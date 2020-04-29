Csonka’s Impact Rebellion 2020 (Pt. II) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Chris Bey defeated Suicide, Rohit Raju, Trey @ 11:45 via pin [***¼]

– Joseph Ryan defeated Cousin Jake @ 11:10 via pin [**¼]

– Full Metal Mayhem: Rosemary defeated Havok @ 12:25 via pin [**¾]

– TNA World Title Match?: Moose defeated Hernandez & Michael Elgin @ 18:00 via pin [***]

– Josh and Madison are on the call.

Chris Bey vs. Suicide vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey : They get right to work, working into counters & four-way switches as Suicide and Trey then back off. Bey dropkicks Suicide, Raju dumps Trey as he and Bey isolate Suicide with double teams. Suicide runs them together and works the double octopus until Raju attacks. Suicide is dumped, the others trade as Raju takes control, covering for 2. Suicide cuts him off and hits the lucha arm drag, a RANA, but Trey cuts him off and runs wild. Bey counters back, he takes out Suicide and dumps Trey. Raju begs off and then cradles him for 2. Bey cuts him off with a dropkick, hits a dive and Suicide follows with an apron cannonball. He follows with chops, Trey hits a step up tope and back in, covers for 2. Double stomp to Bey and that gets 2. Suicide cuts him off and Bey joins in for double teams as Raju hits the top rope double stomp. He works over Bey, but Bey counts back and picks up a near fall. He runs wild on Suicide, Trey cuts him off and it breaks down into the big move buffet. Suicide takes control, takes Trey up top and follows. Try slips out into Cheeky nandos and 619. Meteroa follows but Raju dumps him, superkick by Bey and he pins Raju. Chris Bey defeated Suicide, Rohit Raju, Trey @ 11:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good opener, that kept a good pace throughout and gave us the right winner; a good start to night two.

– We get highlights from night one of Rebellion.

– Josh talks with Tessa via Facetime. Tessa says she hates not being able to be here, and is taking the time to better herself. In regards to Elgin claiming he will be the new world champion, she says that he loves to talk and wants to shut him up. He has to beat her to become the new champion.

– We get a video package on the Deaners & Joseph Ryan,

Joseph Ryan vs. Cousin Jake : These two recently faced off on XPLOSION, it was ok. Ryan talks shit and shoves Jake, before running away. Jake overpowers him, Ryan begs off and stalls. Lockup again, Jake shoves him down and Ryan attacks with strikes. Jake cuts him off and follows with strikes. He tosses Ryan around, whips him to the buckles and covers for 2. Jake delivers more strikes, Ryan fires back and then posts Jake. Post break and Ryan is in control, delivering chops and attacking the arm of Jake. He chokes him out, and goes back to the arm. The hammerlock slam connects, he keeps attacking the arm and grounds things. Jake fires back, gets slammed down and Ryan goes back to the arm. Jake powers up, Ryan keeps attacking the arm but Jake counters into a suplex. The corner splash follows, but Ryan hits divorce court for 2. Jake fires back, hits a suplex and both men are down. Jake follows with strikes, fires up and a lariat for 2. He dumps Ryan and follows with a tope. Back in and the powerbomb gets 2. Ryan stuns the arm over the ropes and hits the superkick and covers for 2. Jake counters, but Ryan cradles him with the ropes for the win. Joseph Ryan defeated Cousin Jake @ 11:10 via pin [**¼] This was ok, while it picked up down the stretch, the body of the match was flat and lethargic; no one wants to see these two exchanging holds or attempting to methodically work a body part in an empty arena.

– Rosemary is at the bar complaining to Taya about having to work this Full Metal Mayhem match. Taya has been reduced to wearing sweat pants. Jordynne Grace makes her ill and Rosemary says she understands, and tells her to come and face Havok instead of her. Taya refuses and Rosemary says the feud is in her past while Taya needs it to get back into her warrior mentality. Taya promises her a girl’s night when she wins, so Rosemary agrees, but Taya owes her one.

– Havok tells us a story about her history with Rosemary, via video package.

