Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Six) Review  

Csonka’s NJPW G1 29 (Night Six/Block B) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Shingo defeated Taichi @ 14:44 via pin [***¾]

– Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb defeated Juice Robinson @ 13:35 via pin [***¼]

– Toru Yano defeated Jay White @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto @ 14:15 via pin [***½]

– Jon Moxley defeated Big Tom Ishii @ 20:30 via pin [****½]

Shingo vs. Taichi : Shingo attacks right away, and just beats Taichi‘s ass with strikes and then a suplex. Taichi powders to the floor, Shingo follows and Taichi hides behind Abe and then hits Shingo with the mic stand. He then whips him to the barricade and follows with chair shots. Taichi then posts Shingo, and back in, Taichi chokes him out, and then follows with kicks. Shingo fires back, but Taichi rakes the eyes. Shingo fires back with chops, but Taichi hits Kawada kicks. The clothesline follows, but Shingo counters back with a lariat and slam. The dragon sprit elbow drop follows for 2. Taichi fights off noshigami, hits a grounded enziguri and then a head kick. The pants are off, and Taichi’s kick is caught and they trade until Taichi hits another enziguri. Shingo fights off the backdrop driver, hits clotheslines and a suplex but Taichi fires up and hits the backdrop driver. The axe bomber is countered into noshigami, and Shingo follows as they trade clotheslines. Shingo follows with strikes, and Taichi hits the axe bomber. The buzzsaw kick follows, but Shingo fights off black mephisto into a backslide for 2. Made in Japan follows for 2. Shingo follows with clotheslines, but Taichi fires back with kicks, an axe bomber and enziguri. The last ride follows for 2. Shingo blocks the superkick, the ref is down, pumping bomber by Shingo and Taichi kicks out. Last of the dragon finally finishes Taichi. Shingo defeated Taichi @ 14:44 via pin [***¾] This was really good, and my favorite Taichi match of the tournament so far as he worked with a great sense of urgency here. Shingo showed great resilience, they had a hot closing stretch, and the crowd loved it

Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb vs. Juice Robinson : Cobb looks to overpower Juice to begin, Juice fires back and lays in jabs and then chops. He lays in clotheslines, Cobb misses a charge and Juice takes him down and the dropkick follows, but Cobb powders before the cannonball. He catches the plancha but gets posted. Juice hits the apron cannonball, and back in the high cross follows for 2. The senton follows, but the standing moonsault misses. Cobb catches the leg lariat into an overhead toss. Juice powders and Cobb then counters the slingshot spear into a gut wrench suplex. Cobb follows with uppercuts, a Samoan drop and standing moonsault for 2. Juice counters tour of the islands, hits the leg lariat and looks for the Juice box, but Cobb escapes, they trade and Cobb takes control until he runs into a spinebuster. The cannonball connects, he takes Cobb up top and follows him up. The RANA follows for 2. Juice heads up top and Cobb rolls away, Juice drops down and Cobb takes him back up top and follows with chops, follows him up and Juice hits head butts and the sunset bomb follows for 2. He looks for pulp friction, but Cobb counters and hits the swinging Saito. They fight to their feet, Juice hits clotheslines and they trade. Big lariat by Juice and the cover gets 2. The pulp friction is countered into a German, and Cobb rolls into another. Cobb drops the straps, hits the superkick and hits a bridging German for 2. The tour of the islands is countered into a cradle for 2. Cobb counters the left hand of God, hits the German and tour of the islands for the win. Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb defeated Juice Robinson @ 13:35 via pin [***¼] This was good, with Cobb finally getting on the board. I thought that they worked well together, but didn’t have the drama of crowd reaction of the previous match.

Jay White vs. Toru Yano : Gedo is at ringside. White powders to begin and Yano follows. Gedo distracts him and White attacks. In the ring and White lays the boots to him. but Yano fights back and undoes the buckle pad and then tosses it to White and cradles him for 2. White blocks the low blow, Gedo with the distraction and White cradles him for 2. White avoids the low blow, Gedo takes the ref, low blow from White and Yano mists him with water to counter lade runner. The ref is down, Yano takes the brass knux, low blow to White and the cradle gets the win. Toru Yano defeated Jay White @ 3:00 via pin [NR] Suck it Jay White; all hail the sublime master thief. CHAOS straight up ruining White’s G1 so far has been a great story.

