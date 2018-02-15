Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 2.15.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lashley defeated Sami Callihan @ 14:25 via DQ [**¾]

– Rosemary defeated Hania @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– EC3 & Tyrus defeated Matt Sydal & Johnny Impact @ 8:28 via pin [**½]

– Cage defeated John Cruz @ 1:10 via pin [NR]

– X-Division Title Match: Champion Ishimori defeated Fantasma @ 13:01 via pin [***¼]

– World Title Match: Champion Austin Aries defeated Eli Drake @ 16:28 via pin [***½]

– Josh Mathews & Sonjay Dutt are on commentary.

Sami Callihan vs. Lashley : This was set up last week, when oVe jumped Lashley in a parking lot, and put him in the trunk of a car. Jake & Dave are out with Sami. Sami has a bat with him, Lashley doesn’t care and attacks and then takes out he Crist boys on the floor. Sami cuts him off, and follows him to the floor. Sami hits a DDT, and Sami rolls back in. Lashley back in and hits the delayed suplex, but Jake distracts Lashley, and Sami dumps him again to the floor. Sami follows, slamming Lashley to the barricade. Sami spits on his hand and lays in chops to Lashley. He follows by slamming Lashley to the barricade. Sami now sets Lashley in a chair on the floor, takes a lap around the ring but Lashley cuts him off with a spear. Post break, and they trade strikes. Lashley cuts off Sami and runs wild with clotheslines. Sami hits an enziguri, but Lashley hits the spinebuster. Sami then cuts off the spear with a guillotine. The ref checks on Lashley, but he’s able to fight to his feet and hits the powerslam for 2. Lashley sets Sami up top and follows him up, but Sami slips out and hits the trapped corner superkick. The sitout powerbomb then gets 2. The running boot follows and another, but Lashley gets pissed and hits the dominator. The spear follows and Jake & Dave run in for the DQ. Lashley defeated Sami Callihan @ 14:25 via DQ [**¾] This was a pretty good match, which was hurt by the interference, and flat finish. But I greatly appreciate them starting with a mach once again. I guess this leads to oVe vs. Edwards and Lashley.

– oVe beats down Lashley, but Eddie Edwards makes the save, allowing he and Lashley to clear the ring.

– Drake comments on tonight’s title match with Austin Aries, claiming to still be the real world champion.

– We get a cage video package.

– LAX are in thier clubhouse, running down Lee & Konley. Konan tells Homicide to expand their business operations.

– We now go flashback to the failed Laurel Van Ness marriage to Braxton Sutter, where Allie and Sutter became a couple on air.

– Allie arrives and hears spooky noises. She’s supposed to meet her secret admirer tonight.

– Austin Aries comments on tonight’s title defense against Eli Drake.

– Announced for next week…

After the events of our opening match, @TheEddieEdwards and @fightbobby will TEAM UP to face oVe NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/ZD3RxP1H33 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2018

– Moose is interviewed, and Patron attacks him, as he blames Moose for costing him the #1 contender’s match last week.

Hania vs. Rosemary : Rosemary attacks at the bell and works over Hania with strikes. Rosemary misses a charge, allowing Hania to fire back. Rosemary quickly fires back, but misses another charge. Hania follows with strikes and hits a spin kick, covering for 2. Hania follows with a jumping kick, covering for 2. Rosemary now hits the tarantula in the ropes, and heads up top. But the missile dropkick misses, and Hania hits a wheelbarrow face buster. Rosemary fights off the inverted DDT, but Hania answers back with kicks. She heads up top and hits the high cross, but Rosemary rolls through and cradles her for the win. Rosemary defeated Hania @ 4:00 via pin [**] This was an ok little match, it started off decently hot, but I felt it quickly faded. Hania is not good at all when in control. Also, Rosemary missing charges and running into the corner repeatedly was really a lazy layout. The right woman won though, which is nice.

– Post match, Hania attacks and they brawl to the floor. Rosemary bites her but Hania runs away.

– Matt Sydal & Johnny Impact stretch before their tag match, which is up next.

– EC3’s partner will be the returning (and don’t ask me why) Tyrus.

– Allie is on the lookout meet her admirer. She gets a heart shaped box of candies and Laurel Van Ness scares her, so Allie attacks and beats her down, putting her back into he box she was hiding in.

