Csonka’s Impact Bash at the Brewery 2020 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ace Austin defeated Zachary Wentz @ 9:55 via pin [***]

– RCW Women’s Title Match: Champion Kiera Hogan defeated Christi Jaynes @ 7:05 via pin [**]

– RCW Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Fallah Bahh defeated Kongo Kong @ 8:10 via pin [**½]

– Michael Elgin defeated Joey Ryan @ 14:10 via pin [**½]

– Rhino defeated Shera @ 6:35 via DQ [*½]

– RVD defeated Eddie Edwards @ 11:45 via pin [**¾]

– The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defeated The Rascalz (Dez & Trey) @ 10:55 via pin [***½]

– Brewery Brawl: Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie @ 12:40 via pin [***]

– Elimination Tag Match: oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist & Madman Fulton) defeated Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Willie Mack & Rich Swann @ 28:20 via pin [***¼]

– Josh Mathews & D’Lo Brown are on commentary.

Ace Austin vs. Wentz : Ace attacked at the bell and took control, grounding Wentz early on and attacking the knee. Wentz would battle back with knee strikes and kicks, but Ace went right back to he leg to cut him off, showing a different side of his game tonight as he keeps Wentz grounded. Ace kept things simple, constantly cutting off Wentz by going to the knee every time Wentz fired up. Wentz eventually cut him off with a German, fired up and made the big comeback, picking up a near fall. Ace hit bangarama, went back to the knee and worked a knee bar. Wentz eventually made the ropes, cut of the fold and hit a climax for a near fall. His knee went out after he cam of the top and the fold finished it. Ace Austin defeated Zachary Wentz @ 9:55 via pin [***] This was a good opener, with Ace showing of more of his overall game and beating another Rascal ahead of his match with Trey on Sunday.

Champion Kiera Hogan vs. Christi Jaynes : They worked into counters early on with Jaynes controlling and picking up early near falls. Jaynes showed good fire and athleticism until Hogan cut off the suicide dive. That led to Hogan taking the heat, showing a good vicious streak as she picked up near falls. They traded until Jaynes hit a running knee strike and moonsault for 2. They had an odd miscommunications spot, and Hogan hit the superkick and purge for the win. Champion Kiera Hogan defeated Christi Jaynes @ 7:05 via pin [**] This was ok, it felt a bit rushed and disjointed at times.

Champion Fallah Bahh vs. Kongo Kong : Kong has two managers in his corner. The fans love Bahh. Kong attacks, Bahh quickly fought back and delivered chops. Bahh then wiped him out with a cross body and gets tripped up by the one manager. He begs off, the lady manager slaps him and Kong attacked to take control as they worked back in the ring. Kong took the heat, picking up near falls. Kong cut him off after they traded and got a near fall off the senton. The managers again got involved, Bahh Bahhed up and hit a belly to belly for 2. They worked into counters, traded and Bahh cut off the sunset flip with the sit down splash. Bahh takes out the manger, hits the Samoan drop and finally wins. Champion Fallah Bahh defeated Kongo Kong @ 8:10 via pin [**½] While a bit overbooked, Bahh was great here and massively over as you’d expect.

Michael Elgin vs. Joey Ryan : Elgin is not impressed with Ryan’s pre-match shenanigans and refuses to touch his dick. Elgin overpowers him and they keep teasing the dick spot. Elgin hurts his knee on an atomic drop, you see because Ryan’s dick is strong. More dick spot teasing as Ryan mixes in actually wrestling and teases shoving a lollipop from his trunks in Elgin’s mouth. Elgin had enough of this bullshit and takes control, just beating down Ryan. Elgin teases kicking him in the dick and then lights him up with strikes. Ryan battles back, they trade and he hits a spinebuster. Ryan follows with clotheslines, suplex, and suicide dive. Ryan heads up top, and the high cross gets 2. They bonk heads and Elgin falls onto Ryan’s dick. Elgin fires up, runs wild, does the deal with a falcon arrow and gets 2. Ryan makes him touch his dick, Elgin lariats him to escape and takes him up top, hits the superplex and that gets 2. Ryan battles back, gets another lollipop from his trunks and shoves it in Elgin’s mouth and superkicks him for 2. More dick spots, German and lariat by Elgin and that gets 2. The buckle and Elgin bomb finishes it. Michael Elgin defeated Joey Ryan @ 14:10 via pin [**½] I’ll give them credit, the crowd loved Ryan’s shtick, but it does nothing for me. I get that Ryan’s whole deal is built on his dick, but this felt too long and I wouldn’t have booked a player like Elgin in a match like this.