Tetsuya Naito vs. Hirooki Goto : Goto attacks before the bell and chokes out Naito with his shirt. He follows with shoulder tackles, hip tosses, and then corner forearms. Naito fires back, lays in elbow strikes, but Goto counters combination cabrone with kicks. They work to the floor, and Goto sends him to the barricade a few times. He follows with kicks but Naito cuts him off, slams him to the apron and then starts attacking the knee. Naito continues to assault the knee on the floor, and then work back in and Naito hits the shin breaker and dropkick to the knee. He then works a figure four variation but Goto makes the ropes. Goto fires back, but Naito kicks away at the knee until Goto fires up and hits a desperation lariat. Naito fights off ushigoroshi, but Goto transitions into a Saito suplex for 2. Naito goes back to the knee, and the hits a neck breaker and basement dropkick. He then dropkicks the knee, but Goto takes him up top and hits a tower of London variation. They trade strikes, Goto fires up but Naito kicks away at the knee and follows with an enziguri and German. Goto counters destino into a neck breaker and both men are down. Goto the hits ushigoroshi and covers for 2. He follows with kicks, but Naito fights off the GTR, they work into counters and Naito cradles him for 2. Goto hits the reverse GTR and a running kick. Naito then counters ushigoroshi into a DDT, and follows with destino for 2. Destino connects again and Goto is done as Naito gets on the board. Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto @ 14:15 via pin [***½] these two now each other so well and not only play off of their history in these matches, but work some really excellent counter exchanges, which was on display here. I thought that this was very good overall, but was far from one of their best matches.

Jon Moxley vs. Big Tom Ishii : They go crazy fists to begin and just light each other up. Moxley hits a shoulder tackle, but Ishii pops back up and fires back until he runs into a slam. Moxley dumps him and follows as they brawl into the crowd. Moxley slams him into the signs on the wall. He follows with chops, and they fight up and into the stands. Moxley follows with knee strikes and follows with a clothesline. They work back down the steps, to ringside and Moxley rolls him back in. Moxley stomps away at him, but Ishii fires up and is pissed. Moxley rakes the eyes, and follows with grounded strikes and covers for 2. The STF follows, transitions into a stranglehold, and keeps Ishii grounded. Ishii makes the ropes, but Moxley continue to lay in strikes until Ishii mows him down with a shoulder tackle. He now unloads with strikes and chops, and follows with a suplex. Ishii kicks him in the face. Moxley fires up and Ishii drops him with big strikes and dumps him. He follows and whips him to the barricade. Moxley then whips him to the barricade, gets chairs and tosses one to Ishii. They chair fight and Moxley throws one into his face. Moxley pulls out a table, sets it up and they work to the apron. Ishii fights off the uranage, Moxley teases a piledriver, and Ishii counters out and then teases a suplex but back in and Moxley cuts him off with a dropkick and the suicide dive follows. Moxley lays in chair shots, but Ishii then punches it into his face. Ishii follows with chair shots, they go to h table and Ishii lays him on it. He heads up top and HITS THE HIGH FLY FLOW THROUGH THE TABLE! Back in and Ishii takes him up top, and the superplex follows for 2. Moxley counters the sliding lariat into a cradle for 2. Ishii battles back with a German, Moxley hits one but Ishii pops up and Moxley follows with a lariat. Ishii counters the knee trembler, and the sliding lariat follows for 2. Moxley fights off the brainbuster, bites Ishii and hits the knee trembler. They trade head butts, fight to their feet and Moxley talks shit until Ishii jacks him with a head butt to the face and they trade strikes. Moxley finally knocks Ishii down, and the uranage follows for 2. Knee trembler by Moxley and that gets 2 again. He looks for death rider, but Ishii counters out and hits a huge lariat. He follows with another for a near fall. The brainbuster is countered, but Ishii hits a head butt, strikes and two lariats but Moxley fires up and they trade until Moxley hits death rider for 2. Moxley drops the kneepads, and the knee trembler follows and the elevated death ride follows for the win. Jon Moxley defeated Big Tom Ishii @ 20:30 via pin [****½] This was an excellent main event with Moxley continuing to bring something completely different to the G1 this year and delivering. Ishii has an amazing ability to adapt and work with anyone and honestly have great matches with anyone, and while I was looking forward to this one, I never knew I needed it in my life, The match was excellent, thy had a great layout, kept the crowd engaged, and delivered a great closing stretch, I was convinced going in that Moxley was winning, but they did a great job of making me question that with the work in the closing stretch. A hell of a NJPW main event debut for Moxley here, and Big Tom remains the great Big Tom.

G1 29 Block A

* KENTA: (3-0), 6pts.

* Kazuchika Okada: (3-0), 6pts

* Lance Archer: (2-1), 4pts.

* EVIL: (2-1), 4pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi: (1-2), 2pts.

* Kota Ibushi: (1-2), 2pts.

* Will Ospreay: (1-2), 2pts.

* SANADA: (1-2), 2pts..

* Bad Luck Fale: (1-2), 2pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr: (0-3), 0pts.

G1 29 Block B

* Jon Moxley: (3-0), 6pts.

* Big Tom Ishii: (2-1), 4pts.

* Shingo: (2-1), 4pts.

* Juice Robinson: (2-1), 4pts.

* Toru Yano: (2-1), 4pts.

* Tetsuya Naito: (1-2), 2pts.

* Hirooki Goto: (1-2), 2pts.

* Taichi: (1-2), 2pts.

* Adorable Hawaiian Buddha Jeff Cobb: (1-2), 2pts.

* Jay White: (0-3), 0pts.

