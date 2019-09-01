Csonka’s NJPW Royal Quest 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rocky Romero, Sho, & Yoh defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Ren Narita, & Shooter Umino @ 8:00 via pin [**¾]

– Juice Robinson & Kota Ibushi defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Hikuleo @ 9:00 via pin [**½]

– Non-Title Match: Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles defeated Champions Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo @ 11:00 via pin [****]

– Tetsuya Naito & SANADA defeated Jay White & Chase Owens @ 13:00 via submission [**¾]

– IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Champions the Guerillas Of Destiny defeated Aussie Open @ 14:00 via pin [****]

– NEVER Openweight Championship Match: KENTA defeated Champion Tomohiro Ishii @ 20:00 via pin [***]

– RPW British Heavyweight Championship Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Champion Zack Sabre Jr. @ 17:00 via pin [****]

– IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Minoru Suzuki @ 34:00 via pin [****½]

Rocky Romero, Sho, & Yoh vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Ren Narita, & Shooter Umino : Umino and Yoh begin, they lock up and Yoh grounds the action and they work back to the feet. Yoh follows with strikes, but Umino fires back and takes him down. He follows with strikes, but Sho tags in and double teams follow. Romero and Taguchi in and 3k takes control, isolating Umino. Romero lays the boots to him, follows with kicks and knee strikes. Umino battles back with a suplex, Taguchi tags in and hits ass attacks and a plancha. The top rope ass attack connects on Romero for 2. Romero battles back, Sho and Narita tag in and as the lions work double teams and cover for 2. Narita locks on the leg lace, but Sho makes the ropes. Sho fights off the belly to belly. It breaks down and Taguchi hits an ass attack. He then runs into 3K. Narita cradles Sho for 2. Sho cuts him off and the German follows for 2. Project Ciampa follows for the win. Rocky Romero, Sho, & Yoh defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Ren Narita, & Shooter Umino @ 8:00 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good and basic opening match, with a fun crowd early on.

Juice Robinson & Kota Ibushi vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Hikuleo : Ibushi and Hikuleo begin. Hikuleo immediately attacks with strikes and kicks, working over Ibushi until Ibushi connects with a dropkick. Juice tags in and the cannonball follows. Yujiro crotches Juice up top a Hikuleo dumps him. Hikuleo then follows with a leg drop for 2. He and Yujiro take control, with Hikuleo laying in strikes. Yujiro follows with strikes, and then grounds things and the leg drop follows for 2. He hits the slam and that gets 2. Ibushi fires back, knocks Hikuleo to the floor and Juice tags in and follows with clotheslines. He connects with the plancha, and back in hits the spinebuster. Yujiro counters the juice box and follows with the basement dropkick. The fisherman’s buster gets 2. Juice counters back and hits the juice box. Ibushi in and runs into a powerslam. Hikuleo follows with clotheslines, but Hikuleo firs back with a flurry of strikes but Hikuleo counters back and Juice makes the save. Yujiro takes him out but Ibushi hits the double PELE. He cradles Hikuleo for 2. Bom a ye and the kamigoye finishes it. Juice Robinson & Kota Ibushi defeated Yujiro Takahashi & Hikuleo @ 9:00 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with the expected and right winners.

Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles vs. Champions Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo : The champions attack, but Ospreay and eagles follow with RANAs and Eagles follows with a tope. They isolate Ishimori and lay into him with a flurry of kicks. Ishimori battles back, but Eagles and Ospreay follow with double teams. Eagles now lays into Phantasmo with kicks, but double teams cut off Eagles and Phantasmo follows with chops. The double titty twister follows, eagles fires back but Phantasmo hits a high cross and lionsault for 2. Ishimori follows with chops, and then the seated senton for 2. The champions clear out Osprey and double team Eagles. Eagles battles back and tags in Ospreay, he runs wild and follow with a moonsault to the floor. The springboard forearm follows for 2. Phantasmo counters storm breaker, and they work into counters and into a double down. Wholesale changes to Ishimori and Eagles, the trade and Eagles hits the springboard missile dropkick to the knee. Ishimori counters back with the back handspring kick, enziguri and snap sliding German. Double teams follow, and Ishimori covers for 2. Eagles battles back, hits turbo backpack and covers for 2.Hook kick by Ospreay, double teams follow and the oscutter connects, Ospreay & Eagles hit the double Spanish fly off the top for the win on Ishimori. Will Ospreay & Robbie Eagles defeated Champions Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo @ 11:00 via pin [****] This was a great junior tag match, playing off of the established feuds well and giving the babyfaces some revenge; the crowd was great here. The win likely sets up Osprey & Eagles for a junior tag title shot (Ospreay did make the challenge) as the feuds continue.

