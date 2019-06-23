Csonka’s MLW: Fusion Review 6.22.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jordan Oliver defeated Isaias Velazquez @ 4:40 via pin [**¼]

– Low Ki defeated Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 0:30 via referee stoppage [NR]

– Tom Lawlor, Ross, & Marshall VonErich defeated Jacob Fatu, Joseph Samael, & Simon Gotch @ 7:40 via pin [***]

– Jimmy Havoc has a moment for Sami Callihan’s MLW career, complete with a tombstone, calling him a boil on the ass of the promotion. Salina tells him to rest in peace.

– MJF joins commentary. Holiday attacks Hart during his entrance as MJF attacks with chair shots and then lay the boots to him; they steal the middleweight title.

– We go to a video package, highlighting Callihan’s loss and exit from MLW last week. Mance Warner reacts to last week’s win, drinking beers and says he’s pissed off at Salina and won’t be used any longer. He’s not about money; he’s about a good time, beers, and kicking ass. He’s coming for Salina’s boys, including the fat man LA PARK. He also plans to take out Jimmy Havoc and pop a few beers.

Jordan Oliver vs. Isaias Velazquez : They go fast and furious to begin, working into counters and Oliver lays in chops until Velazquez hits an arm drag and dropkick. The apron PK follows. Back in and Velazquez crotches him, hits a cutter and covers for 2. Oliver follows with chops, strikes, and Velazquez counters back with elbows but Oliver cradles him for 2. Oliver grounds the action; Velazquez fights to his feet and lays in elbows and clotheslines. The flying flatliner connects for 2. Velazquez heads up top and then misses the double stomp allowing Oliver to hit the flying cutter for the win. Jordan Oliver defeated Isaias Velazquez @ 4:40 via pin [**¼] This was a solid opener with Oliver picking up another win in his young MLW career.

– They hype some of MLW’s upcoming events.

– Last week, Flamita beat Rey Horus. They speculate that Salina maybe trying to recruit Flamita.

– Commentary says that the Harts want revenge on the Dynasty, but want it in the ring.

– They hype the CONTRA Unit vs. Tom Lawlor rivalry ahead of tonight’s main event.

Low Ki vs. Jimmy Boots & Tights : Ki attacks at the bell, leveling Jimmy with a ruining elbow and hat’s a KO. Low Ki defeated Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 0:30 via referee stoppage [NR] I am digging how they are working to reestablish Low KI.

– Ki comments on CONTRA previously attacking him, and that they have now unleashed him and they are in the sights of the professional.

– CONTRA comments on tonight’s main event, promising a slaughter.

– Dr. Wagner Jr is coming to MLW.

– They hype the upcoming Kings of Coliseum event, with Lawlor vs. Fatu headlining.

Tom Lawlor, Ross, & Marshall VonErich vs. Jacob Fatu, Joseph Samael, & Simon Gotch : This is an unsanctioned, tornado tag match. Team Lawlor attack from behind, looking for revenge to start. The Von Eichs lock on claws as Lawlor takes out Fatu. Fatu fights him off and makes the save. Fatu and Marshall braw, until Samael makes the save. CONTRA isolates Marshall but Lawlor flies in and locks a choke on Fatu and they tumble to the floor. Ross is back in as the brothers take control until Gotch saves Fatu. Marshall suplexes Samael, takes him to the floor, and Ross dropkicks a chair into Fatu’s face. The VonErichs run wild, Lawlor fights off Fatu and blinds him with a beer. He follows with kicks, until Fatu slams him off the apron a few times. CONTRA duct tapes Lawlor to the post and take control of things. Chair shots to the VonErichs follow. A ref frees Lawlor, and he heads to the back as Fatu hits a stacked moonsault onto the VonErichs. Lawlor breaks a board over Fatu’s head, and attacks the others with more boards. Marshall hits the claw slam on Gotch for the win. Tom Lawlor, Ross, & Marshall VonErich defeated Jacob Fatu, Joseph Samael, & Simon Gotch @ 7:40 via pin [***] This was exactly what it needed to be. Lawlor getting revenge, the VonErich looking good in their debut, and giving us a good, fun, and chaotic brawl.

– They all brawl post match, setting up Lawlor vs. Fatu & The VonErichs vs. Samael & Gotch. CONTRA eventually got the upper hand, and Fatu put a referee through a table on the floor.

– NEXT WEEK:

– End scene.