– Ryan dick flips the ref post match.

Rhino vs. Shera : They worked a power for power battle early on, hossed around a bit and Rhino finally dumped him and floor brawling followed. Shera would post him an slowly take control back in the ring. Shera worked a slow heat segment, using nerve pinches until he missed a charge. Rhino fired up and made his comeback, but Moose attacked for the DQ. Rhino defeated Shera @ 6:35 via DQ [*½] It’s a shame Shera is so shit in the ring and it’s not the 80s, because he’d be making some territory some major money as a foreign heel.

RVD vs. Eddie Edwards : Forbes is out with RVD, who has new theme music tonight. RVD makes out with Eddie’s kendo stick Kenny, seriously he did, and they lockup and work to the ropes for the break. RVD wants a handshake, makes out with Katie and gets a handful as Eddie cradles him for 2. Eddie follows with chops, takes control and dumps RVD. They brawl on the floor, RVD posts Eddie and crotches him on the barricade. RVD fakes a dive and makes out with Katie. Eddie attacks and delivers chops. Back in and Eddie maintains control until Katie distracts him. RVD lays the boots to him, hits rolling thunder and delivers kicks. He puts Eddie in the tree of WHOA and he and Katie head under the ring. Eddie escapes and RVD has a chair. Eddie dropkicks it into his face, drinks a beer and mists RVD. Back in and Eddie follows with chops as the blue thunder bomb gets 2. RVD counters into a northern lights for 2. They trade, RVD hits a spin kick and heads up top. Eddie cuts him off and knocks him to the mat. Katie slides a chair in as Alisha attacks. RVD hits a Vandamninator and wins. RVD defeated Eddie Edwards @ 11:45 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, heavy on the RVD heel shenanigans and stuff with Katie, but far from bad even if it didn’t get out of first gear.

The North vs. The Rascalz : The North returns to the venue where they won the championships. Josh and Trey begin. They lockup and work into counters as Trey hits a springboard arm drag. He follows with a dropkick, Dez tags in and delvers strikes and dropkick. Page cuts of the dive, Josh attacks and takes control, tagging in Page. Dez tries to fight them off, Josh trips him up and double teams follow. Josh back in and he chokes out Dez in the corner. Dez keeps trying to fire back, is cut off and Josh dumps Trey as he grounds Dez. Page tags back in and Dez fights for a tag. Gets it and they double team Josh and dump Page. The basement dropkick from Trey follows for 2. Josh makes the comeback, Dez is quickly cut off and the double team splash mountain follows for 2. Dez fires back, fighting for his life and tags in Trey. He runs wild on the North, and double teams follow for 2 as Page makes the save. Josh tags back in, dumps Dez and follows with chops on Trey. He takes him up top, but Trey fights and hits an avalanche poison RANA. Dez is back, they run wild and Cheeky nandos follows. Double 619s follow and Trey hits meteora for 2 as Page makes the save. Dez takes him out, and the push-sault is cut off by Page. Back in and Josh cuts off final flash and the double team spinebuster finishes it. The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) defeated The Rascalz (Dez & Trey) @ 10:55 via pin [***½] This was very g0od and easily the best thing on the show so far. It was a great mix of the Rascalz high paced action and the more old school work of the champions coming together nicely.

