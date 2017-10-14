Csonka’s ROH Global Wars Columbus Review 10.14.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Addiction (Daniels & Kazarian) defeated Jay White & Jonathan Gresham @ 12:05 via pin [***]

– Jay Lethal defeated Hiromu Takahashi @ 16:01 via pin [****]

– ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Motor City Machineguns defeated Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser @ 12:55 via pin [**½]

– CHAOS defeated Suzuki-gun @ 14:28 via pin [***]

– Sumie Sakai defeated Holidead @ 7:05 via pin [**]

– Shane Taylor defeated Josh Woods @ 8:35 via pin [**¼]

– Kenny King & Colt Cabana defeated Marty Scurll & Adam Page @ 12:45 via pin [***]

– ROH Title Match: Champion Cody defeated KUSHIDA @ 17:12 via pin [**½]

– ROH Six-Man Title Match:: Champions The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Flip Gordon, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor @ 23:45 via pin [***½]

– Kaz cuts a promo running down the crowd, and promises to kick anyone’s ass wearing a Bucks or Bullet club shirt after the show. Daniels says ROH’s success is due to them, but don’t get any respect. He also claims the Guns are running from them, so they will take out their two friends and kick their asses.

The Addiction (Daniels & Kazarian) vs. Jay White & Jonathan Gresham : Kaz and Gresham in to begin. They work some grappling to begin, with Kaz appearing mildly impressed. Kaz with an eye poke, Daniels in and White tags in and we get double teams on Daniels. White controls, hitting dropkicks on Kaz and Daniels. Double teams follow with Gresham picking up a near fall on Kaz. Daniels distracts Gresham, allowing Kaz to send Gresham to the floor. The Addiction take control, working quick tags and double teams, taking the heat on Gresham. Good, simple tag work by the Addiction, cutting off the ring and isolating Gresham. They distract the ref, working the phantom tag and continuing to beat down Gresham. Kaz sends White to the floor as the double teams continue; White makes the save. Daniels lays in chops, Gresham fires up and hits the desperation dropkick and White gets the hot tag. He runs wild, working over both Kaz and Daniels. He suplexes Daniels onto Kaz, and the uranage follows. Gresham follows with a 450 and Daniels breaks it up. Gresham hits a head scissors on Daniels, but gets cut off and Daniels wipes out White with a suicide dive, Kaz hits the cutter for 2. Daniels accidentally hits Kaz, it breaks down and White works over the Addiction, but gets cut off and celebrity rehab finishes White. The Addiction (Daniels & Kazarian) defeated Jay White & Jonathan Gresham @ 12:05 via pin [***] This was a good, back and forth opener that kept the crowd the entire time; a nice way to open the show.

– TV Champion Kenny King arrives and talks about Mark Briscoe’s injury. They were supposed to face Page & Scurll; he’ll face them both tonight. Page & Scurll arrive, and says they aren’t the Bullet Club B team, just look at all of the shirts. Scurll runs down King, and says King couldn’t beat them in anyway and that he has no partner because no one likes him. Scurll dares him to find a partner from the crowd, because it doesn’t matter. This leads to Colt Cabana accepting the challenge.

Jay Lethal vs. Hiromu Takahashi : Daryl is out with Takahashi. Both guys are 2-0 on the tour so far. Split crowd early on, Daryl is the special guest timekeeper. They trade chops, lighting each other up and the crowd loves it. Lethal takes control, hits a shoulder block but Takahashi takes out the knee and sends Lethal to the floor. Lethal sneaks back in and hits a dropkick, sending Takahashi to the floor. Lethal hits a suicide dive, they brawl on the floor and Takahashi cuts him off and hits the apron sunset bomb to the floor! Lethal barely beats the count back in, but Takahashi takes him back to the floor and continues his attack. Takahashi chills and gets Daryl as the crowd chants for him. Takahashi and Daryl double-team Lethal and Takahashi locks in a head scissors. Takahashi now lays in chops in the corner, sets Lethal up top and follows him up. Lethal fights him off, and sends him to the mat and drops down to hit the lethal combination for the double down. They now slap and chop the shit out of each other, Takahashi keeps daring Lethal to hit him, and they continue to light each other up. Takahashi hits a superkick, covering for 2. Takahashi follows with a pop up powerbomb and does the deal with the falcon arrow for a good near fall. Lethal fights back, hitting a rolling torture rack and then the figure four. Takahashi fights, the crowd chants for Daryl to help Takahashi “Daryl help him!” but Takahashi manages to escape. Lethal looks to go back to it, but Takahashi rolls him up for 2. Takahashi then counters the lethal injection into German! Takahashi can’t follow up due to the knee, they slowly work to their feet and start attacking with chops again! Sweat is flying. Takahashi hits a RANA and locks in the triangle choke. Lethal barely makes the ropes, Takahashi looks for the time bomb, but Lethal counters into a cradle for 2. Lethal hits the backpack stunner and lethal injection for the win. Jay Lethal defeated Hiromu Takahashi @ 16:01 via pin [***¾] Lethal goes 3-0 on the tour, putting in another great performance. This had a great pace, hard-hitting action and had a good build throughout. They kept Daryl to a minimum, and just both men delivered a great and entertaining match. Lethal has delivered in back to back nights against two very different opponents, doing his best to make you remember just how good he is.

