Csonka’s ROH Honor Reigns Supreme 2020 Review  

Csonka’s ROH Honor Reigns Supreme 2020

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– NWA Champion Nick Aldis, Tom Lattimer, & Kamille arrive during the show’s open. Aldis says he’s the real world champion and since Marty Scurll invaded his house, he returned the favor last night. Villain Enterprises will now pay for Marty’s sins, and he will expose him as a fraud. Villain Enterprises arrives and we have a pull apart.

Rey Horus vs. Andrew Everett : They lockup and work into counters, Horus takes early control until Everett counters and starts working the arm. Horus escapes. Everett rolls for counters. He starts working the arm and works a headlock. Horus counters back, hits a shoulder tackle and delivers chops. They pick up the pace and Everett follows with the springboard missile dropkick and beautiful springboard moonsault to the floor. Back in and Everett delivers chops. Horus counters back, hits a springboard arm drag and dumps Everett. Horus follows with the tope con hello, chops and posts him. Everett tries to fire back, misses and hits the post. Back in and Horus delivers kicks, clotheslines and Everett follows with strikes. Horus fires back, delivers chops and kicks. he makes Everett chase him, cuts him of with a springboard leg drop an covers for 2. Everett hits a jawbreaker, springboard moonsault and lionsault for 2. Horus cuts him off, suplexes him to the buckles and follows with a powerbomb and deathlock. Everett fights, and makes the ropes. To the floor, hits an enziguri and back in hits a tornado DDT and RANA. Everett up top and the moonsault connects for 2. Everett back up top, Horus moves on the senton and back up top, Horus hits the wheelbarrow driver for the win. Rey Horus defeated Andrew Everett @ 10:20 via pin [***¼] God opening match, with Horus picking up the win as expected. Everett looked good both nights and I hope ROH uses him more in 2020.

– Brian Johnson arrives and bitches about not being booked. He thinks he should be main eventing, and runs down everyone in the ring. PJ Black arrives and tries to calm him down. Castle tells him to mind his business and says there’s plenty of beef in the ring and calls him a silly goose. He asks what Jay thinks about this and Jay tells Johnson needs an ass whooping and we now have a triple threat.

Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle vs. The Briscoes vs. PJ Black & Brian Johnson : Johnson & Castle begin as Castle shoots him the middle finger and Johnson talks shit. Jay tags in and attacks. He lays in ground and pound, delivers head butts and the Briscoes follow with double teams. Mark takes over with chops, lays the boots to him and follows with a suplex. Jay back in and more double teams follow as they run wild on Johnson and cover for 2. mark takes over, lights him up with strikes and Castle tags himself in and takes control. He follows with suplexes and Joe tags in. They deliver double teams and Joe hits a knee strike. Johnson tries to walk off and the Briscoes attack and it breaks down on the floor as they all brawl. The Briscoes take control, they beat the shit out of Johnson and Black as well. Mark follows with air chicken to the floor, Black cuts off Jay and back in, Joe slams both Black & Johnson. Mark back in and hits an XPLODER. Castle cuts him off and follows with suplexes, a knee strike and Jay cuts him off. The neck breaker follows, Black flies in and hits a top rope double stop. Johnson misses a high cross, Castle suplexes mark, then Johnson and Jay cuts him off as it continues to break down, DVD by Jay, Johnson cuts him off, talks shit and Joe hits code breaker and finishes him. Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle defeated The Briscoes and PJ Black & Brian Johnson @ 8:25 via pin [***] A surprising result as the Briscoes won the night before and looked to get back on track. It was an all action match, Hendry & Castle pick up an important win while Johnson continues to be a geek.

