Csonka’s NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 1) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tiger Mask defeated Taka Michinoku @ 11:28 via pin [**¾]

– Titan defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru @ 10:55 via pin [**½]

– Marty Scurll defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 12:50 via pin [***½]

– Shingo defeated Sho @ 24:40 via pin [****½]

– Taiji Ishimori defeated Dragon Lee @ 18:32 via pin [****]

Tiger Mask vs. Taka Michinoku : They lock up and work to the ropes. Taka attacks the injured knee of Tiger, and takes him to the floor. Taka then posts the knees, and works the posted figure four. Back in and Taka grounds the action, keeping focus on the knee. Tiger makes the ropes, and slowly fires back with kicks until Taka cuts him off. Taka follows with knee strikes and covers for 2. The figure four follows, but Tiger fights and makes the ropes. The ref has to break it as Taka hangs on to make it worse. Tiger hits the desperation tombstone and follows with an arm bar. He follows with kicks, but it slowed due to the knee. Taka transitions into the crossface, but Tiger makes the ropes. Superkick by Taka and that gets 2.Taka heads up top and hits the spin kick for 2. He locks on an arm bar, ties up the legs and Tiger barely makes the ropes. Tiger counters the Michinoku driver and gets the crucifix for 2. The tiger driver follows and Taka kicks out. They trade kicks and the tiger suplex finishes Taka. Tiger Mask defeated Taka Michinoku @ 11:28 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener, with Taka having a good gameplan, but Tiger showing great resilience. I liked the fun, crafty veteran work here.

Titan vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru : Kanemaru attacks before the bell and takes Titan up top and attacks the mask. Titan fights him off and dropkicks him to the floor. He follows with a RANA. Back in and Titan covers for 2. Kanemaru catches him low and then hits the draping kick in the ropes. Back in and Kanemaru chokes him out, and follows with elbow strikes. The camel clutch follows as Kanemaru grounds things. Titan makes the ropes, but Kanemaru works him over on the apron. Back in and Kanemaru covers for 2. The running boot follows, but Titan cuts him off and hits a high cross, dropkick, and tope. Back in and Titan covers for 2. The roll up also gets 2. Titan slams him down and heads up top. The moonsault eats feet. Titan cuts off deep impact and hits a PELE. Kanemaru fights him of and hits deep impact and the delayed cover gets 2. They trade strikes and chops, leaping kick by Titan but Kanemaru cuts him off with a tornado DDT. Kanemaru gets the whiskey, but misses the mist and Titan lock on Titan X and cradles Kanemaru for the win. Titan defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru @ 10:55 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, with Titan overcoming the heel shenanigan of Kanemaru to pick up his first win.

Marty Scurll vs. Jonathan Gresham : Brody King is at ringside. They shake hands and here we go as they lock up, Marty overpowers to begin and they work into counters, with Gresham escaping. Marty looks to ground the action, but Gresham escapes and they pick up the pace and Gresham follows with a RANA. The dropkick follows but Marty cuts him off with a modified Gory special. He takes Gresham up top and follows him up. Gresham shoves him off, but Marty uppercuts him to the floor. The apron superkick follows. Marty follows with chops, and back in, Marty grounds things. They trade chops, and Gresham connects with a suplex. He follows with chops, and then the corner dropkick connects for 2. Marty fights of the German, and hits a half and half suplex. The powerbomb follows for 2. Gresham fights off black plague, but Marty trips him up and hits 619. He takes Gresham up top and back to the mat and Gresham works the tumbleweed for 2. Marty cuts him off with a superkick, Gresham counters back with a moonsault press into an ankle lock. He transitions into a trapped German for 2. Marty attacks and snaps the fingers, but Gresham fights off the chicken wing as they work into cradles but Marty counters into a chicken wing. Gresham counters into a pin for 2. Marty escapes and hits the lariat and black plague for the win. Marty Scurll defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 12:50 via pin [***½] This was very good, filled with a lot of smooth and well done counter wrestling that really played to the strengths of both guys.