Brewery Brawl: Jordynne Grace vs. Taya : Bravo has been given the boot from ringside. Grace attacks at the bell, taking early control and picking up a near fall. Grace posts her and starts grabbing hardcore toys. Grace follows with trashcan shots, but Taya trips her up with a cable and she hits trashcan shots. Taya posts Grace and hits a DDT on the floor. She now chokes out Grace with the cable, drags her around ringside and then hits her with a cookie sheet. She sits Grace in a chair, and then misses a cross body as Grace moved. Grace tosses chairs on Taya, and they brawl around ringside as Grace dumps Taya over the barricade. Taya hits her with a beer, but Grace slams her off of the apron, face first. Grace wedges a chair in the corner, but Taya drop toeholds her into a cookie sheet. Taya then curb stomps her onto some chairs an covers for 2. They sit in chairs center ring, get beers and they drink and hit each other with the beers. Taya takes control and dropkicks a chair into Grace’s lady parts and covers for 2. Grace fights off road to Valhalla, hits Grace driver and Bravo arrives. Grace takes out Bravo, Taya then cradles her for 2. Grace hits a clothesline, grabs the cable and chokes out Taya with it. She lays a chair on her, and the Vader bomb follows for 2 as Bravo pulls out the ref. Grace & Bravo fight over a chair, it ends up hitting Taya and the Grace driver finishes it. Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie @ 12:40 via pin [***] This was good, they played to the stipulation well, kept it fun, but it also had a nice intensity to it as well. I could go an entire lifetime with out having to see Bravo again.

oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist & Madman Fulton) vs. Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Willie Mack & Rich Swann : This is an elimination match. Dave and Swann begin. They lockup and Dave grounds things. Swann counters out and picks up the pace, hits a RANA and Tessa tags in. Double teams follow until Jake tags in. Tessa hits a shoulder tackle and head scissors. Cage in and Jake rakes the eyes as Fulton tags in. They trade shoulder tackles, Cage follows with strikes and a delayed suplex. Mack in and double teams follow. Mack hits a RANA, kicks and Fulton catches the high cross, Mack escapes and Sami tags in. Tessa tags in and oVe attacks her. It breaks down into a brawl, cage Germans Fulton and he gets dumped as the faces clear the ring. Sami back in with Swann and they work into counters until Swann hits a dropkick. Swann grounds him with a cravat, Sami fires back and Swann delivers kicks, the house call but Sami counters rolling thunder and rakes the eyes. Dave tags in as double teams follow. Swann rolls to the floor and is then helped to the back, as he favors his knee. Sami and Tessa back in and Sami grounds her as Dave tags in and works her over in the corner. Fulton joins in and lays the boots to Tessa. Sami back in and grounds the action. Tessa fights to her feet, Sami cuts her off with a bicycle kick as Jake tags in. Dave cuts her off as Jake attacks and double teams follow for 2. Dave grounds the action, Jake back in and Tessa fights back, hits a tornado DDT and Mack tags in, runs wild and hits the Samoan drop and standing moonsault. He slams Dave, dropkicks Fulton and follows with a tope. Suicide dive by Jake, top con hello by Cage and he then suplexes Dave onto the pile on the floor. They brawl on the floor, Cage slams Jake to the apron and back in, Jake hits a flurry of kicks. It breaks down into a big move buffet and Mack stuns Fulton. Sami low blows him, cactus special on Mack and Tessa is back in. She lights up Sami with strikes, Sami cuts her off but Tessa dumps him and hits a suicide dive. Sami spits at her and they brawl to the back and get counted out. cage and Dave trade, F5 countered and Cage hits a lariat and drill claw for the elimination. Jake & Fulton attack, Cage hits clotheslines, knee strikes and walks into superkicks. Double teams follow and Fulton pins Cage. Mack is left alone, they attack, he fires back but Fulton cuts him off and hits a suplex for 2. Jake back in and double teams follow. Jake rakes the eyes, Fulton back in and lays the boots to Mack. He grounds things, Mack fights to his feet and Jake is in, Mack fires back and hits the stunner on Jake for the elimination. Fulton hits end of days and wins. oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist & Madman Fulton) defeated Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Willie Mack & Rich Swann @ 28:20 via pin [***¼] This was an overall good main event, with good stuff between Sami & Tessa and protective eliminations of them as well as Swann as the unified heel force takes the win.

