Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 11.28.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Elimination Tag Match: Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver vs. Zenshi & Gringo Loco @ 9:55 via pin [**½]

– King Mo defeated Ricky Martinez @ 1:40 via submission [NR]

– MLW Title Match: Champion Jacob Fatu defeated Ross Von Erich @ 14:55 via pin [**]

– We open with a Samael promo, where he claims America was built on false heroes, and tonight, they take out he new hope in Ross Von Erich.

– Injustice is out and cuts a promo. And wish each other a Happy Thanksgiving but don’t like the fans. Kotto says Thanksgiving is a celebration of the white man coming and taking everything from others. Oliver is hungry for money and justice.

Elimination Tag Match: Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver vs. Zenshi & Gringo Loco : Myron Reed is at ringside, but the ref immediately tosses him to the back. Zenshi runs wild at the bell, tags in Loco and they double team Oliver. Loco hits the split legged moonsault for 2. They dump Kotto, and Loco follows with a tope. Zenshi hits a senton atomico and Loco follows with a back handspring moonsault for 2. Kotto cuts off Loco, double teams follow and that gets 2. Kotto grounds the action, but Loco makes the ropes. He fires back, but Injustice follow with double teams and Kotto hits a 450 for 2. The suplex follows for 2. Loco battles back, fights off Oliver and tags in Zenshi who flies in with a 450 into a lariat. Iconoclasm follow and it breaks down as Zenshi hits the double PELE and running shooting star press Loco back in and the senton follows for 2. Zenshi tags in and goes coast to coast, sorta connecting and covering for 2. Oliver takes out Loco, follows with chops and Injustice double team Zenshi and eliminates him with sliced bread @ 8:20. Loco tombstones Kotto and he’s gone @ 8:55. Loco hits a Michinoku driver on Oliver for 2. Oliver counters back, Reed arrives and nails Loco and Oliver hits the cutter for the win. Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver vs. Zenshi & Gringo Loco @ 9:55 via pin [**½] This was solid, but disjointed at times. Also, they didn’t play to the stipulation well, as the heels never got any real advantage/heat on the faces.

– Priscilla Kelly attacks the interview girl and beats her down, yelling, “here’s your story.” She also beats up the cameraman.

– We get a King Mo video package.

King Mo vs. Ricky Martinez : Martinez talks shit and attacks with a neck breaker. He lays the boots to Mo, but Mo grounds him with a heel hook until Martinez makes the ropes. Martinez stuns him off the ropes, and flies into a spear. Mo follows with a corner splash and doctor bomb and heel hook as Martinez taps. King Mo defeated Ricky Martinez @ 1:40 via submission [NR] his was a solid debut for Mo, who shows good ring presence and some fine potential in this short outing.

– Old Mancer cuts a promo on Jimmy Havoc, and says they aren’t done just yet. Mancer is coming for revenge, and won’t forgive Havoc. It’s an eye for an eye.

– We get a Jacob Fatu video package.

– They hype the upcoming MLW events.

– There will be a big battle royal next week.

– Salina de la Renta returns next week.

– Dynasty video time, and MJF thanks them for their great Thanksgiving via Facetime. They were at Holiday’s father/lawyer’s beach house/yacht club. Hammerstone introduces a new giant man, and he debuts in next week’s battle royal and they all fist bump.

– Tom Lawlor hypes up Ross Von Erich. Tom says the Von Erichs have had his back and he will have Ross’ back tonight. Tom was REALLY over the top there… Hmmmm.

Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Ross Von Erich : Samael & Lawlor are at ringside. They lock up and work to the ropes for a clean break. Fatu then starts tossing him around. Ross follows with strikes, hits a dropkick and Fatu cuts him off with an uppercut. He follows with head butts, but misses the senton as Ross hits the cannonball for 2. Fatu cuts him off with a superkick and strikes. head butts follow and Fatu then lays in strikes and a corner splash. He hits another, follows with more strikes and stomps away at him. Ross fires back with kicks until Fatu cuts him off with a head butt. Cheap shot by Samael and Fatu lays in strikes on the floor. Back in and Fatu grounds things with the nerve pinch. Ross battles to his feet, but Fatu mows him down. Back to the nerve hold, and Ross fires up again Fatu plants him with a powerbomb for 2. They work into a double down. Ross fights back with dropkicks, a sling blade and another. He heads up top and hits the missile dropkick. Fatu rolls to the floor, and Ross follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Ross wants the claw, gets it and they spill over the ropes and to the floor. Fatu follows with strikes, tosses him into the chairs and lays in chops. Fatu then misses a chop and hits the post. They roll back in and we get a ref bump. Suplex by Fatu and Ross is favoring his knee. Fatu beats down the ref, hits the corner ass attack and follows with the popup Samoan drop on Ross. The back handspring moonsault follows but no ref. Ross avoids a charge and follows with a high cross. Samael in with a chair and Ross dropkicks it into his face. Tom in and lays out Ross with a chair shot to the head. He says “FUCK the Von Erichs!” and leaves. Fatu hits the double jump moonsault and retains. Champion Jacob Fatu defeated Ross Von Erich @ 14:55 via pin [**] The match was ok, but went too long as Ross isn’t a guy that can work a longer single match It was also really overbooked down the stretch, but the expected Lawlor heel turn came off well.

