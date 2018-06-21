Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 6.21.18  

Csonka’s Impact Wrestling 6.21.18 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tag Team Title Match: LAX defeated Champions Z&E @ 15:01 via pin [***½]

– Scott Steiner defeated KM @ 2:41 via submission [NR]

– Madison Rayne defeated Taya Valkyrie @ 5:30 via pin [**¾]

– Pentagon & Fantasma defeated oVe @ 16:32 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We get highlights from last week’s show.

– My review of Impact Wrestling One Night Only: Zero Fear is HERE.

– We get an in memory of Vader graphic.

Tag Team Title Match: Champions Z&E (DJZ & Everett) vs. LAX (Santana & Ortiz) : King is out with LAX. LAX attacks during the entrance and we start off with a big brawl on the floor. Back in and Everett hits a Fosbury flop and DJZ follows with a high cross to the floor. They work back in and the champions take control, working over Santana and working a Muta lock, but Santana escapes. Ortiz in for the distraction, allowing Santana to fire back and tag in Ortiz and LAX follows with double teams, and have taken control as Ortiz works the heat. LAX works quick tags, keeping control and working more double teams. They have Everett isolated, and knock DJZ to the floor. Everett hits a desperation dropkick and DJZ tags in and hits a high cross. He runs wild on LAX, but LAX fights off the ZDT and Everett in as it breaks down with the champions picking up a near fall. Post break, and LAZ makes the comeback, working double teams and laying out DJZ, and the cover gets 2. Everett blind tags in as DJZ hits a tornado DDT and thee champions put together a fun series of offense, including shooting stars and moonsaults for a near fall. DJZ pulled to the floor and superkicked, Everett up top and misses the red arrow. The street sweeper finishes it. LAX defeated Champions Z&E @ 15:01 via pin [***½] I’m a bit sad that Z&E lost the tag titles already, as they were a fresh addition to the division. Hopefully they don’t get lost in the shuffle going forward. As for the match, it was a smart choice to kick off the show with. It was a very good match with some great moments, and LAX completing their comeback to the top with King in the lead.

– Jimmy Jacobs cuts a promo on Cage’s path of destruction, but they put an end to that last week. He proved that Cage was beatable, and that his monster was the best.

– We get a video package on KM & Fallah Bahh and their break up last week.

– KM says he tried to take Bahh under his wing, tried to make him better, and when he’s here, ratings go up. They should name the company KMpact Wrestling. This is all about him and Bahh ruined it. He calls out Bahh for a match. Bahh hands KM a note. KM reads it, it says, “KM, you say you friend, Bahh. You act bully, Bahh. You need to grow up, Bahh. You fight stand by wrestler Bahh, yes or No No No?” He’ll face Scott Steiner next

KM vs. Scott Steiner : KM attacks at the bell, but Steiner cuts him off with an overhead belly to belly. KM powders. They brawl on the floor and Steiner maintains control and takes it back in. Steiner hits a throw, and then lays in chops. The belly-to-belly follows for 2. KM cuts him off, heads up top and gets cut off. Steiner hits the draping flatliner and the recliner finishes KM. Scott Steiner defeated KM @ 2:41 via submission [NR] Squash.

– We now head to highlights from the Slammiversary press conference in Toronto. It’s all hype for Aries vs. Moose, which is main eventing the PPV.

"This is what I've been doing for 18 years, this isn't my second career after I've failed my first." – @AustinAries Things were tense as Aries and @TheMooseNation went face to face at the Slammiversary Press Conference. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/2fIYWgymGL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

– Commentary now talks about crazy Eddie Edwards. We get footage of Edwards going home to see Alisha, but he’s locked out of the house. She won’t open the door or answer his calls. So he breaks down the door and searches the house for her. The house is emptied out and Edwards frantically searches for her. He looks in a mirror and sees Sami and had flashbacks to Alisha yelling at him for his actions. That boy ain’t right. He destroys the mirror and yells, “you did this Tommy!”

.@TheEddieEdwards is suffering a mental break. @THETOMMYDREAMER preventing him from ending Sami Callihan is legitimately driving him to madness. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/uT2TFRAlqC — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

– We get an oVe video package, and Sami says he’s sick of people getting into his business. Tonight they will teach Pentagon & Fantasma a message and make an example of Pentagon.

.@TheSamiCallihan and oVe have turned their attention to Fantasma and Pentagon. For Ohio. By Ohio. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/dIbK8eviPD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

Madison Rayne vs. Taya Valkyrie : Taya a gets an early takedown, but Rayne hits an arm drag and fights back as Su Yung watches on. Taya cuts off Rayne, lays the boots to her and chokes her out in the ropes. She then tosses Rayne across the ring, and follows with a back breaker and slam for 2. It’s all Taya here as she takes Rayne up top, but Rayne hits a tornado DDT for the double down. Rayne now fires up, and hits a cutter for 2. Taya cuts off a head scissors and hits a back breaker. Taya hits a running ass attack and corner knees, covering for 2. Rayne gets a roll up for 2. Taya cuts her off and hits a curb stomp for 2. Rayne hits an enziguri and cross Rhodes for the win. Madison Rayne defeated Taya Valkyrie @ 5:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good little match, as they are telling a nice comeback story with Rayne.

