Csonka’s NWA Into the Fire 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the NWA Into The Fire 2019 event. The show will feature NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. James Storm, Eli Drake vs. Ken Anderson, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

The Question Mark vs. Trevor Murdoch : In one of the oddest happenings in all of 2019, The Question Mark has quickly become the most over man in the NWA through the power of KARATAAAAAAAAAAAAAY. The Mangrovian super athlete has taken the NWA by storm and taken no pity on anyone as he finishes them with the Mongrovian spike. Trevor Murdoch made his return to wrestling on a national stage with the NWA and not only fits the show perfectly, but is still a rock solid workhorse guy for the promotion. I am sure Murdoch will put up a fight old captain redneck himself would be proud of, but he will fall to the power of KARATAAAAAAAAAAAAY! WINNER: The Question Mark

Tasha Steelz vs. Thunder Rosa : With Melina & Marti Belle teaming in our next match, Thunder Rosa gets a singles match here against Tasha Steelz. Steelz has had a good 2019, as she’s really starting to come into her own and even had an ROH Women’s Title match at the big Toronto event this year. But she’s another talent that ROH couldn’t lock down to their problematic women’s division. She’s getting a look from the NWA here, and while I expect her to do well, Thunder Rosa has been absolutely great so far and should pick up the win here. WINNER: Thunder Rosa

Ashley Vox & Allysin Kay vs. Melina & Marti Belle : Ashley Vox is best known for her work in the indie tag team, The Sea Stars, but has become an underdog babyface friend to NWA Women’s champion Allysin Kay in the promotion. Kay’s title run so far has been very under developed as she’s had no one to step up and challenge for the championship, but things quickly changed when Belle had turned on her friend Kay and joined Rosa. Melina then arrived and along with Thunder Rosa and Marti Belle became the power trio in the NWA women’s division. I think that Melina could be a fine addition with a little bit of name value. This tag feels like the safest way to reintroduce Melina, and I think that she and Belle win here to set up a possible Melina title match. WINNER: Melina & Marti Belle

Eli Drake vs. Ken Anderson : While he hasn’t done a ton in the ring so far with the NWA, Eli Drake has been killer on his promo work so far and looks reenergized in his role. Ken Anderson is still Ken Anderson. He’s been perfectly fine and inoffensive. But that being said, I don’t have high hopes for him in a potentially long singles match. Short promos, ok. Tag matches, fine. But this could be a struggle. I like Eli a lot and feel that he will be working his ass off to prove his critics wrong. They have been laying the groundwork for him to be a challenger to sweet Charlotte, so he should pickup the clean and definitive victory here in order to continue on with that. WINNER: Eli Drake

NWA Tag Team Champions The Rock & Roll Express vs. The Wild Cards (Isaacs & Latimer) : On the December 3rd edition of NWA Powerrr, The Rock & Roll Express defeated the Wild Cards to win their 9th NWA Tag Team Championship, The Rock & Roll Express still being a thing, let alone a really fun act in 2019 is amazing, as they have worked the NWA, ROH, NJPW, and various indies having fun and even good matches. Their win was a lovely bit of nostalgia that got over big, but now they have to defend against the former champions here. Unfortunately, I think that the run will be short-lived as The Wild Cards take back the titles here and likely move onto something even bigger by night’s end. WINNER: The Wild Cards

NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks :Colt Cabana was the NWA National Champion prior to the NWA series beginning, winning it at NWA 70, and then losing it to James Storm while injured. When the NWA started Powerrr, they reingnited the feud and Cabana claimed back the championship. During that time, Ricky Starks started to rise as a brash, charismatic babyface feuding with Aron Stevens, getting the best of him more often than not. Stevens would finally defeat Starks with the help of the Question Mark’s KARATAAAAAAAAAAY and that brings us to this match. While Cabana is better known these days as an ROH commentator, he’s had a fun in ring year, including work with NJPW, and I have faith in him to bring the goods here. Starks has impressed and is proving why he had some hype coming into the NWA, while Stevens… has been a warm body, and easily feels like the weak link here. I think that we see another title change here, with Starks taking the gold. WINNER: Ricky Starks

2 out of 3 Falls Match: NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. James Storm : The road to this one has been odd to say the least. Storm had the national championship and wanted an NWA Title shot, but then lost his title. He then allegedly won a triple threat, which they announced didn’t air due to Storm’s actions, which was to make him the #1 contender to Aldis. Storm is claiming conspiracy from the NWA and that they are protecting their boy Aldis. Aldis then revealed that he’s a fighting champion and demanded the match with Storm to shut him up and prove himself. Storm has been good in his role, while Aldis has been great as the champion. But it hasn’t been all puppies and kittens for the champion, as he’s recently had issues with his insurance policy, Kamille, who has refused to talk on camera, but has had whispers with Storm & the Wildcards. Aldis has “given her the night off” for this show, but I highly doubt that she acquiesces to his request and makes an appearance. The match is best two out of three falls, with each man choosing a referee for a fall. Storm picked Brian Hebner, while Aldis picked wholesome Tim Storm. If it goes to a third fall, and it will, the NWA selects the final official. They will each win a fall and then the fix is in as the NWA selects Kamille as the special final referee. From there, Storm will steal the championship with the help of his new henchmen, the Wildcards, forming a new power (or is it POWERRR?) faction within the NWA to run wild, horsemen style with Kamille as their manager. The match has potential to be good, but I fear may become really overbooked, even if my specific scenario doesn’t play out. WINNER: James Storm

