Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 1.25.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Drago & Puma King defeated Taurus & Low Rider and Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil @ 7:30 via pin [***½]

– Low Ki defeated Chandler Hopkins @ 5:50 via submission [**¾]

– No Ropes Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:35 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– AJ Kirsch was in the ring, hyping up the crowd but was interrupted by CONTRA (MLW Champion Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael and Simon Gotch). We also see footage from earlier in the week where Gotch and Samael attacked Davey Boy Smith Jr. in Canada. Samael says that Dallas was a place filled with false idols and that wrestling’s Camelot (Dallas) will fall at the hands of CONTRA. Smith stormed the ring with Brian Pillman Jr. and ran off CONTRA.

Drago & Puma King vs. Taurus & Low Rider vs. Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil : Myron Reed is at ringside. No fucking around here, it’s an all out balls to the wall sprint from the bell, bodies to the floor, Low Rider hits a tope and Taurus runs wild in the ring. Low Rider hits the springboard leg drop for 2 as Injustice makes the save. Injustice takes control with a flurry of double teams and picks up a near fall. They isolate Low Rider, working quick tags until King tags in and cuts off Injustice, Drago in and it completely breaks down as Taurus is back in, he takes control until King & Drago work double teams. Drago flies to the floor, takes out Reed and back in, Injustice dumps Drago. Oliver hits a suicide cutter to the floor, Low Rider back in and cuts of Kotto and the MX follows and Taurus & Low Rider hits a doomsday backstabber. King hits a tope and Dragon hits the Dragon’s tail for the win. Drago & Puma King defeated Taurus & Low Rider and Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil @ 7:30 via pin [***½] This was a very good, all action sprint to kick things off, and exactly the kind of thing you want from the AAA guys. Reed defends against Drago next week, so Dragon picking up the win here was the right call.

Old Mancer hypes tonight’s main event, and plans to drink beers and hit the pay window.

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. says that the Cup win means the world to him and hopes that Stu Hart is smiling down on him. He did it for the fans and the love of professional wrestling, and that this will be a steppingstone to the top of MLW and the MLW heavyweight title.

– Josef Samael tells us that the Hart Foundation are scared, especially Smith. Samael then challenged Smith to a no holds barred, no rope, no rules, winner declared by knockout or submission match against Simon Gotch.

Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins : They work to the ropes, break and Ki starts working the arm. Hopkins counters out, hits a shoulder tackle and they lockup, and Ki looks for a hanging arm bar but Hopkins escapes. Lockup and to the ropes, Ki counters into kicks and follows with chops, head butts and more chops. Ki maintains control, hits knee strikes and they trade. Ki counters the RANA and delivers head butts. Hopkins counters back, hits the RANA and rolls into a flatliner for 2. The ushigoroshi follows, Hopkins heads up top and the shooting star press misses. John Wooooooo by Ki and he chokes out Hopkins. Low Ki defeated Chandler Hopkins @ 5:50 via submission [**¾] Pretty good little match, Ki looked good and Hopkins impressed in his short outing with Ki.

– Post match, Ki shook Hopkins’ hand after the match in a rare show of respect.

– Smith is back and says that he hadn’t forgotten about the fireball CONTRA threw at Teddy Hart, and he accepted the challenge for the match against Gotch. He said Gotch’s choices are to get knocked out or to tap out.

– Alicia Atout interviews Dominic Garrini and Tom Lawlor. Lawlor says that Garrini had joined Team Filthy. Garrini said people forget about him because of the luchas and the Von Erichs. Lawlor then stated that Team Filthy are now sponsored by Condom Depot.

– Alicia interviewed MFJ. MJF said that hr was the fastest rising star in professional wrestling and that is why he is going to prove that Marshall Von Erich is less than him. He then told Mance Warner that he was going to give him a lesson in professional wrestling.

– We get highlights from the last barbed wire match in MLW between Terry Funk and Steve Corino from 2003.

-Alicia then interviewed Jimmy Havoc and Priscilla Kelly. Kelly said they were not scared as they live and breath violence. Havoc said this is just a normal Saturday night to him, and there is nothing he likes better than causing pain to someone else; he would drink Warner’s blood.

No Ropes Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc : Priscilla Kelly is at ringside. Havoc has a barbed wire bat and Mance has a chair to begin. They tease weapon shots and circle, they tease working to the wire and Havoc follows with strikes but is sent to the wire repeatedly. Mance follows with chops, grinds Havoc’s head on the wire and whips him into it. Mance follows with chair shots, but Havoc has a chain on his fist, punches Mance and suplexes him into the wire. He follows with chair shots, grinds Mance’s head on the wire and gets the stapler. He staples Mance, whips him to the wire and takes his shirt off. He staples it to his back, rips it off and slams him into the wire. Havoc gets wire cutters, snips some wire and takes the wire he cut and wraps it around Mance’s head and busts him open. He follows with kicks, gets he barbed wire bat and lays into Mance with bat shots. The curb stomp follows for 2. Kelly slides in chairs, Mance low blows Havoc with the bat but Havoc staples his balls. He sets up chairs, but Mance slams him onto them and covers for 2. Mance gets doors, sets one in the corner but Havoc DVDs him through it and covers for 2. Havoc makes a door bridge, but Mance chokeslams him through it and covers for 2. He grabs some wire and wraps it around his arm and Havoc gets powder. Low blows Mance but Mance hits the powder into his face, hits a lariat and piledrives him onto a chair to win. Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:35 via pin [***¼] This was good, they played to the stipulation well, we got blood, they didn’t go too over the top and this felt like a fitting end to the feud. This was billed as their “final chapter,” and I hope that’s the case as the feud has lasted forever and has been rather one note/too similar throughout.

NEXT WEEK: MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich & MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Drago

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 85. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja breakdown and review WWE World’s Collide, & The WWE Royal Rumble. Plus Larry shares his thoughts on NWA Hard Times. The show is approximately 130–minutes long. * Intro

* WWE Worlds Collide 2020 Review: 6:35

* WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Review: 45:10

* Larry’s NWA Hard Times PPV Review: 1:45:12 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play Buy me a coffee

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.