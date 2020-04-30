Csonka’s NXT Review 4.29.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Swerve Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma @ 11:20 via pin [***]

– Candice LeRae defeated Kacy Catanzaro @ 4:00 via pin [**]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Charlotte defeated Mia Yim @ 10:45 via submission [***]

– Dexter Lumis defeated Shane Thorne @ 3:30 via submission [NR]

– Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Drake Maverick defeated Tony Nese @ 10:00 via pin [**½]

– NXT North American Title Match: Champion Keith lee defeated Damian Priest @ 14:30 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Beth & Mauro are back on commentary.

Swerve Scott vs. El Hijo del Fantasma : They lockup and Fantasma picks up an early near fall. We get some one upsmanship early on, they work into counters as Scott follows with a dropkick and to the floor, Fantasma cuts him off with an enziguri. Back in and Fantasma lays the boots to Scott and delivers strikes. Scott counters back and hits an avalanche RANA for 2. Scott looks to grapple, Fantasma battles back and Scott cuts him off with a running apron kick. Post break and Scott grounds things, attacking the arm. Fantasma powers up and follows with the basement dropkick. He takes Scott up top and hits an avalanche RANA. The frog splash follows for 2. They trade chops, Fantasma takes control until Scott cuts him off with a big right. The dead lift German follows and misses the Fosbury flop, Suicide dive by Fantasma and back in, Scott counters into a crucifix for the win. Swerve Scott defeated El Hijo del Fantasma @ 11:20 via pin [***] This was a good opner as the tournament continues while Scott gets on the board.

– Dominik Dijakovic cuts a promo about how Johnny Gargano complains about the establishment that put him in tons of Takeover matches. He wants to see if Johnny will back up his words next week.

– The Lucha ninjas tried and again failed to kidnap El Hijo del Fantasma.

– Johnny does ring announcing for Candice.

Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro : Former friends collide here. They work into counters and Kacy hits a head scissors, but is quickly cut off by Candice. Kacy battles back with a senton atomico for 2. Candice counters the splash and covers for 2. The side slam follows for 2. Kacy battles to her feet, but Candice slams her down and controls, grounding things. Candice slams her down but Kacy cradles her for 2. Clothesline by Candice and she follow with chops. The curb stomp (sup Super Dagon?) finishes it. Candice LeRae defeated Kacy Catanzaro @ 4:00 via pin [**] This was a fine outing and win to establish the new Candice LeRae.

– Post match, Candice locks on the Gargano escape.

– Damian Priest says he’ll win the North American Title tonight and everyone will bask in his glory.

– Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher arrive. Riddle says that he and Pete are a real team, not a makeshift duo. But he and Tim are a team too. This is the Newly Bros Show. Tim is so confused but Matt is happy. Byron Saxton hosts. We get inserted studio laughter. The first question is what Matt had for breakfast. Tim answers that he has no idea and Matt’s written answer is also that he has no idea. For Tim’s favorite TV show, he doesn’t have a TV. He’d get one if the price was right and Matt answered “The Price is Right.” Tim’s asked about Netflix and chilling, and says he doesn’t need Netflix to chill. Matt calls him a true stallion. When asked where’s the craziest place he’s ever “done it,” Tim thinks it’s wrestling and says he had a Triple Threat in a Laundromat. Matt’s answer is “threesome on a washer.” Imperium arrive as Barthel & Aichner layout Riddle with the European bomb.

– Adam Cole hypes next week’s title defense against Velveteen Dream

Champion Charlotte vs. Mia Yim : They lockup and work to the ropes for the break. Charlotte grounds things, follows with chops and Yim is down. Charlotte then cradles her for 2.Yim counters, follows with strikes and a cannonball. The DDT connects and that gets 2. Charlotte counters back with a back elbow, strikes and Yim dumps her but Charlotte cuts off the dive. Post break and Charlotte dumps Yim, and back in lays the boots to her. Charlotte delivers chops, chokes out Yim and follows with strikes. Yim counters back with kicks, the tarantula but Charlotte cuts her off by grabbing the hair. She follows with strikes, kicks but Yim fires back, hits soul food but Charlotte cuts her off with the flatliner to the buckles. Charlotte up top, Yim cuts her off and code red follows for 2. Charlotte counters kicks into the crab, Yim escapes and cradles her for 2. The STO follows but Charlotte counters protect ya neck into the figure eight for the win. Charlotte defeated Mia Yim @ 10:45 via submission [***] This was a good & competitive match, that had a nice backstory to it that they played into with the build. Charlotte wasn’t losing, nor should she, and at the end of the day it was what it needed to be.

– Post match, Io arrives and says Charlotte is hers next week.

