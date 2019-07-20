Csonka’s Impact Wrestling Review 7.19.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Mash-Up Tournament Match: Eddie Edwards & Moose defeated Cody Deaner & Rohit Raju @ 5:10 via pin [**½]

– Mash-Up Tournament Match: Wentz & Jake Crist defeated Rich Swann & Mad Man Fulton @ 9:30 via pin [**]

– Mash-Up Tournament Match: Michael Elgin & Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin & Stone Rockwell @ 3:40 via pin [**]

– Mash-Up Tournament Match: Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard defeated Dave Crist & Trey @ 11:04 via pin [***]

– Non-Title Match: Havok defeated Madison Rayne & Champion Taya @ 5:30 via pin [**]

– Mash-Up Tournament Finals Elimination Match: Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard defeated Jake Crist & Wentz, Moose & Edwards, and Mack & Elgin @ 15:45 via pin [***¼]

-The Mash-Up tournament’s winning team will face off live on Impact Plus in August and the winner of that match will earn an Impact World Title shot.

Mash-Up Tournament Match: Eddie Edwards & Moose vs. Cody Deaner & Rohit Raju : Raj Singh & Cousin Jake are at ringside. Moose and Raju begin, but Raju quickly tags out. Moose and Cody lock up and Cody fires away with strikes and the tackles Moose and lays in more strikes. Edwards tags in and Cody maintains control until Edwards hits an overhead toss on Cody an then Raju. Singh trips him up and Raju takes control. He follows with strikes, lays the boots to him but Edwards fires back with clotheslines until Raju rakes the eyes. Cody tags in and Moose makes the save and hits clotheslines. He and Edwards argue and then work double teams and run wild. The double team senton follows on Raju, Moose gets dumped and Cody hits a powerslam on Edwards. Raju steals Cody’s hat, tags in and mocks Cody. Moose hits a bicycle kick, and the Boston knee party finishes Raju. Eddie Edwards & Moose defeated Cody Deaner & Rohit Raju @ 5:10 via pin [**½] The match was solid with Moose & Edwards coming off as a fun duo early on.

– Post match, the Deaners & DHS brawl with The Deaners standing tall.

– Aiden Prince & Ace Austin will team tonight, and Austin cuts off Prince and tells him he’s not a star. Austin says he doesn’t want him here and Prince bails on the team.

– Eddie & Moose are happy about their win and then remember that they hate each other.

Mash-Up Tournament Match: Madman Fulton & Rich Swann vs. Wentz & Jake Crist : Fulton and Wentz begin, with Wentz attacking with strikes until Fulton cuts him off. Wentz hits a RANA, Swann in and hits the head scissors and they work into counters. Wentz fires back with kicks, Jake tags in and he follows with kicks as he takes control. Post break and Swan fires back and sunset flips Jake for 2. Jake cuts him off and chokes him out. Wentz tags in and follows with a knee strike and PK. The running shooting star press then gets 2. He follows with a modified Muta lock. Swann escapes and follows with strikes. And then the lethal injection. Jake cuts off the tag and Swann fires back, hits the lethal injection and tags in Fulton. He boots Wentz to the floor, comes face to face with Jake and then turns on Swann. The chokeslam follows and then another. Jake barks instructions, hits God’s last gift and pins Swann. Wentz & Jake Crist defeated Rich Swann & Mad Man Fulton @ 9:30 via pin [**] The match was ok, but I liked the oVe turn on Swann.

– Ace Austin tries to get Madison Rayne to tag with him. She mocks and refuses him. Stone Rockwell arrives and offers to be his partner.

Mash-Up Tournament Match: Michael Elgin & Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin & Stone Rockwell : Elgin jumps Rockwell & Austin before the bell. Mack tags in and takes control, hits a RANA and follows with a dropkick. Austin fights back, hits the disaster kick and refuses to tag in Rockwell. Mack cuts off Austin, hits the standing moonsault and covers for 2. The powerslam follows and Elgin follows with a slingshot splash. Austin counters back but eats a superkick and enziguri. The blackout is countered and Rockwell tags in only for Elgin to run wild with clotheslines, but Rockwell hits a suplex. Elgin pops up and kills him with a lariat. The buckle bomb and Elgin bomb finishes it. Michael Elgin & Willie Mack defeated Ace Austin & Stone Rockwell @ 3:40 via pin [**] This was a fine extended squash.

– Sami & oVe celebrate their victories tonight and their plan coming together. Sami teases the finger poke of doom in tonight’s match but Dave isn’t thrilled about this as Sami claims he will move on to become champion.

– Taya says tonight’s match will be non-title as she just defended her championship at Slammiversary. She’s asked about Johnny Impact, and Jon E. Bravo claims that they are an item.