– The Dawgs (Titus & Ferrara) arrive on commentary.

ROH Tag Team Title Match: ROH Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machineguns vs. Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser : This was non-title, but the Guns want to be fighting champions and have agreed to defend the titles. Young and the Bruiser attack before the bell, it spills to the floor and the Guns quickly fight back, Bruiser tags in, the Guns cut him off and work double teams as they send Young to the floor. Shelley has fun doing some Randy Savage like double axe handles off the top complete with “Oh yeahs.” Shelley gets cut off, leading to Bruiser and Young working double teams and cutting off the ring. Sabin makes the save, Young hits a slingshot double stomp and covers for 2. The Dawgs are dog shit on commentary. Shelley looks to fire up, but the Bruiser cuts him off. He and Young keep working double teams as things have really slowed. Shelley again fires up, but the Bruiser maintains control. Shelley pulled to the floor, but sends Young into the barricade. He gets the tag to Sabin, Sabin runs wild, hitting a missile dropkick on Young. The Guns work double teams, Shelley takes out Bruiser on the floor and Sabin follows with a dive. Young cuts off Sabin, hits misery and the bruiser hits a frog splash but Shelley makes the save. The challengers hit a spiked beer city driver and Shelley rolls to the floor holding his neck. They work over Sabin, bruiser hits the cannonball for 2. Bruiser up top, but Sabin shoves Young into him and hits a tornado DDT. Shelley back in thankfully, they double team the bruiser and then hit the dream sequence on Young. Skull and bones finished the bruiser. Champions The Motor City Machineguns defeated Silas Young & Beer City Bruiser @ 12:55 via pin [**½] This was fine. They tried, and it wasn’t bad, but the middle dragged way to much and there was no drama as no one bought a tile change happening.

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki & The Killer Elite Squad) vs. CHAOS (Will Ospreay, Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) : Suzuki-gun fakes the handshake, attacks before the bell and we get the usual floor brawl to start things off. Suzuki and Yano brawl into the crowd and then back to the ring. BJ Whitmer joins commentary. Yano again gets confuses by US turnbuckles, tries to beg off but Suzuki tries to rip his arm off. It breaks down as Suzuki works the hanging arm bar in the ropes. Suzuki threatens the ref and chases him. Archer tags in and they continue to beat down Yano as HASHI & Ospreay take naps on the floor. Smith hits the delayed suplex, but Yano kicks out at 2. Suzuki back in and works the arm, grounding Yano. HASHI in to make the save but Suzuki locks in an ankle lock on him. Smith and Archer take out Ospreay and HASHI, Yano pulls the hair and tags in Ospreay. He runs wild, picking up the pace big time and hits a running shooting star press for 2. Smith cuts him off, but Ospreay counters a suplex into a stunner. Ospreay’s moonsault eats boots, and Smith hits the Saito suplex for 2. Suzuki tags in and starts to beat down Ospreay, Ospreay fires up and Suzuki just gets pissed and caves in his chest with chops. Ospreay fires back, and Suzuki laughs at him. Ospreay keeps trying to fire back, lays in a series of kicks, taking Suzuki down. HASHI finally tags in, working over Archer and hitting the running blockbuster for 2. Archer hits the pounce, Suzuki-gun triple teams him and the hart attack gets 2. Ospreay tosses KES and the suicide dive is caught and Ospreay is tossed into the crowd. KES double teams HASHI, but he kicks out and keeps fighting. HASHI escapes the killer bomb, Ospreay flies in and hits the springboard clothesline, allowing HASHI to get a roll up on Archer for the win. CHAOS defeated Suzuki-gun @ 14:28 via pin [***] This was rather chaotic, but ended up being a good match. HASHI getting the pin was the right call, but he wasn’t exactly booked strong here. He could have used more heading into tomorrow night. I’m shocked that KES have taken two clean losses on this tour.

– Mark Briscoe posted this on Twitter…

Psalm 6:2

Thanks everybody for the thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/MB0IUyDwnZ — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) October 14, 2017

– BJ Whitmer is on commentary for the rest of the show.