EC3 & Tyrus vs. Matt Sydal & Johnny Impact : EC3 and Impact to begin. They work some nice back and forth to begin, Sydal tags in and hits a double stomp. Sydal keeps control, lays in leg kicks, and Impact tags back in. The double dropkick follows on EC3, but Tyrus is in and cuts them off. Impact hits an enziguri, ad then tags in Sydal. He takes out Tyrus’ knee and follows with kicks. The standing moonsault follows. Tyrus cuts him off and hits the heart punch. EC3 back in, and they double-team Sydal. EC3 grounds the action, and then hits a delayed suplex. Tyrus back in and tosses Sydal around and follows with a corner splash. Tyrus then misses the Vader splash, and Sydal makes the tag. He runs wild on EC3, takes Tyrus to the floor and hits moonlight drive on EC3 for 2. EC3 tosses Impact to he floor, Sydal works over EC3 and Sydal then dives to the floor, but Tyrus catches him and slams him to the apron. Impact and EC3 back in, Impact gets cut off b Tyrus, and EC3 gets the pin with the feet on the ropes. EC3 & Tyrus defeated Matt Sydal & Johnny Impact @ 8:28 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with the reunited EC3 & Tyrus picking up the win with some heel shenanigans.

– Announced for next week…

After stealing a victory tonight, @therealec3 will face @TheRealMorrison NEXT WEEK with IMPACT's number one contenders spot on the line. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/15mSc0QZEV — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 16, 2018

– Jimmy Jacobs & Kongo Kong invades Park, Park, & Park. Kong then destroys Joe Park’s office. Jacobs is pleased.

Cage vs. John Cruz : Cage starts off by tossing around and destroying Cruz. Multiple powerbombs follow, including a buckle bomb. Cage then hits a lariat and the Steiner screwdriver finishes it. Cage defeated John Cruz @ 1:10 via pin [NR] SQUASH, and exactly what it needed to be.

– The Cult of Lee looks for LAX and finds the Mumbai Cats and beat them down.

X-Division Title Match: X-Division Champion Ishimori vs. Fantasma : They lock up to begin. Fantasma looks to work the arm, but Ishimori grounds the action. Fantasma back to his feet, and hits some arm drags. Ishimori then sends him to the floor. Fantasma back in and hits the running boot for 2. Fantasma works the arm, and covers for 2. He then stuns Ishimori off the ropes and grounds things, working the legs until Ishimori makes the ropes. Fantasma follows with a tilt a whirl back breaker for 2. Post break, and battles back, hitting the seated senton and follows with a tope. Back in and Ishimori covers for 2. Ishimori follows with running knee strikes and a double stomp for 2. Fantasma hits a jump kick and follows with the suicide dive. Ishimori now hits a running RANA on the floor. Ishimori now hits the golden moonsault to the floor, and back in, Fantasma hits an enziguri and high cross, covering for 2. Ishimori fights off the tombstone and connects with the double knee strikes. Ishimori up top and the 450 finishes it. Champion Ishimori defeated Fantasma @ 13:01 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun, back and forth match. They worked well together, but Fantasma came up short as Ishimori’s title run continues.

– Next week…

World Title Match: World Champion Austin Aries vs. Eli Drake : Aries arrives with his many championship belts. Drake looks to overpower Aries early. Aries grounds Drake, and cradles him for 2. He looks for the last chancery, but Drake powders to the floor. Drake back in, but Aries grounds him with arm drags. The basement dropkick follows. Aries now lays in strikes, but Drake cuts him off and lays in rights. Corner shoulder blocks follow, as Drake has control back. Post break, and Aries scores with a running elbow drop, covering for 2. Drake cuts off Aries, and connects with knee strikes. The leg drop in the ropes follows, and Drake covers for 2. Aries now works leg kick, misses a charge and Drake hits a neck breaker, covering for 2. Drake talks some shit, and again, covers for 2. The powerslam follows, and Drake again covers for 2. Drake takes down Aries but the springboard moonsault misses. They trade strikes, Aries fires up and follows with forearm strikes and then hits a neck breaker in the ropes. Aries up top and the missile dropkick follows and Aries covers for 2. Drake fights off the brainbuster, but Aries cradles him for 2. Aries back up top, Drake runs up and hits the superplex and that gets a good near fall. Aries now hits the shotgun dropkick, but Drake again counters the brainbuster. Aries dumps him to the floor and the heat-seeking missile takes out Adonis. That allows Drake to slam Aries onto the apron. Back in and Drake looks for the gravy train, but Aries cradles him for 2, the last chancery follows, and Aries breaks it to take out Adonis. Drake cradles Aries for 2. Aries hits the brainbuster and retains. Champion Austin Aries defeated Eli Drake @ 16:28 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, with Drake getting a lot in, and Aries overcoming the odds to retain. Drake looked good and had a chance, but Aries retained and is off to a good start as champion

– Next week…

* Lashley & Edie Edwards vs. oVe

* EC3 vs. Johnny Impact

* Moose vs. Alberto El Patron

* Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams

* LAX vs. The Cult of lee

– End scene.