Full Metal Mayhem: Havok vs. Rosemary : They both bring weapons with them and Rosemary says they don’t have to fight and can do other things. Havok refuses and Rosemary staples her repeatedly. Havok cuts her off and Rosemary begs off. Havok starts stapling her, tosses her around and wedges a chair in the corner. Rosemary counters and hits sling blade, followed by ground and pound. She gets handicap signs, beats on Havok until Havok cuts her off. Havok charges and misses, hitting the chair in the corner. Rosemary chokes her out with a chain, tying up Havok and continues to choke her out. Rosemary monologues about Havok stabbing Mitchell, but Havok cuts her off and hits a knee strike. She gets chairs, and chokes out Rosemary. The face wash follows and she hits another. She hits a third with a trashcan lid and wedges another chair in a corner. She sets up a chair and misses with the chain whip as Rosemary slams her into the chair. Rosemary slams her to the corners, into chairs and Neveah arrives. They brawl to the floor, Havok slams Rosemary to the ramp and throws a trashcan at her. She knees it into her face, Rosemary sends her to the steps and uses a hard hat to block a trashcan shot. Back in and Rosemary sets up chairs in the corner. She sets up two in the ring and Havok runs her into the corner chair. Rosemary fires back and Havok chokeslams her onto the chairs for 2. Havok chokes her out and then uses the chair to do more damage. She uses the chain to choke her out, Rosemary gets the pipe and hits Havok. She hits her again and pins Havok. Rosemary defeated Havok @ 12:25 via pin [**¾] They worked really hard and made the best out of a bad situation in the fact that they missed out of having the Knockouts Title match; it was pretty good. I liked the Neveah tease.

– Mack & Swann are interviewed. Mack is thrilled to be the X-Division champion, something he’s wanted for a long time. Swann puts him over and says Mack will be a great champion. Johnny Swinger arrives and says Mack promised him a shot at the strap.

– The Impact throwback is Sami vs. Swann from Rebellion 2019.

– Elgin is interviewed, he’s disappointed that Eddie & Tessa aren’t here to get sent to the hospital. But things haven’t changed, he will be the champion tonight. We get a really good Elgin video package.

– Michael Elgin arrives and is dressed to compete. Rebellion holds a special place in his heart, he debuted at Rebellion and stated he would be world champion. That would have been realized if his opponents weren’t cowards and no showed. They don’t want any of Big Mike, so he demands the ref award him the championship. He changes his mind and demands David Penzer do it. He reluctantly agrees, but as he does, the lights go out and Ultimate Warrior Moose arrives. He’s wearing the old TNA World Title and says that he understand Elgin’s pain, he has no opponent. Eddie no-showed as Tessa holds the championship hostage. Moose says he is a world champion, but Elgin says he respects TNA while Moose tried to ruin them Go back to the mid card with your comedy act. Moose says he conquered TNA talents, and offers to defend it against him. Hernandez arrives and says Moose never beat him. He wants in,

Michael Elgin vs. Moose vs. Hernandez : They all brawl to begin, Elgin hits a dive and back in, Moose is double teamed and Elgin hen takes control. Hernandez counters back and takes Elgin down as Moose attacks with strikes. he follows with a dropkick but Elgin hits a northern lights suplex for 2. He follows with clotheslines, Hernandez backdrops Moose and works over Elgin until Elgin takes out the knee. He follows with a half crab, releases and gets it on Moose. Hernandez cuts him off and delivers chops. They work up top and Moose joins in, heads up top and get dumped as Elgin fights off Hernandez and follows with a missile dropkick for 2. Post break and Elgin is still in control. He delivers chops, a suplex, and dumps Moose. Elgin delivers strikes, Hernandez fires back and is cut off by Elgin. Moose joins back in, delivering strikes and chops to both. They all trade, Elgin hits clotheslines, Moose cuts him off and follows with a dropkick. He works up top with Hernandez, hits the superplex and Elgin follows with the twisting swanton. Post break and they all trade strikes, Hernandez takes control and Moose makes the save. He follows with chops, Hernandez fires back and dumps him. Enziguri by Elgin, big boot by Hernandez and that gets 2. Moose makes the save, they trade and Moose hits tackles, a powerbomb and running splash for 2. The spear is countered by Elgin who follows with a German, rolls into another and follows with forearm strikes and Hernandez Germans Elgin. Elgin then Germans them both and covers for 2. Moose fights off the buckle bomb, superkick by Elgin and he trades with Moose until Moose hits go to hell as Hernandez makes the save. Pounce by Hernandez on Moose and Elgin makes the save. Lariats by Elgin and he powerbombs Moose, hits a buckle bomb but Moose rebounds out with the spear. Hernandez trades with Moose, hits the spinebuster and Elgin makes the save. Hernandez cuts him off, dumps Moose, buckle bomb by Elgin, and the Elgin bomb gets 2 as Moose pulls out the ref. Elgin is pissed, argues with the ref and shoves him down. Supermex dive by Hernandez, and another ref is down. Back in and Moose spears Hernandez and wins. Moose defeated Hernandez & Michael Elgin @ 18:00 via pin [***] This was good overall, but a bit sluggish and overbooked down the stretch. The Elgin vs. Tessa vs. Eddie match should still happen, while you can have with Moose “defending” the “TNA” title.