Sumie Sakai vs. Holidead : Sakai runs to the floor, Holidead chases and back in and Sakai hits a dropkick. The basement dropkick follows, Holidead to the floor and Sakai hits a high cross to the floor. Back in and Holidead suplexes Sakai back into the ring, covering for 2. Holidead follows with clubbing blows, and follows with kicks to the head and stuns Sakai off the ropes. Holidead works a camel clutch, releases and heads up top. Sakai tries to cut her off, Holidead with strikes and kicks her to the mat. Sakai back up with her and hits a RANA off the ropes. Sakai with the cradle for 2. Another cradle gets 2. Sakai up top and hits the missile dropkick. Holidead now hits a spinebuster for 2. The back breaker follows, lays Sakai on the ropes and hits a running kick. The cover gets 2. Sakai counters a powerbomb into a roll up for 2. Sakai lays in strikes, but runs into the big boot. Holidead covers for 2. The Samoan drop follows, but Sakai kicks out. Sakai hits a sloppy cradle for 2. She then does another cradle and wins. Sumie Sakai defeated Holidead @ 7:05 via pin [**] This was ok, Holidead was fun but Sakai was really off in spots, plus the crowd didn’t care at all. It’s about time that the Women of Honor have gotten featured on iPPV, and on back-to-back shows. It wasn’t the best of matches, but if you want people to care, you have to feature the women on more than Youtube.

Josh Woods vs. Shane Taylor : Woods recently defeated Taylor on ROH TV. Woods works leg kicks, locks in a standing choke but Taylor makes the ropes. Taylor cuts off Woods, hits a jab but Woods rolls into an ankle lock; Taylor kicks him to the floor. They brawl on the floor, with Taylor slamming Woods to the barricade and apron. Back in and Taylor covers for 2. Taylor lays in strikes and follows with a lariat. Taylor hits knee strikes and follows with a northern lariat for 2. Taylor continues to control as things slow and the audience gets very silent. Taylor hits a knee strike covering for 2. Woods fights back, hits a head kick and sends Taylor to the floor. Woods foolishly follows and gets sent into the barricade and Taylor hits a cannonball. Back in and Woods hits a springboard knee strike. Woods lays in strikes, fires up and hits a running knee strike. Woods looks for a German, Taylor fights but Woods gets it, covering for 2. Taylor cuts off Woods, hits the sitout piledriver and picks up the win. Shane Taylor defeated Josh Woods @ 8:35 via pin [**¼] This was ok, it had some solid exchanges and a fun finish, but the middle was dead and the crowd checked out on it.

Kenny King & Colt Cabana vs. Marty Scurll & Adam Page : Cabana is replacing the injured Mark Briscoe. Cabana and Scurll in to begin. They work into a fun series of counters, and Scurll does his bird dance. Page and King tag in, with King taking control; he and Cabana work quick tags, with Cabana picking up an early near fall. Bullet Club looks to isolate King on the floor, but he hits a senton off of the stage to wipe them out. He then does the Randy Savage stun off the ropes spot, but Page wipes him out and back in, Bullet Club takes control. They work quick tags, cutting off the ring and Scurll hitting back rakes. King starts to fight back, Page accidentally hits Scurll and that allows King to lat out Page with a kick and he tags in Cabana. Cabana runs wild with rights and a springboard moonsault press. The jabs follow, and hits the flying asshole and covers Scurll for 2. Cabana lays in elbows, but Scurll hits a backstabber and takes out King. Cabana counters the chicken wing into Cubs win, but Page breaks it up with the buckshot lariat. Cabana favors the leg, Scurll accidentally kicks Page in the balls, and then takes out King. Page hits the shooting star oppress to the floor off of the apron. Scurll back in with Cabana, looks for the finger break spot but Cabana counters it with an oven mitt. But when he takes it of, Scurll breaks the fingers. King back in, royal flush on Page and that’s that. Kenny King & Colt Cabana defeated Marty Scurll & Adam Page @ 12:45 via pin [***] This was good, a nice mix of comedy, personality and wrestling that came at the right time to get the crowd back into the show.

