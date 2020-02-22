Csonka’s Impact Sacrifice 2020 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Impact Sacrifice 2020 event, which features Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin, Daga vs. Jake Crist, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Jay Bradley vs. Willie Mack : Jay Bradley had cups of coffee with WWE & TNA, and is an ok worker who never really overly impressed me. Willie Mack is the star here, he’s great, and should really win with ease in what should be a short, showcase style match for him. Anything else would be ridiculous. WINNER: Willie Mack

Joey Ryan vs. Johnny Swinger : This will obviously be the comedy portion of the card and with all comedy it can be either hit or miss. In all honesty, I prefer Swinger’s throwback gimmick more than that of famous dick wrestler Joey Ryan’s. Ryan should win this one, and I hope it’s at least entertaining. WINNER: Joey Ryan

Mad Man Fulton & Dave Crist vs. Larry D & Acey Romero : Mad Man Fulton & Dave Crist are the unified force as part of oVe, and while Dave doesn’t exactly excite me much these days as a performer (I personally find him the weak link in oVe) but I really like Fulton as of late, and think that he has a ton of untapped potential. Larry D & Acey Romero were both signed following performances on Impact specials. The Larry D one I didn’t get at all, as I wasn’t impressed with his performance that got him signed while Romero has seen more action since signing and has more potential and charisma. The oVe boys traditionally do well on these specials, but Larry D & Acey Romero are in desperate need of a win and I’d have them pick one up here with Dave eating a pin. Post match, Jake can join in and oVe can get thier heat back if need be. WINNER: Larry D & Acey Romero

Moose vs. Rhino : Back at Impact Hard to Kill, Moose defeated Rhino in a no DQ match, which was actually pretty good thanks to the stipulation. For some reason, Impact has decided to continue the feud, and I have absolutely no idea why. Moose is a talent that Impact has a lot of high hopes for in terms of making it as a main event talent, and while I think he has a long way to go still, I also recognize that he’s certainly improved and has been doing good work as a heel. I also realize you can’t push everyone at once, but surely we can do better than Rhino, AGAIN, for Moose. The company has been doing their best to sell him as a legend and just as good as he always was, he isn’t. He’s old, slow, and his trademark stuff doesn’t even really pop the crowd and all of that together makes me not look forward to this rematch. They will likely add a stipulation to it to try and cover up for Rhino, but please get Moose the hell away from Rhino as soon as possible. If Moose loses (unless he’s leaving and we don’t know it) it’s a stupid decision. WINNER: Moose

Champions The North vs. The Rascalz : Yeah, I love this match and feel this is the one that will steal the show. The North are a great team and have been great champions all around. On top of that, we get them against the superior Rascalz team, Dez & Wentz, who kick ass. All four of these guys always work hard and deliver on these specials, and all four of these guys never have bad matches. Just give them the time and freedom and if they get that I think that they will kill it. If this is non-title, The Rascalz certainly have a chance but even if it is a title match, I wouldn’t completely rule out a title change because if you remember, the North originally won the titles on an Impact Plus special. I am really looking forward to this one. WINNER: The North

Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Havok : Jordynne Grace just recently won the knockouts championship, ending Taya’s record breaking run with the championship. I am a big fan of the move to Grace, because while Taya is very good, her run became too cliché and one note in how it was booked. Havok returned to Impact in June of 2019, and has seemingly been stuck in the dark universe shtick with Rosemary & Su Yung… without ever really moving on from it. As far as her in ring goes, Havok hasn’t been bad, but she’s also just kind of been there. Nothing she’s done has impressed me, and it’s frustrating because I have seen her do good things, so I don’t know if it’s the booking, bad match ups, or what but something hasn’t been clicking during this run for me. I’m hoping for the best here, Grace should win. WINNER: Jordynne Grace

Daga vs. Jake Crist : This is a fun one on paper, and a loose extension of Tessa & friends vs. oVe from last year. I love the addition of Daga to Impact’s roster, he’s a versatile performer that can be used n tags or singles effectively. Jake Crist has been a good and consistent performer for Impact, and in all honesty, I prefer him in singles as opposed to tagging with Dave these days. I really enjoyed Jake’s X-Division tile run, and feel it was really overlooked by many. This is a match that will at the very least be good, but obviously has upper tier potential if they are given the time and freedom. To me, this feels like an X-Division eliminator match, based on the recent Daga/oVe interactions and the fact that there are no legit X-Division title contenders right now. With that being the case, I think Daga takes this one. WINNER: Daga

Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin : This Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin match not only makes sense, but is a great little match to headline one of these shows. The story is simple, Ace cost her the X-Division championship back n the Bound for Glory ladder match, and then won against her in a tag match on Impact. He’s been a good X-Division champion, and has turned into one of the best heels in Impact, so since they aren’t immediately going with the Sami rematch, it works very well. I have repeatedly said that Tessa is a good babyface and also Impact’s biggest star, and had no issue with her winning the championship. Unless there is a ton of interference from Reno Scum, there is no reason for this not to be good and even potentially great. I am looking forward to this one, Ace is a fun and diverse performer and Tessa consistently delivers in her bigger matches and expect the same here. Tessa should win, while Ace likely gets to shine overall. WINNER: Tessa Blanchard