Dexter Lumis vs. Shane Thorne : Thorne attacks with strikes, Lumis cuts him off with ground and pound, and follows with body shots. Thorne counters back, delivers strikes and kicks until Lumis cuts him off and follows with strikes. Thorne rakes the eyes, follows with uppercuts and a dropkick. The running kick and cannonball follows, and Lumis counters into the spinebuster. Lumis locks on the choke for the win. Dexter Lumis defeated Shane Thorne @ 3:30 via submission [NR] OK.

– Finn Balor will call out his attacker next week.

Drake Maverick vs. Tony Nese : Nese takes early control, talking shit and pummeling poor Maverick. He grounds Maverick with kicks, strikes and a slam. Maverick keeps trying to fight back, but is cut off with ease as Nese stuns him over the ropes. Post break as Nese grounds things, and continues to talk some shit. Maverick finally fires up and starts fighting back wit a flurry of strikes. The missile dropkick follows but Nese counters sliced bread and Germans him to the buckles. The running Nese misses and Maverick hits sliced bread for 2. Maverick heads up top and misses the elbow drop. Nese up top, gets cut off and Maverick follows him up and hits the avalanche bulldog for the win. Drake Maverick defeated Tony Nese @ 10:00 via pin [**½] This was solid as Maverick wins to stay alive in the tournament.

– Drake is hyped about his win and says he isn’t leaving.

– NEXT WEEK: Adam Cole defending against Velveteen Dream, Charlotte defending against Io Shirai, as well as appearance from Karrion Kross. Finn Balor will appear to address the attack on him, and finally, Johnny Gargano will face Dominik Dijakovic.

Champion Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest : They brawl and head to the floor. Priest tries to go into the seats but Lee stops him and sends Priest over the guardrails. Lee follows Priest into the crowd area and Lee presses Priest over his head and tosses Priest onto the apron. Back in and Priest with an elbow as he tries to send Lee into the ring steps but Lee blocks it. Priest escapes a power bomb. Lee goes for a POUNCE but Priest moves and Lee goes through the guardrails. Post break as Priest grounds things. Priest follows with strikes and hits a splash into the corner. Priest goes for a suplex but he cannot get Lee up. Lee gets Priest up and holds on. Priest counters and hits a neck breaker. Priest follows with strikes, but Lee blocks a suplex attempt and follows with strikes POUNCES Priest into the buckles. Lee with punches and a back elbow, and the choke slam that sends Priest to the floor. Lee with a plancha, he sends Priest back into the ring and gets a near fall. Lee with a splash and running clothesline for another near fall. Lee sets for a Spirit Bomb but Priest with punches and a forearm, more forearms and Priest grabs Lee by the throat. Lee does the same to Priest. Priest escapes a choke slam and Priest follows with kicks and a rolling elbow. Lee with a forearm and Priest fires back with kicks. Priest with more kicks and a knee, and then does the deal with a Falcon Arrow. Lee rolls to the apron and goes to the floor. Priest follows with a plancha onto Lee. He sends Lee into the ring and Priest goes up top. Priest with a flying kick off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Lee with a head butt and Priest goes to the apron. Priest fires back, Lee punches Priest on the buckles. Lee goes to the buckles and hits a dead lift superplex for a near fall. Priest with a choke slam for a near fall. Priest grabs the nightstick and title belt. The referee takes the title belt and turns his back and Priest tries to use the nightstick and Lee blocks it. he then powerbombs Priest twice to hell for the win. Champion Keith Lee defeated Damian Priest @ 14:30 via pin [***] This was an overall good main event with a fine backstory, but lacked in terms of creating drama in regards to a Priest title win.

BEST OF THE SUPERCRUISERS BLOCK A

Jake Atlas: (1-0)

KUSHIDA: (1-0)

Drake Maverick: (1-1)

Tony Nese: (0-2)

BEST OF THE SUPERCRUISERS BLOCK B

Isiah ‘Swerve’ Scott: (1-1)

El Hijo del Fantasma: (1-1)

Akira Tozawa: (1-0)

Jack Gallagher: (0-1)

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 110. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja go retro, looking back on the wonderful Lucha Underground, and UltimaLucha I. Jerome Cusson joins to review Dark Side of the Ring: The Assassination of Dino Bravo. The show is approximately 122-minutes long. * Intro

* Lucha Underground 7.29.15 – Episode 38: UltimaLucha (Part One): 11:10

* Lucha Underground 8.05.15 – Episode 39: UltimaLucha (Part Two): 28:55

* Dark Side of the Ring: The Assassination of Dino Bravo Review: 1:18:53 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.