Sumie Sakai vs. Nicole Savoy : Savoy won the first match, they then teamed last night and lost and that’s where Sakai turned heel. Sakai actually has new gear here. Sakai attacks right away, they trade as Savoy fires back but Sakai cuts her off with knee strikes and a cutter in the ropes. She covers for 2 and then tosses Savoy around by the hair, hits knee strikes and covers for 2. The camel clutch follows, Savoy escapes but Sakai works a straightjacket in the ropes. The missile dropkick follows and the cover gets 2. Savoy fires back, to the ropes and Savoy takes her up top. She follows with strikes and hits a butterfly superplex. They fight to their feet and trade strikes. Eye rake by Sakai, follows with Mongolian chops until Savoy hits a dragon suplex for 2. The cradle follows for 2. Savoy follows with a knee strike for 2. Sakai counters into an arm bar, but Savoy makes the ropes as Sakai drapes down on the apron to keep the hold. She drags her to the floor, and back in, Sakai low blows the ref as he comes back in. Dragon suplex by Savoy but the ref is down. Sakai gets a chain, nails Savoy and hits smash mouse for the win. Sumie Sakai defeated Nicole Savoy @ 7:50 via pin [**¾] Of note, they didn’t mention the women’s title at all, and it’s also disappeared from the ROH site. The match was pretty good, Sakai played her new heel role well, but I feel the ending was a bit heavy handed. Hopefully we see more of Savoy in ROH in 2020.

Dak Draper vs. Danhausen : They lockup and Draper tosses him around. Danhausen tries to choke him out, bites him and Draper slams him down. They work into a test of strength and Danhausen counters, takes him down and dumps Draper. He follows with the Pee Wee dance and kicks from the apron. Back in and Draper dropkicks him to the floor. They roll back in and Draper hits a powerslam for 2. Danhausen fights back, gets cut of and Draper follows with a knee drop. He starts attacking the arm, delivers clubbing strikes and a powerslam for 2. Danhausen counters into a tornado DDT, follows with uppercuts and a German. He gets his jar of teeth, pours them in Draper’s mouth and the running kick gets 2. Draper cuts him off and Danhausen cradles him for 2. The running knee gets 2. Draper cuts him off, hits a back handspring elbow and the magnum KO finishes it. Dak Draper defeated Danhausen @ 7:10 via pin [**] Draper won the top prospect tournament and has a TV title shot upcoming due to that. Draper has a good look, but is really bland in the ring and while he’s been given a chance to impress in dominant matches, I’m not feeling it.

– Post match, Draper awards Danhausen a participation ribbon.

Bandido vs. Alex Zayne : This is Zayne’s ROH debut after getting attention in GCW. They lockup and work to the ropes for a clean break. Lockup again, they work into counters and Zayne takes control until they work into a standoff. Dropkick by Zayne and Bandido battles back and hits a Fosbury flop to the floor. Back in and Zayne delivers strikes, Bandido takes out the knee, hits a curb stomp and follows with a RANA. He hits an enziguri, Zayne fires back, hits a head scissors and running shooting star press for 2. That was a little rough as Bandido fires back, Zayne hits a head scissors and dumps Bandido. Bandido sorta counters a sloppy dive and whips Zayne to the barricades. Back in and Zayne hits a dropkick, and follows with a tope. Back in and Zayne heads up top, Bandido counters and hits a pop up stunner, superkick and running shooting star press for 2. Zayne counters and hits a wacky slam variation and flipping leg drop. The powerbomb follows for 2. They trade knee strikes, X knee from Bandido but Zayne cuts him off with a running knee strike. Zayne misses a charge, they work up top and Zayne fights him off and Bandido counters the dragon RAN into a buckle bomb, superkick and takes him up top and hits an avalanche neck breaker for 2. Bandido fires up and the 21-plex is countered and the shooting star knee drop connects. The ripcord pump handle driver finishes it. Alex Zayne defeated Bandido @ 11:15 via pin [**½] A shocking loss for Bandido here, especially since he just won the trios titles and is a big star for ROH. The match was solid, had some issues as neither man had their best night, it was maybe a bit too ambitious at times. I also think that this was an example of a match where you needed to call an audible as Bandido only has two singles losses in ROH and Zayne’s performance wasn’t really deserving of picking up a signature win here.

– Shane Taylor arrives and announces that ROH didn’t meet the demands he made last night. He won’t wrestle until ROH meets those demands, and hypes appearances for other promotions against Nick Gage.