Shingo vs. Sho : They rush into the lock up and battle for position. They work to the ropes, and work into a test of strength. Shingo lights him up with chops, they trade shoulder tackles, and Sho finally takes him down. They work into counters and end in a stalemate. Sho now connects with the dropkick, and follows with kicks. Shingo fires up and absorbs kicks until Sho locks on an arm bar. Shingo makes the ropes, but Sho hits an apron PK. They brawl on the apron, Sho trips him up but Shingo pops up and levels him with a lariat back in the ring. He dumps Sho to the floor, works him over, and back in hits the pop up gut buster and DDT. He then grounds the action with a knee drop, covering for 2. They trade chops, with Shingo dropping Sho and follows with knee strikes. Shingo blocks the spear, but Sho powers out and into a suplex. He hits the spear the second time and covers for 2. The backstabber follows, and Sho transitions for an arm bar, but Shingo makes the ropes. Sho continues attacking the arm, but Shingo cuts him off with back elbows and a lariat. Sho to the apron and teases a suplex to the floor but Shingo fights it off and hits the dead lift suplex back into the ring and covers for 2. Sho tries to fight back, but Shingo no sells him and just absorbs his strikes. They start throwing bombs, they trade clotheslines, and then trade Germans and both men are down. They trade clotheslines again, Sho dares Shingo to keep throwing so he does and they light each other up. Sho hits a knee strike, but runs into a back elbow. He keeps firing and takes Shingo down. The dead lift German follows, rolls into a second and then a third for a great near fall. Sho calls for shock arrow, but Shingo fights it off. Sho follows with kicks, strikes, but Shingo hits a lariat and German. PUMPING BOMBER by Shingo, but the delayed cover only gets 2. PUMPING BOMBER connects again, but Sho kicks out! Shingo is pissed, but Sho counters last of the dragon into a kimura. He transitions into an arm bar and then a triangle. Shingo powers up but Sho drags him back down. Shingo fights, and escapes. Sho PKs the arm, lays in more kicks, and keeps attacking the arm. Shingo cuts that of and hits the lariat. Last of the dragon is fought off by Sho, and they trade chops and strikes. Sho starts slapping Shingo, but Shingo head butts him and the pumping bomber connects and SHO KICKS OUT AGAIN! Shingo hits last of the dragon and finally finishes Sho. Shingo defeated Sho @ 24:40 via pin [****½] This was an excellent match, as they took all of the great groundwork they laid during the Dontaku tour and expanded on that here. They kept the same fire and tenacity, and while Shingo won the day, Sho had a great showing and was again clearly positioned as Shingo’s main singles rival. This was everything I was hoping for from these two, as they had set the stage very well, and again, took all of that great work they did and made it all worth it and delivered a certified banger here. Sho came close in ways, showing that his submission game may eventually be the key to winning, but not today. This was beautiful violence; Shingo is awesome and Sho will only get better.

Taiji Ishimori vs. Dragon Lee : Lee gives Ishimori a free shot, which he takes. They trade, brawling center ring and lighting each other up. Ishimori rocks Lee, follows with a dropkick and plancha to the floor. Back in and Ishimori covers for 2. He follows with a cravat, and then takes Lee down. He takes lee up top and tries to unmask him, and then sets him in the tree of WHOA and follows with a dropkick. Ishimori keeps things grounded, but Lee makes the ropes. Ishimori now lays in chops, but Lee catches him and hits an STO. He follows with a RANA and then a suicide dive. Back in and Lee follows with a rolling dropkick and strikes. The corner dropkick follows. Lee grounds the action, but Ishimori counters out and hits the back handspring kick. Ishimori lays the boots to him and follow with la mistica. The crossface is applied, and Lee manages to make the ropes. Lee cuts off the triangle moonsault and follows with a dropkick. They work on the apron and trade strikes. Back in and they continue to trade, lighting each other up. Ishimori counters the German, but Lee hits it the second time but Ishimori pops up into a destroyer and then a DDT. The corner DVD follows from Lee. He takes Ishimori into the tree of WHOA and the double stomp follows for 2. Ishimori counters desnucadora into a crucifix bomb for 2. Ishimori hits the reverse RANA and Lee then hits one. Ishimori follows with the lung blower and looks for bloody cross and hits it for the win. Taiji Ishimori defeated Dragon Lee @ 18:32 via pin [****] This was a great main event that played well off of their previous meetings, but was also different enough to make it feel different. Ishimori picking up the win was expected to get him rolling after losing to Lee at Dontaku.

A BLOCK

Tiger Mask: (1-0) 2pts.

Titan: (1-0) 2pts.

Marty Scurll: (1-0) 2pts.

Shingo Takagi: (1-0) 2pts.

Taiji Ishimori: (1-0) 2pts.

Dragon Lee: (0-1) 0pts.

Jonathan Gresham: (0-1) 0pts.

TAKA Michinoku: (0-1) 0pts.

Yoshinobu Kanemaru: (0-1) 0pts.

Sho: (0-1) 0pts.

B BLOCK

Robbie Eagles: (-) pts.

DOUKI: (-) pts.

Ren Narita: (-) pts.

Bandido: (-) pts.

El Phantasmo: (-) pts.

Will Ospreay: (-) pts.

BUSHI: (-) pts.

Ryusuke Taguchi: (-) pts.

Yoh: (-) pts.

Rocky Romero: (-) pts.