– Rayne says it’s great to be back. She didn’t come back to wrestle, but things changed and she wants to capitalize on this. She says management said if she won tonight, she’d get a chance to make a moment. She’s challenging Su Yung for the title at Slammiversary and plans to become a 6-time knockouts champion. We hear Yung mysteriously laughing and Rayne bails, looking around for the champion.

– At the LAX clubhouse, the crew celebrates by drinking. King takes selfies and everyone is happy. Konnan returns and gives hugs, and says he and King need to talk. They talk and Konnan says a lot of things don’t make sense to him and wants to know who took him out, King says Homicide is in Brooklyn and King says he will have him call Konnan. Konnan says everyone is a suspect. King says if Konnan has some info, just tell him. Konnan says King is too ambitious and he better not find out he was involved with this. King says they have the titles back and money is good, Konnan says to celebrate because he has to run. Konnan does not trust this man.

The tension between @Konnan5150 and @MadKing1981 is unbelievable. @SantanaLAX and @Ortiz5150 may be happy to see Konnan back but it seems like there is trouble brewing between King and Konnan. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/NQqsgpQtVZ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

– We get an interview from mystery attacker, Killer Kross. He says fear has been something to be embarrassed by; he has a lot to show them, and says there is only mayhem. He will turn this industry upside down, because he is the new beginning.

– We get a flashback to Sonjay Dutt vs. Low Ki, where Dutt won the X-Division title.

This week's @GWNapp Moment of the Week features @sonjaydutterson finally capturing the X-Division title in India! Start your FREE 30 DAY TRIAL NOW to revisit all of your favorite IMPACT moments! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/WU0VvWhTO5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

Pentagon & Fantasma vs. oVe (Jake & Dave Crist) : Sami is at ringside. The luchas rush the ring and attack right away. They dump Jake and isolate Dave as Pentagon fires away with chops. Fantasma follow with a dropkick. Pentagon flies in with what is best described as a double stomp to the nuts. Jake is back in and Pentagon lights him up with chops. Double teams follow as they take Jake to the floor. Fantasma follows with the suicide dive. Pentagon works over Dave on the floor as the luchas continue to control. Sami attacks Fantasma with a bat shot to the knee, allowing Jake to take control and work the knee. Fantasma makes the ropes, but Dave tags in and double teams on Fantasma follow. Post break, and Jake is still working over Fantasma. Dave sends Pentagon to the floor, and then takes over working on Fantasma, keeping things grounded. Fantasma fires up, hits a desperation back breaker and a roll up for 2. Jake dumps Pentagon and tags Dave back in as they continue to work over Fantasma. Quick tags follow, as oVe continues to control. The heat segment here is fine, but feels lacking a bit. Fantasma fights back and Pentagon gets the hot tag, hitting sling blades and fighting off both oVe members until Jake fights back, but Fantasma makes the save. It breaks down as Dave takes Fantasma up top and we get a superplex into a powerbomb combo. They now look to work over Pentagon, but Pentagon runs them together and suplexes Jake into Dave. Superkick to Jake and the penta driver finishes Jake. Pentagon & Fantasma defeated oVe @ 16:32 via pin [***] This was a good main event match, with a very good post match angle to play off of it, and really kicking off the Sami vs. Pentagon feud.

– Post match, Sami attacks and takes out Fantasma and Sami lays out Pentagon with the bat before he can break Jake’s arm. Sami tries to rip off his mask with oVe helping until Fantasma runs them off.

– Next week…

BREAKING: NEXT WEEK @GottaGetSwann makes his IMPACT debut as we emanate from @StClairCollege in Windsor! Join us as we kick things up a notch with Slammiversary on the horizon! pic.twitter.com/UqZmljTooG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

NEXT WEEK – we've received word that @TheEddieEdwards plans to visit @HouseofHardcore in Philadelphia. Will Eddie have words for @THETOMMYDREAMER? And after earlier tonight, what mental state will Eddie be in? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/u02uIvMcgf — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

NEXT WEEK – The Desi Hit Squad make their much anticipated IMPACT debut! Gama Singh will lead his Indian protege's into action. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/IucKxEpnkH — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

NEXT WEEK – @findevan will face @DezmondXavier in what is sure to be hard hitting, high flying X-Division action! Can Xavier force himself into X-Division title contention? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/zmPQ5r0Mpl — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”

7 legend