Lifeblood vs. VINCENT & Bateman : Bateman & VINCENT attack before the bell and we’re underway. They dump Haskins but he and Williams quickly fight back and dump Bateman. Double teams on VINCENT follow and Chuckles pulls VINCENT to the floor. Haskins takes Bateman down, Williams hits a missile dropkick and covers for 2. VINCENT cheap shots Williams, allowing Bateman to attack, Williams fights off chuckles, until VINCENT hits a cutter on the floor. Back in and Bateman takes the heat on Williams, VINCENT in and double teams follow. VINCENT hits a side effect for 2. Williams fires back, but VINCENT cuts him off and Bateman tags in. He follows with strikes, the heels work quick tags and continue to control Williams in their corner. William counters sliced bread, tags in Haskins and he runs wild until Bateman attacks. Haskins dumps them, hits a PK and suicide dive. Back in, Haskins up top and misses the double stomp, VINCENT in and Vita trips up Haskins and VINCENT cradles him for 2. Haskins fires back with a clothesline for 2. Williams up top, VINCENT follows him up and Williams hits the buckle DDT and Haskins hits soldier shoulder roll into a powerbomb by Williams for 2. It breaks down, Bateman is taken out and Lifeblood isolates VINCENT. The PK/Piledriver combo follows, sharpshooter by Haskins but Chuckles attacks for a DQ. LifeBlood (Tracy Williams &Mark Haskins) defeated Vincent & Bateman @ 8:10 via DQ [**½] This was another solid match, and the DQ didn’t bother me as neither team needed a loss at this time, plus VINCENT and his pack are fucking loons.

– Post match, VINCENT’s minions attack as they try to MISERY Haskins like they did Taven, but Williams makes the save.

Jeff Cobb, Dan Maff, Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Beer City Bruiser, Brawler Milonas, Silas Young, & Josh Woods : Young and Gresham begin, which is nice full circle shit as Young pushed Gresham to break and turn heel. They lockup, work into counters and separate. Gresham takes him down, Young pops back up and takes Gresham down, covering for 2. Gresham counters to his feet, and they work into a standoff. They lockup, working to the ropes and work into counters, trading monkey flips until Young cradles him for 2. They work into fun exchanges as Young frustrates Gresham early on. Woods tags in, takes Gresham down and he powders. He grabs a chair, tosses it down and tags in Jay. Woods shoots, takes him down and works for an arm bar until Jay escapes. Shoulder tackle by Jay, and the cartwheel dropkick connects. Bruiser tags in and Jay uses his speed to avoid him, attacks with strikes until Bruiser cuts him off with jabs. He bites Jay, and Cobb tags in. They trade shoulder tackles, dropkick by Cobb and Milonas tags in Cobb follows with chops and strikes until Milonas mows him down and his a sit down splash. Maff in and they trade strikes, Maff takes control with machinegun chops but Milonas catches the high cross, Maff escapes and hits a pounce. Cobb in and Milonas mows then down with a running cross body. Woods in and follows with suplexes, knee strikes and the champions drags Woods to the floor and beat him down. Jay tags in and grounds Woods with strikes. he follows with chops, a suplex and covers for 2. Gresham tags in and keeps Woods grounded, tags in Jay and double teams follow. Jay & Gresham keep tagging each other in, frustrating Maff & Cobb. Woods fires back until Gresham attacks the knee as Jay joins in for double teams. They dump the others, Woods fights them off with suplexes and a flying knee strike. Tag to Young and he runs wild on the champions, hits an anarchist suplex, runs Gresham into Maff and the plunge connects on Jay. Maff tags himself in and cuts of Young with a slam and senton. Bruiser tags in, Maff controls, takes out Jay and hits a suicide dive. The spear on Young gets 2. Woods hits him with a German as Cobb tagged in. he takes control, he and Maff hit double teams and Cobb hits a standing moonsault. Bruiser hits an apron cannonball onto the champions on the floor, Milonas hits a black hole slam on Cobb, Bruiser up top with the frog splash for 2. It breaks down again, cutter by Young, and bodies spill to he floor as Cobb finishes Bruiser with tour of the islands. Jeff Cobb, Dan Maff, Jay Lethal, & Jonathan Gresham defeated Beer City Bruiser, Brawler Milonas, Silas Young, & Josh Woods @ 16:45 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun tag, featuring the champions as well as two of the top contenders, and was a nice rebound as the show started to lull a bit.

– We get a Rhett Titus video package, showing his recent failure against Kenny King and his wife consoling him. He says his issues with King aren’t over.