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA vs. Jay White & Chase Owens : Gedo is at ringside. Naito and White begin, with Naito playing mind games to make White wait on him. White tags out to Owens and SANADA joins him. They lock up and SANADA works into counters as they work into a stand off. Owens wants a handshake and tries to attack and tries the paradise lock but fails as SANADA escapes and White attacks SANADA. White takes Naito to the floor, posts him and Owens now works over SANADA. White chokes out Naito as Owens covers for 2. The backbreaker follows and White tags in, and the back elbow follows for 2. White follows with chops, Owens tags in and follows with strikes. SANADA fires back and hits the missile dropkick. White cuts off the tag, but SANADA counters back with a suplex. Naito tags in and hits a RANA, dropkick, and tranquilos. The neck breaker follows and then another gets 2. White fights off Gloria, and takes out SANADA. Running uppercuts follow and the blade buster gets 2. SANADA tags in, Owens cuts him off and the iconoclasm gets 2. White joins in for double teams, knee strike by Owens and that gets 2. SANADA counters into skull end but Owens cradles him for 2. The knee strike follows but SANADA counters out of the package piledriver and then locks on skull end, the swing follows, and he taps Owens. Tetsuya Naito & SANADA defeated Jay White & Chase Owens @ 13:00 via submission [**¾] This was pretty good and was fine to continue the build to Naito vs. White, but this was night off Naito at his best/worst.

– White attacks Naito post match. He then nails SANADA with chair shots and then nails Naito but Naito fires back and hits destino for the visual pin. He then dumps White and stands tall.

Champions the Guerillas Of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) : Jado is at ringside. The champions attack before the bell and we brawl. The champions take control and lay in strikes, but the challengers fire back and run wild. They isolate Loa, working double teams as Mark covers for 2. Kyle in and double teams follow for 2. Kyle follows with kicks on Loa, but Jado hits him with the kendo and Loa cuts him off. Tonga tags in and hits the corner splash, and follows with an elbow drop. Grounded strikes follow, isolating Kyle as the dropkick follows Tonga dumps him and Loa tags in for double teams as Loa covers for 2. Kyle fires back, but Loa cuts him off with the spear. The delayed jackhammer follows and that gets 2. Tonga tags in with a senton atomico, a slam and Loa follows with a senton atomico for 2. Loa follows with strikes, but misses the leg drop. Toga cuts off the tag, but Kyle fires back with a superkick and backdrop. Mark tags in and runs wild on the champions. He takes out Loa, and the challengers follow with a suicide dive. Back in and the pop up kick connects. The double team cutter follows that for 2. Kyle tags back in and the assisted spinebuster lands and the challengers cover for 2. Jado hits Mark with the kendo, he chases and Loa attacks a Tonga hits the Tongan twist on Kyle. The top rope splash and head butt connects for a great near fall on Kyle. The superbomb is countered, Mark hits the Spanish fly on Loa and takes out Jado. Kyle follows with a tope, the challengers run wild and Tonga counters back into a gun stun. German by Loa, Mark pops up and runs into ape shit. The champions isolate Kyle and the superbomb finally finishes it. Champions the Guerillas Of Destiny defeated Aussie Open @ 14:00 via pin [****] This was great, with Aussie Open looking really good even in loss, while the Guerrillas stepped up like in the Briscoes matches and delivered, which was great to see. The crowd kicked ass here.

