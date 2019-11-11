Csonka’s Impact Over Drive 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The North defeated Cylar Andrews and Sam Adams @ 9:25 via pin [**¼]

– PPW Title Match: Champion Clutch Adams defeated Black Jeez, Evander James, Façade, & DeSean Pratt @ 9:05 via pin [**]

– Willie Mack defeated Shera @ 7:10 via pin [DUD]

– Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood defeated Havok & Allie Recks @ 7:15 via pin [*½]

– Ace Austin defeated Fallah Bahh @ 12:00 via pin [**½]

– Taya defeated Madison Rayne @ 7:05 via pin [**]

– Rich Swann defeated Jake Crist @ 12:30 via pin [***]

– Eddie Edwards defeated Eddie Edwards, Michael Elgin, & Moose @ 15:20 via pin [***¼]

– Street Fight: Sami Callihan defeated Rhino @ 14:05 via pin [**]

– We’re coming to you from a mall in Scranton, PA.

The North vs. Cylar Andrews and Sam Adams : So there are no graphics, Mathews & D’Amore are too busy with entertaining themselves so I have no clue who these indie sleaze guys are. The indie sleaze team get some run early on, the North are total professionals and give these guys a lot despite the fact that the aren’t really any good. Alexander starts mauling them a bit, Page joins in for double teams and covers for 2. The champions work double teams until Rob Zombie’s cousin hits a missile dropkick for 2. Apparently that dude is Andrews as Josh & Scott decide to call the action. The code breaker/backstabber combo follow on Alexander for 2. They cut off Andrews and the double Gotch finishes it. The North defeated Cylar Andrews and Sam Adams @ 9:25 via pin [**¼] This was ok, the North did the best they could with these Champion Clutch Adams vs. Black Jeez vs. Evander James vs. Façade vs. DeSean Pratt guys, but Scott Josh are already annoying me as they are simply amusing themselves.

: They all brawl to begin and James takes early control until Façade starts flying around as Scott low key buries him, and Pratt cuts off Adams and James takes control and picks up a near fall. Jeez hits a plancha, and follows with a missile dropkick and brainbuster for 2. It completely breaks down. Façade lays in chops and strikes, and a springboard cutter. The dive follows, and back in, Pratt crotches him so Façade’s chick Danny hits a destroyer. Façade hits coast to coast but Adams flies in to makes the save but Façade cradles him for 2. He spray paints Façade in the eyes and wins. Champion Clutch Adams defeated Black Jeez, Evander James, Façade, & DeSean Pratt @ 9:05 via pin [**] This was ok, but rather rushed and sloppy.

Shera vs. Willie Mack : Shera overpowers him to begin. He follows with shoulder tackles and Shera blows a counter spot as Mack hits a dropkick. Shera hits a clothesline and covers for 2. He grounds things and works a neck crank. Mack fights to his feet and Shera sloppily works a bear hug and drops Mack… twice. Fucks sake. He finally gets the bear hug after great difficulty, Mack escapes but Shera gets it back. Mack escapes, but Shera hits a spinebuster for 2. Mack fires back, hits a shoulder tackle and Shera blows a counter, takes Mack up top and follows him up. Mack fires back and knocks him down. The frog splash follows and Mack wins. Willie Mack defeated Shera @ 7:10 via pin [DUD] Shera was absolutely atrocious here, falling all over himself.

– Josh hypes they have their biggest audience to date, but it’s at 912 viewers, so that’s false.

Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok & Allie Recks : Recks & Dashwood begin, locking up and Dashwood grounds things and covers for 2. They work into counters, and Dashwood escapes. Recks takes control, Dashwood trips her up and follows with chops. Havok tags in and Dashwood follows with leg kicks. Grace in and Havok takes them down. Recks tags back in and Grace cuts her off with clotheslines and a slam for 2. She follows with strikes, tags in Dashwood and follows with elbow strikes and a suplex for 2. Havok tags in and chokes out Dashwood. She follows with strikes and grounds the action. Recks tags in and chokes out Dashwood. Dashwood cradles her for 2 and Recks cuts her off, grounding things. Havok tags back in and hits a backbreaker for 2. Dashwood fires back hits a jawbreaker and tags in Grace. Grace runs wild on Recks, and follows with a missile dropkick on Havok. It breaks down, and Recks hits a code breaker, kicks, and then get finished with the grace driver. Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood defeated Havok & Allie Recks @ 7:15 via pin [*½] This felt rushed and all over the place.

Ace Austin vs. Fallah Bahh : Austin attacks with kicks, but he just angers Bahh. Bahh slams him down and they then work into counters as Austin picks up the pace and then misses a leg drop, he fights off the Samoan drop, lays the boots to Bahh and then trips him up and locks on a half crab. He paper cuts the toes with his card, lays the boots to him and follows with strikes. Bahh gets posted, and Austin works a half crab in the ropes. Austin goes back to the half crab, but Bahh makes the ropes. Austin continues to attack the knee. Bahh fires back, slams him down and the banzai drop is countered. Austin follows with strikes, kicks and then misses the springboard senton. Bahh hits the belly to belly and covers for 2. The twisting head butt connects and the splash gets 2. Bahh then hits the running cross body for 2. Austin trips him up into the buckles and locks on some form of deathlock, but Bahh makes the ropes. Bahh fire s back with chops, the Samoan drop and covers for 2. The banzai drop misses, Austin loads up the forearm pad, and runs into an XPLODER. Austin hits him with the loaded back fist and win. Ace Austin defeated Fallah Bahh @ 12:00 via pin [**½] This was solid, but both guys have had much better matches recently.