– Bully Ray arrives. he offers to apologize to announcer Bobby Cruise for the previous night, and invites him in the ring. IT’S A TRAP BOBBY! Bobby gets in the ring and Bully puts him over, and says ROH is lucky to have him. He attacks and lays out Bobby, and calls him a stupid shmuck. He mocks the fans, ramble son and dares a fan to jump the rail. In Atlanta, he put Maria Manic through a table, makes fun of fans on social media and says Manic spent the night in the hospital and isn’t here tonight. AT the end of the day, Manic is like the fans, a coward. Manic arrives and spears Bully, lays in ground and pound and hits another spear. The Allure arrive, she beats them down and dumps Leon. Backbreaker on Love, but Bully makes the save and attacks. Love gives him a chair, nails Manic several times and talks shit to near silence. He gets a table and props it in the corner. Manic low blows him and runs him through the table. Bully Ray & The Allure, worse than Daivari & The Singhs. I can’t wait for the big Bully vs. Maria match, where Bully takes 95% on the match, beating the shit out of her, he slips on a banana peel, she wins and he preaches about how great a heel he is and that he put her over big time.

Flip Gordon vs. Flamita : They go fast paced early on, Flamita hits a RANA and follows wit a suicide dive. Back in and Flip cuts off the high cross with a dropkick, The suicide dive follows and he delivers chops on the floor. Back in and Flip delivers kicks and covers for 2. Flip follows with strikes, they trade chops and Flip hits kinder surprise for 2. The corner clothesline follows for 2. He grounds Flamita, Flamita fires back and hits an enziguri. The slingshot DDT connects and follows with a project Ciampa variation for 2. Flip counters back with kicks, the springboard spear and does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. Flip up top, Flamita cuts him of and follows him up. The Spanish fly is countered, and Flip gets a cradle for 2. Flamita up top, hits the frog splash, back up and the 450 eats knees; the STF finishes it. Flip Gordon defeated Flamita @ 7:30 via submission [***½] This was a really good and fun little sprint, with Flip beating another of the lucha trio and getting revenge for the trios title loss.

– Post match, Flip rips off Flamita’s mask.

La Faction Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee & Kenny King) vs. Villain Enterprises (PCO, Brody King & Marty Scurll) : Marty and Lee begin, locking up and working into counters as they work to the mat. Marty out counters him, his a shoulder tackle but Lee hits a RANA. We get a standoff, as Brody tags in. Kenny joins him and they work into counters, strikes by Brody and takes Kenny down with chops. PCO and Rush tag in, they trade center ring and PCO spears him and delivers ground and pound. Rush hits chops, a corner splash and PCO counters into a pop up powerbomb. Rush cuts him off, LFI attack the others and they brawl to the floor and take control. They double team PCO, Mary attacks until Lee choke shim out with a cable. Brody gets whipped to the barricade, as Lee grounds PCO in the ring. Kenny tags in, delivers strikes and kicks and follows with a slam and springboard leg drop for 2. PCO fires back, until Rush cuts him off with the hanging arm bar in the ropes. They triple team PCO, takes out Brody & Marty as Rush kicks PCO in the face. PCO fights back, mows down Lee & Rush, and tags in Brody. He runs wild with clotheslines, corner clotheslines and Marty joins in for double teams. Kenny counters the ganso bomb, Lee tags in and Rush joins him for double teams. It breaks down and they triple team Marty. They ten attack PCO, Brody and cover him for 2. Lee drops the kneepad, Brody counters the incinerator and hits a lariat. Rush tags in, but PCO & Brody double chokeslam him, They dump Lee & Kenny, PCO follows with the assisted dive, Body slams Rush and the PCO-sault connects but lee hits a double stomp to make the save. It breaks down into the big move buffet, and everyone is down. Kenny tags in, trades with Marty and Marty cuts him off. Kenny fires back, ghostbuster by Marty and Rush makes the save. Brody hits a suicide dive, PCO hits an apron senton and Marty cover skinny for 2. The chicken wing follows, Kenny counters out, Lee and Marty battle up top and Rush & Kenny snag Marty up and the double stomp/powerbomb combo finishes Marty. La Faction Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee & Kenny King) defeated Villain Enterprises (PCO, Brody King & Marty Scurll) @ 16:50 via pin [****] This developed into a great trios match, all action, hard work from everyone involved, great pacing and most importantly, it didn’t overstay its welcome. Head booker Marty Scurll also sending a message with another loss.