KENTA vs. Champion Tomohiro Ishii : KENTA stalls to begin. They lock up and work to the ropes and KENTA slaps Ishii. He powders, stalling on the floor. He pulls Ishii out and backing lays in kicks, but Ishii fires back and hits the shoulder tackle. Ishii follows with chops. KENTA fires back with strikes and Ishii follows with throat chops. KENTA stuns him off the ropes and the flying clothesline follows. He follows with kicks, and Ishii is down. The running back elbow follows for 2. He grounds the action, and follows with kicks. Ishii fires back, but KENTA cuts him off and lays in kicks. Knee drops follow, and he poses. KENTA follows with the neck breaker for 2. He follows with kicks, Ishii fires up and absorbs the kicks and follows with the powerslam. Ishii lays in chops and strikes, beating KENTA down. KENTA counters back but Ishii mows him down and KENTA then fires back with slaps and strikes as they trade center ring. Ishii follows with a flurry but KENTA lays him out with the running kick. KENTA heads up top and hits the missile dropkick and follows with the Shibata dropkick. Back up top and the double stomp misses but KENTA follows with kicks. The draping DDT follows. Ishii fights off go to sleep, but KENTA lays in kicks and Ishii fires up, German by KENTA and Ishii pops up and dumps KENTA on his head with a German. KENTA is knocked loopy now; Ishii follows with head butts, a clothesline and strikes. KENTA doesn’t know where he is as Ishii slaps him around, but KENTA follows with a desperation lariat. KENTA up top and the double stomp follows for 2. KENTA looks for go to sleep, but Ishii counters out and looks for a suplex but KENTA’s balance is off and they collapse. Ishii follows with strikes and kicks. They sit down and trade from the sitting position. They light each other up and KENTA works a sleeper, but Ishii blocks the PK and drops KENTA with strikes. The lariat follows for 2. GOD arrive, distracting Ishii, but Ishii fights them off and brainbusters Loa and takes out Tonga. Ishii hits the brainbuster on KENTA but Tonga pulls out the ref. Ishii fights them off for a bit until Loa hits the powerslam. The magic killer follows and KENTA covers for 2. KENTA works the sleeper, but Ishii powers up and KENTA follows with strikes, head butt by Ishii and KENTA fires back and drops him, covering for 2. Go to sleep finishes it. KENTA defeated Champion Tomohiro Ishii @ 20:00 via pin [***] The first half of this match was absolutely great and I thought that we were really in for something special. And then KENTA got dumped on his head and was out of it for the remainder of the match to the point that it really should have been stopped (or almost immediately went home). The Bullet Club bullshit didn’t help any, even if the title change is the right call. The post match was scary as KENTA had issues climbing the ropes trying to celebrate and almost fell on his ass in doing so. Between what appeared to be a concussion and the run in bullshit, this was only good at best.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Champion Zack Sabre Jr. : They are 3-3 head to head; lock up and Sabre grounds the action, but Tanahashi scrambles to his feet. Sabre starts attacking the arm he inured back at MSG, but Tanahashi counters out and grounds the action. Sabre counters out and attacks the arm, but Tanahashi counters out. Tanahashi now starts working for the arm, but Sabre takes him down and starts attacking the bad knees of Tanahashi. Tanahashi counters out and he attacks the knee of Sabre. Tanahashi grounds the action and works into a bridging deathlock. Sabre bridges up and makes the ropes. Tanahashi hits the slam and the senton misses as Sabre immediately grounds him and takes control back. He focuses on the arm of Tanahashi, bending it back and then stomping away at it. He follows with kicks, but Tanahashi fires back until Sabre goes back to the arm, but Tanahashi keeps firing back and Sabre cuts him off with a running uppercut. They trade, but Tanahashi dropkicks the knee of Sabre. He kicks away at the knee, hits the corner dropkick and lays in uppercuts until Sabre locks on the cobra twist. Tanahashi counters and cradles him for 2. They trade pin attempts and Sabre counters and grounds Tanahashi again. Tanahashi blocks the PK with a dragon screw, and the cloverleaf is countered as Sabre works for an arm bar. Tanahashi counters back but Sabre cradles him for 2. Tanahashi slaps him, they work into counters as Sabre locks on the octopus. He cranks back on the arms, but Tanahashi rolls for the ropes. Tanahashi fights off the Zack diver, but Sabre connects with an up kick and PK. Tanahashi counters back into twist and shout, follows wit sling blade and covers for 2. The high fly flow eats knees and Sabre locks on the triangle. Tanahashi fights and powers up but Sabre transitions into the arm bar, cranking back but Tanahashi rolls out into a grounded dragon screw. Sabre counters into the European clutch for 2. They trade, Sabre is down, but firs up and slaps Tanahashi. Tanahashi follows with uppercuts, the sling blade, and dragon suplex for 2. Tanahashi up top and the high fly flow finishes it and we have a new champion! Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Champion Zack Sabre Jr. @ 17:00 via pin [****] These two did it again, delivering another great match. Tanahashi tried to play Sabre’s game, overcame and this was just filled with smooth and effortless work through out with the Tanahashi win getting over huge. Nothing but love for my ace, who I feel will add some extra importance to the championship.

Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki : They circle, Suzuki flashes some leg kicks and they lock up, Okada looks to work the arm, but Suzuki counters and grounds the action. Okada back to the feet, and Suzuki follows with kicks and goes back to the arm. Okada with a slick counter, and looks to attack the legs of Suzuki, while staying away from Suzuki’s submission game but Suzuki works for an arm bar, transitions to a triangle but Okada makes the ropes. Suzuki talks some shit now, they trade strikes and light each other up. Okada grounds him and follows with a basement dropkick. Forearms follow, but Suzuki pulls him into the hanging arm bar in the ropes. They head to the floor, Suzuki slams him to the barricade and gets a chair. Okada attacks, and they brawl up the ramp and tease Gotch piledrivers and tombstones, but Suzuki cuts him off and connects with the PK. He gets a chair and takes a seat in the ring. Okada rolls in and Suzuki lays the boots to him, Okada fires back but Suzuki smiles and laughs at him, and then starts lighting up the champion. Okada is down, and Suzuki attacks the arm, adds in the leg and cranks back on the champion, and transitions to the STF. Okada fights and makes the ropes. Suzuki follows with kicks, brutalizing Okada. Okada fires up and they trade. Okada follows with the back elbow. Lays in strikes, and the DDT follows for 2. Suzuki powders, plancha by Okada and back in, Okada is cut off and Suzuki follows with knee strikes and the running corner kick and PK for 2. The arm bar follows, Okada fights and manages to make the ropes. Suzuki lays in more kicks, isolating the rainmaker arm now. Okada tries to fire back, but Suzuki continues to attack and follows with knee strikes. Okada counters the Gotch, and hits the running uppercut. John Wooooooooo follows, and Okada hits the DVD for 2. The slam follows, Okada up top and the elbow drop connects. Suzuki fires up, they trade and Suzuki just smiles and starts fucking up Okada’s day with heavy strikes. But Okada is resilient and keeps throwing, won’t go down, and fires back again until Suzuki rocks him and then puts his hands behind his back and dares Okada to attack. Suzuki smiles and takes it, Okada now does the same and Suzuki fires away. Suzuki drops him and the crowd goes insane. Suzuki continues to lay in strikes, the Gotch is countered, and Okada hits the air raid neck breaker. They trade from their knees, to the feet and keep throwing. Okada lays in uppercuts and Suzuki is rocked but fires up with more strikes, but Okada hits the dropkick. Okada locks on the sleeper, but Suzuki powers up and Okada lays in strikes, but Suzuki connects with the dropkick and locks on the choke, Okada fades and barely makes the ropes. Suzuki follows with kicks and back into a rear naked choke on the mat. Okada fades, but counters into a spinning rainmaker, hangs onto the wrist, and hits another. Suzuki counters back, levels Okada and lays in strikes, unloading and drops Okada to a big pop. The choke follows, looks for the Gotch, but Okada fights and Suzuki head butts him but Okada hits the dropkick. He hits another and the rainmaker is countered, Okada fights off the Gotch, tombstone on Suzuki and the rainmaker finishes it. Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Minoru Suzuki @ 34:00 via pin [****½] This was an absolutely excellent main event as these two continue to show some unreal chemistry. As expected, Suzuki dominated and brutalized the champion throughout and not only looked great, but not being in the G1 was likely the best thing for him because he feels so fresh and revitalized like he now has another decade left to kill fools. It was a great and physical war of a match, While there was about zero chance of a Suzuki title win, he always felt like a threat and that there was a small chance that the king could pull it out. Some of the best parts were how they played to the crowd and got so much out of the little things. This ruled.