Taya vs. Madison Rayne : Taya attacks and dominates early, covering for 2. She follows with kicks and covers for 2. She misses a charge, and Rayne works a cravat. Knee strikes and the sliding clothesline for 2. Taya battles back, works over Rayne in the corner and chokes her out. They work up top and Rayne fights back and hits a tornado DDT. They argue, trade kicks and Rayne hits an enziguri for 2. Taya battles back with the blue thunder bomb for 2. The half crab follows. Rayne escapes, and hits the cutter for 2 as Bravo tosses in the stiffed dog. Taya hits a pop up knee strike and covers for 2. The road to Valhalla finishes it. Taya defeated Madison Rayne @ 7:05 via pin [**] They were just going through the motions here. They have done better and are capable of more.

Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist : They do some wacky dancing finally get to action. Swann grounds the action. Jake to his feet and Swann follows with arm drags. Jake makes the ropes and powders. Back in and Jake follows with rights and then grounds the action. They pick up the pace and Swann follows with a dropkick and arm drag. They work to the ropes and Swann follows with a jawbreaker and arm drags. Jake rakes the eyes, follows with forearm strikes and Swann then hits the rolling clothesline. Jake then counters into a sunset flip for 2. They trade kicks, Swann follows with a RANA, and the frog splash eats knees and Jake cradles him for 2. The DVD follows that for 2. Swann fights off the cutter, hits a neck breaker and covers for 2. Swann up top and the elbow drop follows for 2. Jake fires back as they trade kicks and work into a double down. Swann hits the lethal injection for 2. Swann flies off the top and into a cutter for 2. They work up top and Jake looks for the avalanche cutter but Swann counters out and cradles him for the win. Rich Swann defeated Jake Crist @ 12:30 via pin [***] This was the only good thing on the card so far.

Cage vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin vs. Moose : They all brawl at the bell as Moose & Elgin trade shoulder tackles, and Moose powders. Cage & Edwards get ran together and Elgin dropkicks Moose as Edwards follows with a plancha. Back in and Edwards follows with chops until Moose cuts him off and then tackles Elgin. He rakes Cage’s eyes and takes control. Elgin cuts him off, hits a senton and enziguris Cage. He takes Edwards up top and Edwards fights him off, but Elgin counters the RANA and the delayed suplex follows as Cage hits one on Moose. Elgin suplexes Cage and Cage pops up and suplexes him. Elgin pops up and they trade strikes. They trade clotheslines and Elgin hits a German, Cage pop up and he hits one. They work into a double down. Moose and Edwards trade chops, Moose pokes the eyes and hits a head butt but Edwards hits the blue thunder bomb. Cage follows with clotheslines and slams Edwards & Moose at the same time. Elgin cuts him off and hits a knee strike and a superkick. He follows with Germans for all and that gets 2. Moos cuts him off, hits dropkicks and dumps Edwards. Sky high on Elgin get 2 as Edwards makes the save. Edwards follows with machinegun chops on all three, hits atomic drops and an overhead belly to belly. He dumps bodies, hits the suicide dive and hits rough looking avalanche RANA on Moose, who landed on his head. Edwards looks for a tiger driver, Elgin cuts him off, it breaks down and everyone is down. Cage and Edwards trade chops, pump handle slam by Cage and that gets 2. Cage trades with Elgin, lariat by Elgin and that gets 2. Elgin hits the powerbomb, buckle bomb, but Moose hits the spear and Edwards his the Boston knee party for the win. Eddie Edwards defeated Eddie Edwards, Michael Elgin, & Moose @ 15:20 via pin [***¼] Good match and effort from all four, and that was now the best match on the show.

Champion Sami Callihan vs. Rhino : This is a street fight. They brawl at the bell with Rhino controlling. Sami powders, Rhino follows and they brawl at ringside. Sami rakes the eyes and posts Rhino. Rhino attacks with a chair, and chokes out Sami with an old woman’s cane. Sami gets a bag and hits Rhino with it. Sami follows with chops, and hits Rhino with a plastic chicken. Sami charges and Rhino cuts him off and posts him. Sami fires back with chops, misses and hits the post. Rhino slams him to the apron and Sami cuts him off with chair shots and back in, slides in chairs and grabs a staple gun. Rhino tries to fight him off and Sami rakes the eyes. Rhino then staples him in the chest and ass. Rhino then staples him in the balls, and sets up chairs. He slams Sami onto them and they sit down and trade strikes. Rhino lights him up but Sami drop toeholds him into the chair and covers for 2. Sami smashes his hand with a chair shot and then conchairtos the leg. More chair shots follow, but Rhino crotches him with a chair. Rhino sets and follows with clotheslines or 2. Sami fights off the piledriver and low blows him but Rhino no sells it and hits a TKO for 2. The gore is stopped by Jake, he gets dumped and Rhino hits a belly to belly on Sami. The gore is stopped by Fulton, belt shot by Sami and he wins. Sami Callihan defeated Rhino @ 14:05 via pin [**] Well, it was about what I expected, OK at best even with all of the smoke and mirrors, and it felt really long.

– Post match, oVe beats Rhino down until Tessa arrives to makes the save with age & Swann. The faces run wild and stand tall. The faces have a dance party and Sami enters to dance, and gets laid out by stunners and a gore from the babyfaces.