Mash-Up Tournament Match: Trey & Dave Crist vs. Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard : Trey is dressed like Sami tonight. Sami and Dave begin, Sami wants him to lay down and the fans want Tessa instead. Thy do the finger poke and Trey makes the save. Trey tags in and they all argue, push & shove, and then brawl. Tessa hits a head scissors and Trey hits the lucha arm drag on Sami, follows with a dropkick and hits a suicide dive until Sami cuts him off. Trey then wipes out Sami & Dave with a dive, but Sami then rakes the eyes and follows with chops. He argues with Tessa allowing Trey to hit a superkick. Trey mocks the spit spot but Sami kicks him in the face. Back in and Sami maintains control. He refuses to tag in Tessa, and follows with rights on Trey. Trey counters back with a cradle and dropkick. But Sami levels him with a lariat. Tessa tags herself in and Sami lams her on Trey and she covers for 2. Tessa follows with a dropkick, running elbow and then the dropkick. Sami tags himself in and follows with chops. he takes Trey up top and follows him up. Trey slips out and hits Cheeky nandos and a 619. The meteora misses, and starts favoring his knee. Dave and Tessa tag in, Tessa fires away with strikes and hits a cutter. The draping code breaker follows for 2. She heads up top, Dave avoids magnum and follows with a DVD. Trey tags in and they argue. Tessa fires back with strikes, but they cut her off with a kick and DDT for 2. Trey looks for a cactus driver, but Tessa cradles him for 2. The tornado DDT follows, and she tags in Sami. He and Trey trade kicks, Tessa tags in and hits Magnum on Trey and Sami tags in and the cactus driver finishes it. Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard defeated Dave Crist & Trey @ 11:04 via pin [***] This was good, the Trey stuff was fun but the highlight was the Sami & Tessa interaction.

– Sami & Tessa argue backstage, even though they won, because they still hate each other.

– The Impact Plus throwback is Moose, Dreamer, & Edwards vs. oVe in House of Hardcore match.

Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Jessicka Havok vs. Madison Rayne : Jon E. Bravo is at ringside. Taya & Rayne attack Havok, but Havok fight them off and slams Rayne to the buckles. Taya attacks Havok, hits running elbows, clotheslines, and then the double knees. Rayne enziguris Taya and the neck breaker follows for 2. Taya fires back, lays in kicks, and a clothesline until Havok breaks it up. She works over Taya, tosses her across the ring and Bravo takes the ref, Taya rakes the eyes and Rayne guillotines Havok and follows with a DDT for 2. Taya spears Rayne, but Havok cuts her off. They all trade strikes, Havok takes control and slams both at the same time. She follows with running boots to Taya, but Bravo pulls Taya to the floor Rayne hits the high cross as Taya powders. Havok then tombstones Rayne and pins her. Havok defeated Madison Rayne & Champion Taya @ 5:30 via pin [**] This was ok, but way too slavish to the triple threat formula. Also, I get the Havok win, but it came off poorly for Rayne just a week after her heel turn, so they better payoff Havok winning here.

– Elgin will face Cage next week in a non-title street fight.

Mash-Up Tournament Finals: Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard vs. Jake Crist & Wentz vs. Moose & Edwards vs. Mack & Elgin : This is elimination rules. Sami and Edwards begin. Nope, Tessa tags herself back in. They keep tagging themselves in and Edwards attacks Sami and follows with strikes and head butts. Edwards hits kicks, Moose tags in and works over Sami and hits the DDT. He follows with chops, Edwards tags in and trades with Sami as they light each other up and Edwards kicks him to the floor as Elgin tags in and Edwards hits Sami with a suicide dive, Elgin follows and Moose joins in for some floor brawling. Jake & Wentz join in as well and Tessa is also out there as Elgin rolls Edwards in and gets dumped. Moose then powerbombs Edwards onto the pile on the floor. Post break and Elgin Germans Moose. Edwards is in and follows with strikes, Elgin cuts him off and hits a superkick and enziguri. Mack pounces Edwards and hits a tope onto the pile. Elgin buckle bombs and Elgin bombs Edwards for the elimination. Wentz back in and Elgin follows with clotheslines but then runs into a dropkick. Went hits the springboard tornillo, Mack slams Jake and the standing moonsault eats knees. Jake tags in Sami and Sami beats down Mack. He grounds the action, but Mack fires up and hits the Samoan drop and standing moonsault for 2. Elgin takes out Jake, and Tessa is in and Sami shoves her away and Elgin levels him. He then lariats Mack, and powders to the back. Sami hits the cactus driver and pins Mack for the elimination. Sami & Tessa regroup and they brawl with Jake and Wentz, Superkicks by Jake & Wentz, Wentz hits the cutter but Tessa hits the buzzsaw DDT and Jake hits the DVD for 2 as Sami makes the save. He and Jake argue, thy do the finger poke but Jake cradles Sami for 2. They trade kicks, Tessa tags in and hits the magnum after the Sami cactus diver for the win. Sami Callihan & Tessa Blanchard defeated Jake Crist & Wentz, Moose & Edwards, and Mack & Elgin @ 15:45 via pin [***¼] I think that Sami & Tessa winning was the obvious call, which doesn’t make that a bad thing, because running that match back works. The match was good, and had a fun closing stretch, plus Elgin saying fuck it solidifies his character.

