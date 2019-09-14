Csonka’s Impact Victory Road 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the Impact Victory Road 2019 event. The show will feature Michael Elgin vs. TJP, Moose vs. Stephan Bonnar, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

World Class Champion Chavo Guerrero vs. MVP : These two had a bad match last night at Operation Override, where Chavo played Dollar Tree Eddie Guerrero MVP showed that he has nothing left in the tank. It was slow, uninspired, had no heat or sense of urgency and then we got a DQ finish when Chavo used a belt shot. I suppose this sets MVP up for a title win as this mid-2000s Smackdown midcard attraction adds absolutely nothing to the card. WINNER: MVP

Kiera Hogan vs. Desiderata : Desiderata has been working since 2016. She has done some MMA, did extra work for WWE, trained at Reno Wrestle Factory, and has worked with THE CRASH in Mexico (thanks to Casey Michael @ifyouseekcasey for the info). Kiera is an Impact regular, who started off as a fun and energetic babyface before turning heel. She’s been good in both roles and is constantly improving. With Kiera facing a local in this match, it feels like this is a perfect set up to give her a nice win on one of these specials. WINNER: Kiera Hogan

Eddie Edwards vs. Rohit Raju : Eddie Edwards is still a real good and consistent performer who feels like he has no real direction and is one of Impact most underutilized talents. While I really don’t find Desi Hit Squad to be a good tag team in any way, Raju has been good when used as a singles performer. This one has some potential, but is really just set up for Edwards to pick up a rebound win after losing to Sami the previous night. WINNER: Eddie Edwards

Champions The North vs. Rich Swann & Fuego Del Sol : The North are the current reigning and defending Impact tag team champions, and after beating LAX and sending then out of Impact, and the undisputed top tag team in Impact. Swann is a former X-Division champion and has had a great run in Impact, while Fuego Del Sol is five-years into his career and one of the locals on the show. Putting Del Sol in this match is a good use of him, as Swann is great and the North can work with anyone. If Fuego Del Sol can hold up his end of things, this one could be good and fun, with the champions picking up another win. WINNER: The North

Sami Callihan vs. Hawk : Hawk is Kyle Hawk, a regular with World Class Revolution. This one is pretty simple, Sami is about to challenge for the world title, and is facing a local guy on the show who is here because his promotion is partnering with Impact. It’s a big chance for Hawk, working a top guy in Impact and while Sami should win with ease, I think he’ll give Hawk some time to shine, although I really hope we get an old school Sami sprint here, it’s been too long since we’ve seen one and honestly, it’s when Sami is at his best and would work perfectly here. WINNER: Sami Callihan

Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Rosemary : With Impact being on the road to Bound for Glory, a title change is highly unlikely here, even though the company has done a title change on these specials in the past. The match should be good, as long as it isn’t too overbooked. If they can avoid that, we should be good to go, I see Taya retaining here, even if she takes a walk or gets herself DQ’d as I don’t see Rosemary taking a clean loss here. WINNER: Taya retains

Moose vs. Stephan Bonnar : Following is MMA career, Bonnar has been looking to get involved with pro wrestling, and even worked Bound For Glory 2017, teaming with Moose and losing to King Mo & Lashley. Moose has been looking to make himself a legend, first running through “ECW legends,” and now entering into a feud with another former MMA star (and NWA champion) Ken Shamrock. Moose and Shamrock are scheduled to meet at Bound for Glory, and this is part of the build to that feud. I don’t expect much from Bonnar as he hasn’t worked much from what I can tell, so this will really be all up to Moose to deliver something of note here. Bonnar may put up a solid fight, but Moose should win here with not too much resistance. WINNER: Moose

Michael Elgin vs. TJP : I absolutely love this match on paper and feel that it has banger potential. Both guys are really good and Elgin works the big man vs. little man formula really well, while TJP’s ground based submission work should allow him to believably stay competitive in this match. Add in his highflying stuff and this one could and likely will steal the show. TJP’s Impact status is a bit unknown at this time, as he’s worked MLW & NJPW as well, while Elgin is locked into a deal and has an important match coming up at Bound for Glory. This should get plenty of time, and if that’s the case, knowing both men’s ability, this will likely be the highlight of the show. WINNER: Michael Elgin

