dreamer, Impact grabs his red X, but Muta MISTS HIM. Elgin attacks, but Muta MISTS him. Shining wizard by Muta, Taya is in and Dreamer mists her and hits the cutter. Shining wizard to Impact and Muta wins. The Great Muta & Tommy Dreamer defeated Michael Elgin & Johnny Impact @ 20:10 via pin [**½] While I think it wet way too long, they had a hot crowd, and used a lot of smoke and mirrors, and gave us enough trademark Muta spots to make it fun. It was solid and no one almost died.

– Dreamer puts over Muta big time post match, noting that he wanted to be Tommy Acid and spit Acid like Muta spit Mist. He then tells Muta he’s welcome in his house anytime and that America loves Muta.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 26. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss Jon Moxley’s IWGP US Title win and the whole NJPW BOSJ final event. From there, a preview of Sunday’s NJPW Dominion event and dive into an exploration of AEW & NJPW working together. The show is approximately 112-minutes long. * Intro

* NJPW BOSJ Finals Review: 3:45

* NJPW Dominion Preview: 45:50

* Exploring an AEW & NJPW Working Relationship: 118:50 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play