ROH Title Match: Champion Cody vs. KUSHIDA :They shake hands and Cody wants KUSHIDA to kiss the ring, but KUSHIDA flips him off. Cody throws a fit and stalls on the floor. The bell rings and here we go. Cody stalls more, yelling at the crowd for not cheering him loud enough. He demands they cheer, and at 2-minutes in they finally lock up. Cody eye pokes KUSHIDA and cartwheels. More stalling, they finally lockup again and KUSHIDA hits a cartwheel and dropkick. The arm bar follows, but Cody runs into the crowd. He’s back in and 5-minutes in and they haven’t done shit. They trade strikes; KUSHIDA follows with kicks, up top and Cody powders again. KUSHIDA follows and attacks, back in and fucking Cody back to the floor. Back in and Cody spits water at KUSHIDA. He follows with strikes, and after standing around for a while, hits a suplex and covers for 2. Cody takes KUSHIDA down, and starts working the arm. KUSHIDA counters a suplex but Cody looks for a figure four, and locks it in. KUSHIDA turns it and makes the ropes. They work up top and KUSHIDA hits divorce court off the ropes. Back to the floor and KUSHIDA slams Cody to the barricade. KUSHIDA sets up the chair and jumps off of it into s dropkick. Back in and KUSHIDA lays in kicks to he arm. The DDT follows; Cody fights off the hover board lock and hits an Alabama slam. Both men are down, but KUSHIDA counters the disaster kick into the arm bar. Cody escapes, counters the back handspring, they trade strikes and Cody hits a snap slam. The disaster kick connects but KUSHIDA counters cross Rhodes into the hover board lock. Cody fights, escapes and Cody counters back to the future into the cross Rhodes for the win. Champion Cody defeated KUSHIDA @ 17:12 via pin [**½] It’s a shame that the first 11-minutes was such nothing/shit, because once they actually got into it, the final 6-minutes were actually very good. It showed what Cody can do when he’s not too busy playing a poor version of a 1970’s heel. If they would have cut that out and just worked a 10-minute sprint with the formula they worked in the final 6-minutes, this could have been great. Unfortunately, this was 11-minutes of shit, with a great final 6-minutes.

ROH Six-Man Title Match: Champions The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Flip Gordon, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor : We’re doing Bullet Club rules, making this a title match. Trent and Nick in to begin, Trent pokes the eye and they work into a fun and fast paced opening stretch. Gordon and Matt tag in. They lockup, Gordon does a bunch of kip ups, confusing Matt. Gordon blocks the superkick, and teases one of his own. Matt wants a handshake, playing off of the being The Elite series, but Trent rushes in and stops it. Taylor and Omega tag in. They push and shove, and Taylor lays in chops but Omega cuts him off. Omega follows with a RANA, and tags in Matt. Taylor hits an overhead belly to belly, and then Trent stomps on his face. Taylor hits a slow motion senton as Gordon rushes in and runs wild, but Trent and Taylor send him back to the apron. Nick and Omega sent to the floor and Gordon hits a dive. The Best friends hug, but refuse to hug Gordon. Matt tags out to Nick, who runs wild and Omega joins him as they double team Gordon. The Elite take control, working the heat on Gordon. Omega follows with chops, and they do the two boots spot in the corner. Nick in and wants 4 boots, and that works as well. Matt calls for 10-boots and like last night, Bullet Club runs out for the spot. Poor flip eats 10-boots as they do the Ultimate Warrior celebration. Trent and Chuckie stand around like idiots while Gordon gets his ass beat and Bullet Club is sent to the back. Gordon fights back, starts to take guys down but Trent and Taylor are sent to the floor. Gordon looks for a tag, but Matt is there and does the “where do you think you’re going” deal from Gordon Being the Elite. Omega hits a package neck breaker, but Gordon kicks out, The powerbomb gets two a Best Friends make the save. They are quickly tossed but then return and hit superplexes on the Bucks. Gordon hits a 450 and covers but Matt kicks out. Trent tags in, Omega in and hits snapdragons on all of the best flippin friends. To the apron with Trent, and Trent hits an apron piledriver! But Trent eats superkicks, it breaks down and Gordon cuts off the Meltzer driver, and Taylor piledrives Matt, Trent and Gordon hit strong zero but Nick flies in and makes the save. Omega works over Taylor, V trigger on Gordon. Taylor counters into the awful waffle but Page pulls out the ref. Cody and Scurll are with him, but Gordon wipes all of Bullet Club out with a 450 to the floor. Best Friends get a table out, set it up and look for a double chokeslam on Nick, but Matt makes the save. We get superkicks, and the Best Friends are superkicked off the stage and through the tables. Gordon fights back, caught by Omega on the floor and we get a Meltzer driver off of the stage. Back in and they hit the One Winged Meltzer driver for the win. Champions The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Flip Gordon, Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor @ 23:45 via pin [***½] In a way, very similar to the Pittsburgh main event, it still plays much better to the live crowd than on TV, but this had more of an actual match going on, and was simply way more fun. I get playing to the live crowd, and giving them all of the Bullet Club shenanigans, because they sold out the tour for ROH, but I was hoping for a more straightforward and kick ass tag match.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”